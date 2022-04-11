Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Charles Tyrwhitt Mid Season Sale, 37% off J. Crew Select, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A bit of an odd mixed bag here, but there are some steals all the same. Some of the stuff in the sale section has almost no sizes left, while other items (like their “perfect” Wool Blazer) have a ton of sizes. Beats me. Just a reminder that while Charles Tyrwhitt does a lot right (and more than just shirts), shipping can be a bit of a hassle since they still seem to be sending goods to the US from the UK. Outbound shipping isn’t cheap, and returns will cost you an $8.95 label. Certainly not terrible for sending it back across a flippin’ OCEAN, but still. Know that.

Good gravy, got all that? So late last week they bumped it up by adding an addition 10% off. Works out to 37% off (since the additional 10% comes off the marked down price, not the full price). Last day for this, and despite J. Crew’s boxy and blocky early spring new arrivals landing with a bit of a thud in some of our minds (at least, so far), there are still some really sharp, classic/timeless styles floating about up for the code. Really wish their excellent (and back for another year!) linen/cotton “unsuit” jackets were getting this cut, but, they aren’t on sale as of yet. Drat. 30% + additional 10% also works on some final sale items, as noted above. Those items can’t be returned, but the full price stuff can be sent back (although you’ll get hit for a $7.50 pre-paid label). AND FINALLY… Last day for the 44% – 51% off garment dyed slub tees and polos steal too.

A sneaky, better than Black Friday deal happening over at GAP. 52% off when you stack the 40% and extra 20% off codes FAVES and ADDON. Pick shown above is maybe the t-shirt of the year. Buried in their athletic-wear section, this tee looks, feels, and acts more like an upgraded/super smooth/”dressy” t-shirt (think the luxe touch from BR, or the Willis Finespun.) Super smooth poly/modal blend that breathes without looking shiny or “techy”. Raglan style sleeves highlight your shoulders as well as help out with ease of movement. And the collar holds up remarkably well. Not slouchy or thin or weird. For those that prefer wider necks, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Yes there’s a small logo on the left sleeve. But it’s subtle, and these tees are so comfortable that you might quickly forget about it. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

We hit spring and Gustin has launched quite a bit of pre-orders for their sneakers. Made in Italy. High quality materials and construction. Just know they don’t ship until July or August, since Gustin is famous for being a pre-order model. One of the first I believe. Price depends on color/leather selection you’re after.

More picks from Nordy’s Spring Sale, because it’s 8,000 items deep. Yet the vast majority of it is just… “mneh?” Hate to be critical, because Nordstrom is the last great department store kicking arse with class and style, but it seems like they’ve been hit hard by pandemic trends and the resulting stock shortages. This sale seems like it’s a lot of athleisure, strange outwear, etc.

Looks to be a highly similar (if not identical) selection to what they ran a couple weeks ago. Same code even. Maybe someone accidentally hit the “post again” button. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip on this one.

Top 10 picks from us can be found here. If you haven’t signed up for their email list yet, you might be able to still get an additional 10% off the shown prices, by signing up and waiting for a 10% off “welcome” code. That stacked last year. Pretty sure it does this year too.

Also worth a mention…