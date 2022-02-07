Huckberry: Up to 50% off Annual Winter Sale

Wait. Didn’t we just do this? Sort of, but not really. That was the first wave of end-of-season clearance for Huckberry.

This is bigger and better.

New items have been added, and further, noticeably more significant discounts have been taken on most stuff that was already in there. And while this one is starting off quiet, the scuttlebutt seems to be they’ll pick up their social media/email bullhorns later on this week.

Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $98 but most everything returns for free. There might be a final sale item or two in there so watch out for those. No returns on final sale stuff. But the vast vast vast majority should be returnable/exchangeable. Off we go!

Sheesh these things went on sale fast. I mean, they ain’t cheap. Hardly. But boy do they look all sorts of bad-arse. That and they’re made from a high-performance blend: 44% nylon, 28% rayon, 15% polyester, 10% viscose, and 6% spandex. Haven’t gotten in person with these yet, but these should not feel like cheap cotton sweats. Stuff you can bust your butt in. Stuff you can kick back in. Thinking they’ll excel in both scenarios. Also pictured at the very top of the post.

A steal at $145. Both colors now on sale. The “amarello” shade is shown above, and they also come in a slightly darker espresso brown. Was going for closer to $170 during the previous quiet sale. Rhodes is one of those Huckberry in-house brands that has been a roaring success. From their Caliber collection, these are made in the shoe & boot powerhouse of Leon Mexico. They’re Blake Welted, and the lightweight soles are built for comfort and cushion. Big fan of their chelseas from this Caliber line (which aren’t on sale, drat).

New colors added, but prices are all over the place depending on what you’re after. But this is how one nails the “upscale rugged” thing. And plenty functional too. Quilted primaloft interior with a British Millerain waxed canvas exterior. Inside media drop in pocket for your smartphone. That camo option for under $130 seems like a steal. Layer these now, and wear well into the spring.

For those that prefer the softness of supima over tech-fabric, and the made-in-USA-ness over… everywhere else. Here’s how a size large fits on 5’10″/195, albeit in a different color. Just small and mediums available at post time though. Drat. (For the bigger fellows… lucky to those who are medium, small, and smedium.)

Not many reversible jackets and vests look good. This one looks good! Nice work outta Marine Layer. RDS-certified down. Retro color blocking/stripes. 100% recycled nylon shell.

100% merino with a donegal-like speckle to the yarn. The four colors shown above are on sale (the navy option is still full price). Raglan style shoulders for ease of movement.

Well that looks familiar. I mean, it’s not the same, but boy is it close. It’s a sweater, it’s a jacket, it’s both. 90/10 duck down insulated torso with a medium thickness 50% wool, 30% nylon, 20% acrylic sleeves and collar combo. Tight knit on the wool parts too. Not sloppy or forgotten, and not wimpy on weight. But not overly squishy or thick either. Just right. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/180.

Those look super high end but still style-forward. Another item that ships and returns for free, which is really appreciated with sunglasses.

If the recent mega-storms have made you start to question the legitimacy of your winter boots, then maybe it’s time for an affordable upgrade. Hugely popular. For good reason. And they can be worn well into the muck and mud of spring. Full review can be found here. Also available in a slip on “chore boot” style, but those are pretty short on sizes.

A rare sale on a lululemon metal-vent tech product in a wheelhouse color. And yes, Mr. Macklemore is ringing in all of our ears, because it’s still fifty-dollars for a t-shirt.

Half off. Even the most anti-sweatpants among us might have to make an exception here. 75% cotton / 25% recycled poly. And that quilting just looks great. Also available in a moss green.

From their tech-forward PROOF line. Could be something to mix it up between the Ex-Officio and Uniqlo AIRISM in your top drawer. No personal experience though, and these are a rare final sale item. Because nobody wants these things back once your butt’s been in them. Please do not attempt to return items that your bum has had direct contact with.

Another retro puffer from Marine Layer, this time in an overshirt form. “Matte and shiny tonal contrast.” 100% recycled nylon shell and responsible down standard (RDS) certified down.

Was 20% off with a code during the run up to the holidays, so that extra 6% (six?) gives it that winter-clearance-sale-feels. *clinks glasses*

And for those who prefer their libations provided in the wet-bread medium.

Very, very lightweight. Not as heavy as the moon, but as heavy as a normal jacket would feel on the moon. IN A CHICKEN BASKET!

A rare sale on a couple colors of Lululemon’s immensely popular ABC joggers. Made from their lightweight, comfortable, Warpstreme fabric. ABC (anti-ball-crushing) design keeps things in place without smashing your bits to bits.

There’s heritage British-brand sportswear, and then there’s heritage sportswear actually made in Britain. This is the latter.

Seawool = a fabric spun from recycled plastic bottles and oyster shells, and then combined with a bit of viscose, nylon, and wool. Plus, the cable knit pattern is timeless. So it’s a seafaring sweater that also has a bit of a heart. Something land-lubbers and deckhands can both enjoy. Price depends on what color you’re after, but the super versatile gray is at the lowest (yet admittedly not cheap) $95.98 price point.

A button-down that feels like a t-shirt, because it’s made out of Wellen’s slub t-shirt fabric. If you’re looking for something similar for a much more affordable price, there’s always J. Crew’s “harbor” button downs. Similar concept.

If you’re gonna “sweat pants“… do the sweat pants thing right. And this is right. Made in the USA. Midweight French terry. These are not crappy bargain fast fashion sweats. Unfortunately no smalls or x-smalls at post time. Mediums and up only here.

Pretty sure Relwen’s Quilted Tankers are one of the more popular jackets that Huckberry sells. Just the “Camo Fade” option on sale, but $89 off ain’t nothin! Is not nothing! Is something!

Flint and Tinder’s famous 10-year hoodie only with a bit more interior “oomph”. Waffle lined. Still comes with that decade guarantee. If anything breaks, rips, etc., they’ll fix it. Unless you’re out there fighting Shredder in it or something. Be reasonable now.

Another hoodie, but this one in Proof’s “go ahead, wear it for 3-days without washing it” Merino blend fabric. Waffle texture is pretty terrific too.

“Pull my finger, and you’ll smell the crater of my moon.” Only if such an act of juvenile behavior would result in scents of juniper, sagebrush, pine and cedar. If that were the case, I wouldn’t be so afraid of having kombucha along with my usual cabbage topped lunch salad. (This is what you’re here for, right? The use of fart jokes is what sets Dappered apart? I need to come to terms with that. For the record, Mrs. Dappered snickers at them. And she’s a class act.)

The vest version of the aforementioned quilted shirt jackets. Quilted Primaloft interior, Millerain waxed exterior, etc. Quick in person thoughts from Reader Roy G.: “Just a shout out to this vest. Needs one more internal pocket but other than that, a great layer. Color is deep brown green… kinda unique and interesting. Love that it has snaps and not a zipper.”

Wellen’s 55% recycled polyester, 29% polyester, 16% rayon “seawool” blend (no actual wool in this blend), cut in an elastic-in-the-back, drawstring and button w/ zip fly front. Choggers minus the “ch”ino. Since it’s Seawool.

Another item that’s seen a further, significant price reduction. Was going for $193 a few weeks back. Modeled after an old-school carpenter’s jacket discovered in Maine. 50% wool, 40% cotton, 10% nylon. Taylor Stitch really does this kind of thing well.

Woven in Portugal from a blend of upcycle fibers and organic cotton, these are warm flannel sheets which also breathe. And that’s key if you or your partner runs cold, yet you can sometimes wake up in the middle of the night feeling like a roasted chicken. Now as someone who has had to invest quite a few dollars in roof and insulation work lately… all I can think about the above shot is: A. it looks amazing on film. It’s probably cold as hell in real life. It may be cute, but that place is not energy efficient. No wonder they need flannel sheets.

And now something to wear under the flannel sheets in that poorly insulated attic bedroom. Electro-coats! Now for less thanks to further reductions. A warm down jacket with a built in electric heater for those ridiculously cold days. Interior panels designed to help distribute the heat evenly. No, you don’t need to use the charging feature.

Still on sale. Still great! Full review here.

Classic Americana workwear that’s, wait for it, actually made in the USA. Not bad for under two bills.

PROOF is quickly becoming one of those brands that many of us go to when we’re looking for a (usually less expensive) Lululemon alternative. No pretention here. Just quality technical/workout gear. All sizes available in these at post time. Machine washable. Graphite gray, or black.

The new Top Gun movie is coming out this year. From our man Ryan: You’ve got classic pilot looks, but a little more warmth, and zero bulk. It’s about as bulky as a packable down jacket. That kind of versatility pays big dividends when you’re not sure what kind of weather you’ll be up against. I mean, classic flight jackets were designed for fighter pilots in open WWI cockpits, so.. it should probably be able to handle a cool afternoon into a past-chilly night with ease, right? Full review here.

I just want all of us to appreciate the incredible nature of the above product photo. This photo is selling a sweater.

Absolutely love my proof stealth down… vest. I own the vest. Not the jacket, shown above. They don’t make the vest in black anymore. But here’s the jacket! Just know that the cuffs look to have elastic around them. Some guys are just fine with that, some of us prefer flat-style cuffs. Water resistant. Side zip vent. Responsible down standard fill.