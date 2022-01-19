Steal Alert: Huckberry’s (quiet) Mid-Winter Sale

So who got a Huckberry giftcard and/or has some credit with them for choosing the slow “after the holidays” shipping option back in later December?

The Winter Doldrums Clearance Season™ rolls on. J. Crew seemed to dominate the early part of January, Bonobos got in on the action over the weekend, and now Huckberry has thrown their hat in the ring.

There’s no code and it’s anything but sitewide. They’ve simply added new stock to their sale section. First noticed this while prepping yesterday’s “It’s freaking cold” style scenario, featuring an (on sale) ELECTRIC JACKET. And upon further review, the Huckberry Sale section really has had an infusion of new stock.

Most of it ships and returns for free (if it’s north of $98). And unlike a lot of other sales around this time of year (Looking at you, J. Crew), the vast vast vast majority of it is NOT final sale. So if it shows up and doesn’t work out, you can send it back.

Off we go with the picks. Thanks for hanging in with us during this SALE SALE SALE period…

That’s how one nails the “upscale rugged” thing. And plenty functional too. Quilted primaloft interior with a British Millerain waxed canvas exterior. Inside media drop in pocket for your smartphone.

That’s a nice surprise. Yes, four hundred bucks is a big bill to pay. But the R.M. Williams Comfort Craftsman, with it’s slightly chiseled toe, is the standard for those who like their Chelsea boots extremely well made with a bit of style. Head here for a review of the R.M. Williams Gardner, which is a different model, but you’ll get an idea from Adam just how quality the brand is. Ships and returns for free in case you’re not sure about sizing.

When did these launch? A rare final sale item, because nobody wants these things back once your butt’s been in them.

Maybe one of the better deals of the sale. Woven in Portugal from a blend of upcycle fibers and organic cotton, these are warm flannel sheets which also breathe. And that’s key if you or your partner runs cold, yet you can sometimes wake up in the middle of the night feeling like a roasted chicken. That windowpane pattern is terrific.

Rhodes is one of those Huckberry in-house brands that has been a roaring success. From their Caliber collection, these are made in the shoe & boot powerhouse of Leon Mexico. They’re Blake Welted, and the lightweight soles are built for comfort and cushion. Big fan of their chelseas from this Caliber line (which aren’t on sale, drat).

The Proof Steal Down line is back! I purchased a vest from this line a year back, and I wear it all the time. It really is nice and lightweight, still provides warmth, and while it DOES have some puffiness, it’s not life-preserver enormous.

The vest version of the aforementioned quilted shirt jackets. Quilted Primaloft interior, Millerain waxed exterior, etc.

Those look super high end but still style-forward. Another item that ships and returns for free, which is really appreciated with sunglasses.

Sizes are just about sold out on these, so consider this a subtle plea to the Huckberry people to bring these back for another full stock run this year. If a “Dressed up” tee can exist, this would be it. But it’ll look just fine with shorts and sneakers too. Spendy, but if you’re looking for a t-shirt with a bit of luxe, here it is. Mercerized cotton with a cotton-spandex collar that is super smooth and crazy comfortable. Impressive. But that full price ($42!) was just too steep for a lot of us. Won a “Best in show – Spendy” nod in last summer’s Best T-Shirts Round Up.

A cafe style racing jacket for those of us who think leather jackets are just a little too “vroom vroom.” Exterior is made from DYNAWAX 62% cotton, 27% polyester, 11% nylon fabric. Just medium and XL left at post time.

Something to slide into when you roll out of those windowpane flannel sheets. Sleeping bags for your feet. Scattered sizes on these depending on the color you’re after.

Blasted Lululemon. They make great stuff, but man do they make you pay for it. So a rare sale on their super lightweight, breathable, flexible, metal vent tech polo is quite the thing. You could easily run a 10k (or more) in one of these and feel great. Raglan sleeves are terrific, and sure seem to add more range of motion. Size shown is a large on 5’10″/195. You can have it in any color you want as long as it’s (deep coal) black. You can have it in any size you want… as long as it’s medium or large. Clearance season, that’s how it goes.

Modeled after an old-school carpenter’s jacket discovered in Maine. 50% wool, 40% cotton, 10% nylon. Taylor Stitch really does this kind of thing well.

Black boots can look a little weird if they get too glossy. Not here. Nubuck leather uppers knock down that shine and up the bad-arse factor. They’re allegedly waterproof too. Another Rhodes boot made in Leon.

Lightly insulated, quilted fabric. This whole lounge thing is really going to another level.

More quilted layers. One of those hoodies that looks like you’ll wear to death, unless your partner steals it first.

ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLAR flannel shirt. “But it’s down from $229”. Yeah but it’s still a hundred fifty bucks for a flannel shirt. This one’s for the “Buy less buy better crowd.” Gitman Vintage is pretty legendary in the #menswear community, and while you’ll pay out the nose for it, their quality is part of that reputation. Soft Japanese flannel. Slim fit. And check out that collar. That’s anything but a forgotten, tacked down, wimpy pair of triangles. This is an Al Borland won the lottery shirt.

Ending with the electro-coats that instigated this entire post. A warm down jacket with a built in electric heater for those ridiculously cold days. Interior panels designed to help distribute the heat evenly. These coats might seem ridiculous, but if you’ve ever had a car with seat warmers, and then went back to driving a rig without them… then maybe it makes all the sense in the world.