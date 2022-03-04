Steal Alert: Huckberry Extra 15% off Sale Items

Paging all the Mr. Rugged Man(s)… Mens…. uh, Men. I don’t know if an archetype can pick up the white courtesy phone (or send a semaphore signal?), but if ya’ll are available, then this is of interest.

Huckberry’s big fat winter sale ended weeks ago, but it seems that they still have some stock on hand. So this is extra end of season clearance-y. An additional 15% off their sale section, no code needed, and it runs through next Friday, March 11th. Off we go with the picks.

As close as you’ll affordably (yet can still expect quality) to the jacket Bond wore in Spectre. It’s a sweater, it’s a jacket, it’s both. 90/10 duck down insulated torso with a medium thickness 50% wool, 30% nylon, 20% acrylic sleeves and collar combo. Tight knit on the wool parts too. Not sloppy or forgotten, and not wimpy on weight. But not overly squishy or thick either. Just right. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/180.

Working all those angles, plus a retro-style keyhole bridge. 52mm is pretty good for most average sized heads/faces.

From their ultra-lightweight quilted line. Some have said it runs a little small? Ships and returns for free at least.

Made in Maine. Vibram mini-lug sole. Resoleable. Unique. Ships and returns for free. Almost half off now with the extra 15% off.

It’s still gloves season for a lot of us, just not quite cold enough for the puffy mega insulated gloves. So these are perfect. Wool tops, deerskin palms, insulated, and lined with wool. Not mega insulated. Rated to -5 celsius. That’s enheit.

Spring’s on the way. One of the surprise sneakers of the year. Hadn’t ever heard of the brand before 2021, but these made in Brazil sneakers are like Chucks who’ve been lifting and eating right. Much, much more substantial construction. Nice cushioning. Solid materials. Made in a family-owned factory in Brazil. Big fan. Your feet, legs, and back will thank you for choosing these over Cons. Also on sale in navy.

And the slip-ons. For those fellas who prefer “house shoes” that are more shoe, and less slipper. But still, no laces.

Holy. Crap. (that’s it, that’s the analysis).

From their tech-forward PROOF line. Could be something to mix it up between the Ex-Officio and Uniqlo AIRISM in your top drawer. No personal experience though, and these are a rare final sale item. Because nobody wants these things back once your butt’s been in them. Please do not attempt to return items that your caboose has had direct contact with.

That’s pretty dang cheap for these things. Can’t recall the last time they dipped this low, if they’ve ever gotten this low. If the recent mega-storms have made you start to question the legitimacy of your bad-weather boots, then maybe it’s time for an affordable upgrade. Hugely popular. For good reason. And they can be worn well into the muck and mud of spring. Full review can be found here.

And here’s the pull-on chore boot version. When you’re mucking about, coming in and out, lace free is often the way to be.

Makes you almost want to man a lighthouse. Wait. No, not that one. Certainly not that one. Don’t care how good the lobster is. No thank you.

Spring transitional shirt jackets anyone? Prices are all over the place depending on what color you’re after. But this is how one nails the “upscale rugged” thing. And plenty functional too. Quilted primaloft interior with a British Millerain waxed canvas exterior. Inside media drop in pocket for your smartphone.

If you want a sporty, tough, do anything and go anywhere watch without the bulk that usually comes with divers and other tool style watches, here’s your timepiece. 36mm. Swiss made. 300m water resistance. Sapphire crystal.

Was $83 a pop. Got the joggers myself, and I was a bit surprised at the “cozy” factor. They’re more knit lounge stuff than “sweat them to death” gear. At least to me. But high-end feeling all the same. 44% nylon, 28% rayon, 15% polyester, 10% viscose, and 6% spandex.

Just 8.5, 9, and 10 left at post time. But those sizes are still available in both colors (medium brown shown above, a darker espresso also available). Rhodes is one of those Huckberry in-house brands that has been a roaring success. From their Caliber collection, these are made in the shoe & boot powerhouse of Leon Mexico. They’re Blake Welted, and the lightweight soles are built for comfort and cushion. Big fan of their chelseas from this Caliber line (which aren’t on sale, drat).

100% merino with a donegal-like speckle to the yarn. Raglan style shoulders for ease of movement.

A rare sale on a couple colors of Lululemon’s immensely popular ABC joggers. Made from their lightweight, comfortable, Warpstreme fabric. ABC (anti-ball-crushing) design keeps things in place without smashing your bits to bits. Just these two colors are on sale and thus getting the extra 15% off, but most sizes available at post time.

Seawool = a fabric spun from recycled plastic bottles and oyster shells, and then combined with a bit of viscose, nylon, and wool. Plus, the cable knit pattern is timeless. So it’s a seafaring sweater that also has a bit of a heart. Something land-lubbers and deckhands can both enjoy.

Made in the USA. Midweight French terry. These are not crappy bargain fast fashion sweats. Unfortunately no smalls or x-smalls at post time. Mediums and up only here. All colors are now marked down and thus now getting an additional 15% off on top.

Pretty sure Relwen’s Quilted Tankers are one of the more popular jackets that Huckberry sells. Just the “Camo Fade” option on sale.

Flint and Tinder’s famous 10-year hoodie only with a bit more interior “oomph”. Waffle lined. Still comes with that decade guarantee. If anything breaks, rips, etc., they’ll fix it.

And now something to wear under the flannel sheets in that poorly insulated attic bedroom. Electro-coats! Now for less thanks to further reductions. A warm down jacket with a built in electric heater for those ridiculously cold days. Interior panels designed to help distribute the heat evenly. No, you don’t need to use the charging feature.

The shining (burning?) example of 2020-2021 home-decor retail zeitgeist is on double-sale! Made in the USA, and looks great whether in use or just sitting there cold on the shelf. Concrete is “in”, y’know?

Classic Americana workwear that’s, wait for it, actually made in the USA. Not bad for under two bills.

Sizes medium and large left at post time. Just know that the cuffs look to have elastic around them. Some guys are just fine with that, some of us prefer flat-style cuffs. Water resistant. Side zip vent. Responsible down standard fill.

The Extra 15% off Huckberry Sale Items Deal ends Friday 3/11/22.