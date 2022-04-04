Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Lulu’s “we made too much”, Last Day for Extra AE Savings, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Some picks from the “just” 30% off goods. The previously posted about, 44% – 51% off slub tees and polos are the real steal though. Code SPRING runs all the way until April 11th. Really wish their excellent (and back for another year!) linen/cotton “unsuit” jackets were getting this 30% off cut, but, they aren’t on sale as of yet. Drat.

Yes you have to be a member of their “collectors club”, but that’s just fancy wording for making an account with them on their website. Simple email login stuff. Not signing up for a credit card or anything silly like that. Prices go “up” to original anniversary sale prices tonight, as the thing gets opened to the general public tomorrow. Top 10 picks from us can be found here.

Decent. Not bursting, but decent. All final sale. And a bit of Metal Vent Tech for those of us who are full on M.V.T. addicts, albeit in some less than wheelhouse colors and patterns.

Don’t know what the heck is going on with BR, but while they have added new styles to their final sale blowout section, there is some weird and OLD stuff in there. Like, a couple years back. Not sure where they’re digging this stock up from. Sizes are mega scattered, and again it’s final sale so no returns on any of this stuff, but there could be some gems in there. They’re also calling it “up to 50% off”… and it’s obvious that there’s plenty in there that’s more than half off. So I don’t know what the hell is going on. Anyone else starting to feel like there’s multiple glitches in the matrix at present? Geeze Louise. What the bleep is up with, well, everything right now.

Also worth a mention…