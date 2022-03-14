Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Taylor Stitch Last Call, 50% off Old Navy Shorts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Holy smokes, the Taylor Stitch last-call/final sale section is full right now. All final sale though. No returns. Yes a good chunk of the stock is cold or cool weather stuff. That’s how clearance works. Lots of 12-month appropriate styles too though.

“23 hours” my fat caboose! This thing was expired for as long as Tom Brady was retired. HORSEFEATHERS. A few new picks above. Original picks from yesterday, when I bought the entire “one day only” thing hook, line, and sinker, can be found here.

Certainly not as good as their $39 one day shirts sale they ran last month, but it’s still something for those who lean hard on Brooks Brothers for shirts. Gotta buy four though. It’s a bulk buy deal. Size availability varies greatly depending on fit and style you’re looking at. And it’s not massive savings, considering lots of the shirts are already down to fifty bucks. But still, it’s something for those who stock up at BB.

Light, desaturated, … spendy. But at least it all ships and returns for free. A reminder that Suitsupply doesn’t run sales or promos, unless it’s the (very) rare opening of their online outlet. And then if that does happen, it’s for last season’s goods.

Little early for shorts, no? Depends on where you live. And with the weather being extra weather-y, who the flip knows anymore. Just a one day deal here. But the already inexpensive gets mega affordable. Some workout options in there too.

A few more picks. Full, original picks can be found here. Is this the start of BR re-joining the somewhat consistent codes and promos brigade? Or is this the last 40% off discount we’re gonna see for a couple of months? No idea.

Also worth a mention…