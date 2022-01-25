Most Wanted Affordable Style – January 2022

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Hang on. When precisely did Nordstrom start making what appears to be barely constructed blazers from an Italian 90% wool / 10% cashmere blend? This might require an in person.

A suggestion via Reader Roy G.: “Just a shout out to this vest. Needs one more internal pocket but other than that, a great layer. Color is deep brown green… kinda unique and interesting. Love that it has snaps and not a zipper.” Certainly not an average puffer or poly “sherpa” fleece vest. Diamond quilted interior, British Millerain waxed canvas exterior. Ships and returns for free.

Those are some spendy sweatpants. Yes, you could always get a few pairs of Tiros for around the same price. But they look terrific, and PROOF has quietly become one of the best splurge-worthy athletic/adventure-wear brands on the market. Knit fabric is a breathable, soft, 4-way stretch blend: 44% nylon, 28% rayon, 15% polyester, 10% viscose, and 6% spandex. Maybe bookmark these as a reward for Dry-January or sticking with that New Years Resolution?

“Dad” sneakers, but only if the Pops in question was a time traveler from 2045. Heritage running looks yet the mega cutaway heel with max-levels of Nike’s air cushioning makes them look from (jazz hands) the futuuuurrrrre. That and they’re incredibly comfortable. Uppers are way more supportive than knit-style sneakers, and again, the “air-max” denominator ain’t lying. Sizing seems to be true. A 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet just fine out of the box.

Currently sold & fulfilled by a 3rd party (not Amazon) at post time. So be careful here. Returns could be a real pain if it shows up and it’s a dud. But fingers crossed Amazon starts to sell (or at least) fulfill some of these things? They made a Batman dial. Excellent. Full review of the classic black model can be found here.

Four colors to pick from. Quick review via Brandon D., our intrepid pants reporter, who has now expanded his oeuvre into lounge pants: “They’re legit. Impossibly soft. Fell asleep in them. I got the pants in a Large (5’11”, 200lbs.) I had ordered them in M and L when they weren’t in final sale to see how they’d fit. If you’re team Leg Day, get your usual size. I’m usually a Large and the Medium made me think “why am I getting slim fit lounge pants? The whole point is to be comfortable!” Guys with normal to smaller than usual legs could probably go a size down from their normal size since they have that elastic waistband (purely as a style choice), but I think they’d be happy with their usual size.”

