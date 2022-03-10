Last Day Huckberry Extra 15% off sale, Spier Outerwear Savings, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Huckberry: Extra 15% off Sale Items (ends today, 3/10)
- Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jackets – $109.63 – $153.80 ($258)
- Proof Seamless Quarter Zip – $59.48 ($$128)
- Made in Italy Astorflex Boatflex – $120.98 ($220)
- Made in England Tricker’s Lambourn Chelsea Boot – $345.08 ($625)
- Flint and Tinder 10-Year Quarter Zip – $75.98 ($138)
- Proof Stealth Down Hoodie – $138.98 ($198)
Last day for this. Full original picks can be found here, but it does seem like they’ve added some new stuff as the week has rolled on. Like those made in Italy deck shoes. Honestly don’t recall Astorflex releasing those. Saw ’em and was like “wait, what?”
adidas: 25% off select w/ SPLASH
- Terrex Free Hiker Prime Blue – $150 ($200)
- Supernova – $75 ($100)
- Grand Court – $48.75 ($65)
- Gazelle – $60 ($80)
Retro, contemporary, outdoors. All in there. Full disclosure: As someone who spent his lifetime allotment of camping/outdoorsy time by the age of 18 (it’s why I now prefer nice hotels over sleeping on rocks… You wake up in a tent at the age of 13 with the air temperature of -3 and you think “what is ‘fun’?… to ME?”), I usually hate sneaker hiker mashups. Because historically, they’ve been trash. But the Terrex free hiker is actually pretty good. No, they are not backpacking shoes. Nor are they running shoes. But they do hit a sweet spot inbetween. I have the all black Gore-Tex version, and they’re my “this is gonna be a long day let’s just get the sh*t done and not look back” shoe. Just enough support, just enough squish. Code SPLASH ends this Monday, 3/14.
Banana Republic FACTORY: 50% off Everything
This is not regular Banana Republic,. Instead, it’s the step-down line BR Factory. So less quality in terms of fabrics and construction. But the prices are noticely more friendly too. We’ve got a big round up in the works for a bunch of BR Factory pieces, since mainline BR has been so stingy with codes and promos lately (current F&F deal not withstanding). And so far with the BR Factory stuff? Pretty, pretty good. Also note that cardmembers get an additional 20% off that marked down price at checkout with the code BRCARDVIP.
Spier & Mackay: Up to 40% off Outerwear Liquidation Sale
- Navy Boudin Parka w/ removable faux fur trim – $228 FINAL ($398)
- Black Boudin Parka w/ removable faux fur trim – $228 FINAL ($398)
- Charcoal Melton Peacoat – $378 ($498)
- Light Down Padded Vest in Burnt Orange – $88 ($148)
- Light Down Padded Vest in Black – $88 ($148)
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Flannel Padded Vest – $178 ($248)
Spring is springing! (looks outside Dap home office window… what is that, pollen? Oh, no, it’s snowing. It’s sunny, but it’s snowing. Horizontally). Well, okay so spring is trying to “spring” and may in fact already be springing depending on your location. Which mean’s it’s outwear clearance time. A couple of final sale items in this selection. Those can’t be returned.
The Dappered Space: Home Depot Decor Special Buy(s) of the Week
- Dark Walnut Composite TV Stand – $313.60 ($392)
- L-Shaped Dark Walnut Computer Desk – $376.80 ($471)
- Rectangle Faux Marble Console Table with Storage – $252.80 ($316)
- Ada 3-Piece Gray & White Stripe Cotton Duvet Cover Set – $65.40 to $77.40 ($109 to $129)
- Claire Dark Gray Faux Leather Upholstered Barrel Accent Chair – $236.20 ($271)
- Round Wood Black Metal Wall-Mount Bookshelf with Mirror – $83.30 ($119)
- Gray Wash Open-Top Storage Bench with Shoe Shelf – $233.60 ($292)
- Brynn Camel Faux Leather 2 Seat Loveseat – $317.45 ($345.34)
The Home Depot currently has some home goods stock receiving substantial cuts, most falling in the 20%-30% range. In this day and age of supply chain issues, inflation, and low inventory, if you’re refreshing (or building) your space, it might be best to get it while the gettins good. There’s a decent selection of “special buys” that would look right at home in a guy’s space. Prices are good for this week, so should be valid through Sunday, 3/13.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: 40% off for Friends & Family. Surprisingly few exclusions. Full picks here.
- Target: Their new Goodfellow & Co. spring line is starting to arrive
- Todd Snyder: Up to 75% off their sale section w/ New Items Added
- Allen Edmonds: Email list members might have a user specific $75 off $250 regular priced shoes code in their inbox. Check those promo tabs/spam folders.