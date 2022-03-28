Dappered

Steal Alert: Casio Divers are on sale at Amazon ($41.62 – $56)

By |

Amazon Sold & Shipped Casio MDV-106 Dive Watches – $41.62 – $57.11 ($69.95 – $74.95)

While much of the watch-enthusiast world stands/stood in line outside of brick & mortar stores to get their hands on a plastic Swomega, we here in this tiny corner of the interwebz are bringing the sub-sixty heat:

No waiting in line necessary.

Black. Blue. Or Black and Blue. All three of those options are getting good price drops at post time, with all three being sold and fulfilled by Amazon too. No goofy fly-by-night sellers here.

LIVE UPDATE: And just like that, as I was preparing to launch this post, the black dial/black bezel is starting to creep back towards $60. Was under $56 while I was prepping. Eegads, the robots. They know.

The all blue is the star of this sale-show for sure, but the “batman” colorway has also been mostly noticeably higher than this since it’s introduction.

It’s a great watch. Full review here. And the sale is just in time for spring to start heating up, and the sweat, sand, and surf of summer to soon follow.

That’s all.

Carry on.

I’m not big on waiting in line either.

The original black version on an aftermarket NATO
(that specific strap is out of stock at post time)

