Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Taylor Stitch Last Call, 50% off Old Navy Shorts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Taylor Stitch: Last Call FINAL SALE section is stacked

Taylor Stitch menswear

Holy smokes, the Taylor Stitch last-call/final sale section is full right now. All final sale though. No returns. Yes a good chunk of the stock is cold or cool weather stuff. That’s how clearance works. Lots of 12-month appropriate styles too though.

 

J. Crew: 30% off select full price + additional 60% off Final Sale Items w/ 23HOURS

“23 hours” my fat caboose! This thing was expired for as long as Tom Brady was retired. HORSEFEATHERS. A few new picks above. Original picks from yesterday, when I bought the entire “one day only” thing hook, line, and sinker, can be found here.

 

Brooks Brothers: select shirts 4 for $179 ($44.75 per)

Brooks Brothers dress shirts

Certainly not as good as their $39 one day shirts sale they ran last month, but it’s still something for those who lean hard on Brooks Brothers for shirts. Gotta buy four though. It’s a bulk buy deal. Size availability varies greatly depending on fit and style you’re looking at. And it’s not massive savings, considering lots of the shirts are already down to fifty bucks. But still, it’s something for those who stock up at BB.

 

BONUS  Suitsupply: Spring 2022 Collection has arrived

Suitsupply menswear

Light, desaturated, … spendy. But at least it all ships and returns for free. A reminder that Suitsupply doesn’t run sales or promos, unless it’s the (very) rare opening of their online outlet. And then if that does happen, it’s for last season’s goods.

 

BONUS II  Old Navy: 50% off select shorts (expires today, 3/14)

Little early for shorts, no? Depends on where you live. And with the weather being extra weather-y, who the flip knows anymore. Just a one day deal here. But the already inexpensive gets mega affordable. Some workout options in there too.

 

BONUS III  Banana Republic: 40% off (expires tomorrow, 3/15)

Banana Republic menswear

A few more picks. Full, original picks can be found here. Is this the start of BR re-joining the somewhat consistent codes and promos brigade? Or is this the last 40% off discount we’re gonna see for a couple of months? No idea.

 

Also worth a mention…

