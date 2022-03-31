Cheap Socks, New Hopsack Sportcoats, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Timex: 25% off select w/ SAVE25
- M79 Automatic 40mm – $209.25 ($279) multiple colors
- Assembled in the USA American Documents 41mm – $371.25 ($495) all colors, review here
- Waterbury Traditional Day-Date 39mm – $104.25 ($139)
A small selection, but a weirdly good selection. M79 Automatics, the American Documents Series, and even some new Waterbury designs. Not bad. Code SAVE25 expires tomorrow (4/1) early morning, at 3am. Big thanks to Matt P. as well as Brandon D. for the tips on this one.
J. Crew: Extra 50% off Select FINAL Sale Styles (& new items added) w/ SHOPNOW
- Polka dot dress socks – $7.99 FINAL ($19.50)
- Naval-striped socks – $6.49 FINAL ($14.50)
- Hthr Charcoal “Whiskey” socks – $4.49 FINAL ($16.50)
- Slim dock pant in stretch chambray – $35.99 FINAL ($89.50)
- Printed linen pocket square – $7.49 FINAL ($49.50)
- Cotton cable-knit tipped shawl-collar sweater – $25.99 FINAL ($128)
- Striped elastic webbing belt – $22.49 FINAL ($49.50)
- Waxed-canvas duffel bag – $78.99 FINAL ($198)
It’s a cheap socks blowout! The problem with cheap socks is that they’re… cheap. I know. Profound. One review says of the polka-dots that they developed a hole after one wash, but who knows. Coulda been a dud. All final sale, no returns. Careful here. Risky.
Target: New Goodfellow Spring Line arriving in store
- Short Sleeve Garment Dyed T-Shirt – $13.99
- Short Sleeve Collared Polo Shirt – $16.99
- Slim Fit Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $19.99
Some of it is online, but it seems like much more of it is starting to hit stores first. YMMV of course, but our intrepid Tar-zhay reporter Ryan saw quite a bit of stock at his own local brick and mortar, and I was seeing the same the other day too (when I wasn’t being asked if I worked there).
Spier & Mackay: Lots of new arrivals. Lots.
- Navy Sharkskin Wool English Cut Suit – $398
- Gray Sharkskin Wool English Cut Suit – $398
- Charcoal Sharkskin Wool English Cut Suit – $398
- Heather Blue Wool Suit – $398
- Light Gray Wool Suit – $398
- Gray Hopsack Sportcoat – $348
I know. Another mention that’s not actually a sale, code, or promo. But stick with me here. It’s more than just suits and sportcoats. Trousers, polos, shirts, the works. But those notch lapel English cut suits (stronger roped shoulders, ticket pocket) look pretty dynamite. No sale yet, but it’s super early in the season. And a lot of us don’t necessarily wait around for Spier sales. Getting stuff in and tailored ASAP can absolutely be the way to go with them. When they do discount, it’s usually not that deep (unless you wait for big time clearance events), and even at full price (yes, *gasp* full price), a lot of us find their suits and sportcoats and what not to be well worth their fair MSRP.
Nordstrom: Up to 25% off select “Nordstrom Made” clothes, shoes, accessories
- Men’s Shop Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Dress Shirt – $59.63 ($79.50)
- Tech-Smart Extra Trim Fit Dress Shirt – $59.63 ($79.50)
- 3-Pack Supima Cotton Boxers – $33.75 ($45)
- Wool & Cashmere Beanie – $23.40 ($39)
- Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants – $59.25 ($79) warning, they don’t give inseam lengths here which is weird. Size 32 allegedly has a 30″?
- Tech Smart Wool Blend (55% wool, 34% polyester, 7% linen, 4% elastane) Trousers – $74.63 ($99.50)
- Nordstrom Terry Joggers – $48.65 ($69.50)
Quick! Before it heads to The Rack and free shipping + returns goes away! Nordstrom usually does a really nice job with their in-house “Nordstrom Made” goods, but it would be ignoring the obvious if it wasn’t said that a lot of the reviews on this past season’s goods aren’t so kind. Not sure what’s up there. Covid supply chain issues? At least the free shipping + free returns takes the risk out of giving something a shot. Lots of basics, but that’s what they (mostly) do with their in-house stuff. Sizes are pretty scattered. Seems like an end of season clear-out.
BONUS Macys: 25% off select watches w/ OWNIT
- Seiko Cocktail Time Automatic – $318.75 ($425)
- Mido Belluna Royal Automatic – $600 ($800)
- Sieiko 5 Sports SRPE Black – $206.25 ($275)
- Seiko 5 Sports SRPE Gray – $206.25 ($275) review here
- Seiko 5 Sports Black Dive-Style Automatic – $221.25 ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports Blue Dive-Style Automatic – $221.25 ($295)
Still running, and worth another mention since the prices are good (not mind-blowing, but good) and Macy’s is an authorized retailer. That means you’ll get a true manufacturer’s warranty. Gray market sellers might offer “warranties”, but they’re often sketchy. The peace of mind is worth a little extra cost for many guys.
Also worth a mention:
- Bonobos: 25% off w/ BLOOMERS. But I’m guessing you already knew that.
- Nordstrom Rack: They’re doing a white sneakers event.
- Brooks Brothers: Their 30% off F&F event is still running. Expires this Tuesday, April 5th.
- Huckberry: their 72-hour tee (priced synergistically at $72) has been restocked in all colors. Spendy, but meant to be worn three days without a wash and remain stink free. Great for those who travel light by necessity or desire.