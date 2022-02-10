Target Goodfellow starting to arrive, Ledbury Fine Twill Spread Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No it’s not on sale (yet, usually takes more than a bit at Target) but Target’s Goodfellow line is so hyper-affordable that their new arrivals are worth the mention. These appear to be just the first beginnings of the first wave. Lots still to come. Inexpensive basics with an elevated style sense. And yes, we’ll have a big round up for you once the rest of the collection starts to come in.

All made in Maine. Big thanks to our man Adam for the tip here. Just remember that these take a while. They take orders for the next 2 weeks, and then depending on materials and what’s in the line before them, they can take from anywhere to April to JUNE to deliver. So for the real fans only. You want proof that time is the only commodity that matters? This is it.

New picks above because, well, missed these the first time around. Especially those Hestras. Are those a new addition? Seems like they could be. Free shipping kicks in at $98 and just about everything (minus final sale stuff) returns for free. So lots of free shipping/free return goods up for this sale. Full original picks can be found here.

These have been out of stock for-ev-er. And to celebrate their return, Ledbury is knocking 30% off w/ the code TWILL30. Just one catch. It’s just the spread that have been restocked, not the mid-spread which a lot of us favor when going tieless (see the very very top of this handful post… that’s a mid-spread Ledbury fine twill). Those have some stock at post-time, but not a full run. And I don’t know what the angle difference is, in a quantifiable sense, between the mid and full spread. Fingers crossed for a restock on the mid-spreads later on down the road? Code ends today, 2/10/22.

Still rolling. Lots of hybrid pants (jogger/chino hybrids, sweatpants/dress pants hybrids, etc.). Meanwhile, those Jetsetter suit jackets for $100 oddly enough don’t seem to have matching trousers in stock, yet Bonobos usually has soft enough shoulders with their jackets that they won’t look too much like an orphaned suit jacket if worn with something else. Even if it is. And even if it is… if it looks good, so what? That’s how they’re styling the things on the Bonobos site. And they look pretty good. Do know that much of the sale section seems to be final sale at this point. No returns on anything tagged as such.

