Sunday Steal Alert: J. Crew 30% off Full Price + Additional 60% off Sale Items

ha. get it?

Anyone else sleepy? Grab your preferred caffeinated beverage of choice (or better yet, go for a walk, run, yoga session, pump iron, etc) and let’s dive in. Just one day for this thing. Now, it’s early in the season. Could this stuff drop to 40% off later on? Maybe. But geeze with the way prices are going this year, who knows.

A mix of mainly new stuff as well as a few mega-marked-down final sale items below. Lots of exclusions (stretch chinos are out, but plenty of other pants are in) so we’ll be dodging those. Off we go. Let’s play the hits.

Lightly slubbed. Enough so that you barely notice that slight (very slight) variation in texture. Goes with everything. Looks terrific layered under a lightweight merino cardigan. And the slub jersey fabric is a really nice point of differentiation. Classic fit only here. No slims. Sure do wish they made slims. Size shown here is a large in that classic fit on 5’10” / 185. Laid back but still super classy. Classy enough to make even an ink’d up goof-nozzle like me look almost debonaire. Still need to get that Pepe the King Prawn neck tattoo. Goals.

Basics chukkas that you’ll wear the ever-lovin’-bejeezus outta. Made in Italy from English leather. Not bad for around $120.

Bit of a legend. This is not a “dressy” polo, but it looks anything but worn out and schlumpy. The three button placket gives it a bit of rakishness/keeps it from looking like that free polo you got from your workplace with the clunky logo embroidered on the chest. Fabric here is a garment dyed slub for softness. And the pocket at the chest is a bit of a retro touch. Would go great with a pair of washed chinos and some suede loafers and… a Negroni. And a good dose of sunshine. In person shot above is a large slim fit on 5’10″/190

Tortoise shell is classic, and they have those too, but most of us have that covered. The crystal/clear frame trend is pretty cool looking… yet pretty trendy. So? Split the difference with a really light, almost translucent pair of “horn” or shell style frames.

Seems like each season J. Crew picks a color palate and then makes everything in those 3-6 colors. The above appears to be spring 2022’s colors. Those’ll do.

Sweet, Spring, Swazer, action.

For it being “just a t-shirt” they sure get a LOT right about these things. Garment dyed gives it that visual interest. Slim fit = you won’t look all boxy in it. Slub cotton gives it a bit of worn-in feeling and texture, without looking sloppy. And the pocket at the chest keeps it from looking overly simple/basic.

Sharp dress trousers in a cotton/elastane blend. Dressy enough for warm weather weddings, the office (if you have an office), or a fancy night out. Wear them with a dressy-ish fabric polo (not slub) and loafers and you’re set for a warm to hot weather “I don’t want to be under-dressed but I don’t want to be overdressed” event.

The epitome of J. Crew style is not a garment-dyed tee or polo. Instead, it’s one of these secret wash button downs. Sometimes a shirt is just a shirt. Sometimes they define a brand. Available in slim, classic, tall, etc.

Casual, but a little less “clunk” than a lot of other roller buckle belts. Italian leather. 1.25″ wide.

The not nearly as expensive alternative to the Todd Snyder x Victory Sportswear collaboration. Sorta. These look “crunchier.” Not sure on these.

True warm weather pants. Almost has a chambray-like effect to the pattern thanks to the slub cotton-linen fabric. Easy, breezy, beautiful cover-dude. Or something. Wear them with one of those striped tees and the following sneakers for an old-school-hollywood vibe.

J. Crew’s take on the classic court sneaker in white. Full review of these sneakers can be found here, albeit in a different color. But you’ll get the idea.

Always be suspect of stuff that claims “performance” yet is made mainly cotton. Because while cotton is great (soft, cheap to produce, washes up easily and shouldn’t hold onto stink after washes), it’s just not a performance material. Might have to get one of these for this year’s polo palooza.

Annnnd back to reality for a lot of us. Because it’s nowhere near summer yet, and on some days, even spring for many locations still seems far off. The Sussex quilted jacket from J. Crew has a lot going for it, and is well reviewed for good reason.

More reality. Still lotta crummy weather left. And a waxed cotton chore jacket in black watch is just the ticket.

GARMENT DYED EVERYTHING. From the sale section, getting the extra 60% off with that 23HOURS code, and thus, final sale. No returns.

Oxfords that have been broken in/washed for softness and the lived in feel. Should get better the more you wear them. Slim and classic fit available.

There is a lot of pent up wanderlust out there. Lotta trips gonna be taken in the next 6 months. Be careful out there. Here’s a bag to put things in for when you head out into that big wild world and hopefully make smart decisions.

They have sold a LOT of these over the years. And for good reason. Lots of great garment-dyed colors. Comfortable slubbed cotton fabric. And the henley placket adds some style to the look. Casual cool. Also available in long sleeve for $31.50 with the code.

Somewhere between a barn jacket and a hunting style jacket. Corduroy collar. Tartan lined interior. And lots of pockets. More fall than spring, but still time to wear it. Final sale since it’s in the sale section and an extra 60% off. Seems like a steal though at $52… as long as it works out.

The 30% off select full price / extra 60% off final sale styles code 23HOURS ends today, Sunday 3/13/22.

Editor’s Note: Anyone else getting a little worried about J. Crew? Their Spring/Summer 2022 stuff, so far, is pretty 1993 basic. And what isn’t basic, is… odd. Lotta bright bold blocky colors and whimsy. Not very grown-up. Cute. Not sexy. They’re not the only ones to go big color/kids-looks for grown ups this year. Perhaps that’s what the end result is of transitioning this fall to a new designer? Big switch a-comin’? Who knows. Hey, if it sells it sells. Just a lot of us will reluctantly look elsewhere, but that’s cool. Lotta choices.