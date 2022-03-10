Last Day Huckberry Extra 15% off sale, Spier Outerwear Savings, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Last day for this. Full original picks can be found here, but it does seem like they’ve added some new stuff as the week has rolled on. Like those made in Italy deck shoes. Honestly don’t recall Astorflex releasing those. Saw ’em and was like “wait, what?”

Retro, contemporary, outdoors. All in there. Full disclosure: As someone who spent his lifetime allotment of camping/outdoorsy time by the age of 18 (it’s why I now prefer nice hotels over sleeping on rocks… You wake up in a tent at the age of 13 with the air temperature of -3 and you think “what is ‘fun’?… to ME?”), I usually hate sneaker hiker mashups. Because historically, they’ve been trash. But the Terrex free hiker is actually pretty good. No, they are not backpacking shoes. Nor are they running shoes. But they do hit a sweet spot inbetween. I have the all black Gore-Tex version, and they’re my “this is gonna be a long day let’s just get the sh*t done and not look back” shoe. Just enough support, just enough squish. Code SPLASH ends this Monday, 3/14.

This is not regular Banana Republic,. Instead, it’s the step-down line BR Factory. So less quality in terms of fabrics and construction. But the prices are noticely more friendly too. We’ve got a big round up in the works for a bunch of BR Factory pieces, since mainline BR has been so stingy with codes and promos lately (current F&F deal not withstanding). And so far with the BR Factory stuff? Pretty, pretty good. Also note that cardmembers get an additional 20% off that marked down price at checkout with the code BRCARDVIP.

Spring is springing! (looks outside Dap home office window… what is that, pollen? Oh, no, it’s snowing. It’s sunny, but it’s snowing. Horizontally). Well, okay so spring is trying to “spring” and may in fact already be springing depending on your location. Which mean’s it’s outwear clearance time. A couple of final sale items in this selection. Those can’t be returned.

The Dappered Space: Home Depot Decor Special Buy(s) of the Week

The Home Depot currently has some home goods stock receiving substantial cuts, most falling in the 20%-30% range. In this day and age of supply chain issues, inflation, and low inventory, if you’re refreshing (or building) your space, it might be best to get it while the gettins good. There’s a decent selection of “special buys” that would look right at home in a guy’s space. Prices are good for this week, so should be valid through Sunday, 3/13.

Also worth a mention: