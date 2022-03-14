Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Taylor Stitch Last Call, 50% off Old Navy Shorts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Taylor Stitch: Last Call FINAL SALE section is stacked
- The Bomber Jacket in Charcoal Wool – $168 FINAL ($248) shown top center of post
- The Merino Henley in Heather Blue – $78 FINAL ($98) machine wash, dry flat
- The Ventana Sweater in Navy – $148 FINAL ($228)
- The Port Jacket in Espresso Marl – $128 FINAL ($188)
- The Weekend Pant in Navy Boiled Wool – $78 FINAL ($168)
- The Weekend Pant in Charcoal Herringbone Wool – $88 FINAL ($168)
Holy smokes, the Taylor Stitch last-call/final sale section is full right now. All final sale though. No returns. Yes a good chunk of the stock is cold or cool weather stuff. That’s how clearance works. Lots of 12-month appropriate styles too though.
J. Crew: 30% off select full price + additional 60% off Final Sale Items w/ 23HOURS
- 484 Slim-fit cotton/nylon/elastane “tech” pant – $62.65 ($89.50)
- 770 Straight-fit cotton/nylon/elastane “tech” pant – $62.65 ($89.50)
- Slim dock pant in stretch cotton-Cordura nylon – $62.65 ($89.50)
- Relaxed heritage cotton T-shirt hoodie – $21.99 FINAL ($69.50)
- Eco Nordic shirt-jacket with PrimaLoft – $31.99 FINAL ($188)
“23 hours” my fat caboose! This thing was expired for as long as Tom Brady was retired. HORSEFEATHERS. A few new picks above. Original picks from yesterday, when I bought the entire “one day only” thing hook, line, and sinker, can be found here.
Brooks Brothers: select shirts 4 for $179 ($44.75 per)
- Regent Regular-Fit Dress Shirt, Non-Iron Graph Check – $49.99 ($92)
- Regent Regular-Fit Dress Shirt, Non-Iron Spread Collar – $49.99 ($92)
- Stretch Regent Regular-Fit Dress Shirt, Non-Iron Check – $49.99 ($92)
- Regent Regular-Fit Dress Shirt, Non-Iron Dobby Ainsley – $49.99 ($134)
- = $179 (or $44.75 per) if you buy all four.
Certainly not as good as their $39 one day shirts sale they ran last month, but it’s still something for those who lean hard on Brooks Brothers for shirts. Gotta buy four though. It’s a bulk buy deal. Size availability varies greatly depending on fit and style you’re looking at. And it’s not massive savings, considering lots of the shirts are already down to fifty bucks. But still, it’s something for those who stock up at BB.
BONUS Suitsupply: Spring 2022 Collection has arrived
- Light Grey Linen Havana Jacket – $449
- Super 110s Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Light Grey Havana Suit – $699
- Light Grey Linen Cotton Havana Jacket – $449
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Tropical Wool Dark Green Lazio Suit – $449
- Grey Long Sleeve Polo in 70% Cashmere / 30% Silk – $159
Light, desaturated, … spendy. But at least it all ships and returns for free. A reminder that Suitsupply doesn’t run sales or promos, unless it’s the (very) rare opening of their online outlet. And then if that does happen, it’s for last season’s goods.
BONUS II Old Navy: 50% off select shorts (expires today, 3/14)
- 7.5″ inseam Soft-Washed Jogger Sweat Shorts – $12.99 ($24.99)
- 9″ inseam OGC Chino Jogger Shorts – $14.99 ($29.99)
- 9″ inseam OGC Chino Jogger Shorts – $14.99 ($29.99) dark gray
- 9″ inseam Dynamic Fleece Cargo Jogger Shorts – $17.49 ($34.99)
- 9″ inseam Go Workout Shorts for Men – $14.99 ($29.99)
Little early for shorts, no? Depends on where you live. And with the weather being extra weather-y, who the flip knows anymore. Just a one day deal here. But the already inexpensive gets mega affordable. Some workout options in there too.
BONUS III Banana Republic: 40% off (expires tomorrow, 3/15)
- Supima Cotton Sweater Blazer – $89.40 ($149)
- Italian Wool Tapered Perfect Pant – $89.40 ($149) 5 colors
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Italian Wool Flannel Blazer – $240 ($400) 3 colors
- Authentic Supima 4-button Henley T-Shirt – $24 ($50) 4 colors
- Tapered LUXE Traveler Jean – $77.40 ($129)
- Brendt Leather Chukka Boot with Crepe Sole – $106.80 ($178)
A few more picks. Full, original picks can be found here. Is this the start of BR re-joining the somewhat consistent codes and promos brigade? Or is this the last 40% off discount we’re gonna see for a couple of months? No idea.
Also worth a mention…
- adidas: 25% off select w/ SPLASH (ends today, 3/14)
- Under Armour: Extra 25% off outlet orders $75+ w/ SPRING25 (ends 3/17)
- Huckberry: Their 365 Pants have been Restocked
- Christopher Ward: $125 off any watch $625 or up w/ 125LOUPE24
- Bonobos: New spring arrivals are starting to roll in