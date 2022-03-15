Chinos Chukkas Polo: St. Patrick’s Day

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Chinos: J.Crew Navy Stretch Chinos in 484 slim fit or 770 straight fit – $79.50. A basic pair of navy chinos to serve as a base for the bolder green in the rest of the outfit. You could opt for olive green chinos, but in my personal experience monochromatic green can go sideways if you aren’t careful. Navy chinos go with just about anything, which is why they are a wardrobe staple. Also, the “northern lights” look (dark pants, lighter shirt) with lighter spring-ready chukkas (or bucks) gives off a bold, but still very much in control color-blocking look.

The Chukkas: Banana Republic Brendt in New Off White – $108 ($180). A new arrival to BR and surprisingly up for the 40% off discount they’re running through today (3/15). Clarks Desert Boots would also work here. Boots at the very top are actually from Frye and have been since discontinued.

The Polo: Banana Republic Luxe Touch in Cabana Green – $36 ($60). The bulk of the green in this outfit. Up top where everyone can easily see that yes, you’re “participating” today by wearing green, so they better not pinch you. Go for a bright, bold shade like lime green or kelly green, or a more muted shade like olive or forest green. Whatever you like, so long as it’s green.

The Cardigan: Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Fleece Shawl-Collar Cardigan in Charcoal – $27. Just in case you need a warmer layer for your St. Paddy’s Day festivities. This cardigan sports the comfort of a sweatshirt, but the stylish looks only a shawl collar can create. It’s not quite spring, yet, for everyone.

The Watch: Orient Kanno Automatic Green Dial – $209.99. I don’t actually own a green watch, but they’re certainly having their moment. Green has gotten very popular in the last few years in terms of watch dials and bezels. So why not stick with the theme here? Japanese automatic movement, diver style with green uni-directional rotating bezel, 200 meters water resistance.

The Sunglasses: Target Goodfellow Green Tortoise Acetate Sunglasses – $30. More green! And quite the bang for the buck. In person look at a couple pairs of the acetate Goodfellow shades can be found here. My Komono sunglasses in the header image are several years old and no longer available.

The Belt: Banana Republic Italian Leather Belt – $35.70 ($59.50). More BR and more on-sale. Hitting this sale hard because who knows if they’ll go back to being ultra-quiet on codes and promos. A simple brown leather belt to coordinate with the rest of the outfit. A staple item that you can wear with a lot of other outfits. You could also go for a suede belt in a complimentary or similar color to the chukkas.

The Socks: The Tie Bar Gordon Tartan Hunter Green Socks – $8. Socks are a great way to bring some additional color to an outfit in a subtle way. These tartan socks certainly fit the bill, or you could go even bolder with some novelty St. Patrick’s Day socks.

About the author: DeJuan is a husband, father of an 11-year old son and 4-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works as a project engineer at a chemical plant.

