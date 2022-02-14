Style Scenario: Valentine’s Day Alone At Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. So far we’ve covered a Valentine’s Date Night staying in and dressed up, as well as a smart but casual Date Night in. But maybe it isn’t your year for love, or maybe you’re taking a break to focus on yourself. In either case, use Valentine’s night as an evening of selfish relaxation and cheer with the picks below. Get comfortable, without looking or feeling sloppy. Dressing comfortable, but doing so with intention, provides a mood booster. Enjoy the time with yourself, and look good doing it. Consider it a “guy’s night” for one. (Top photo credit)

The Sweater: Goodthreads Lambswool Crewneck Sweater in Denim- $40. Winner of the annual Fall/Winter Goodthreads collection review, and for good reason. Exceptional value for the money, this raglan-sleeved lambswool sweater is well-stitched from a soft lambswool in an athletic-leaning fit. Add one to your wardrobe and toss it on over a plain tee for a sharp lounge outfit.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury Classic Automatic 40mm – $174. Put your phone away and rely on a favorite watch to tell the time. The LAST thing you want to do, if you’re home alone on V-day night, is to scroll through the social medias and see everyone’s activities of the evening. Social media is a billboard of handpicked ideal moments or total fraudulent happiness. In either case, if you’re in the state of mind where you’re missing companionship tonight, don’t drive the dagger in deeper with self destructive scrolling. As for the watch? Simple, yet dashing good looks at an extremely affordable price for an automatic movement. This is one that made me say, “that’s a Timex?!” Want to save a boatload? Go with the black dial option. That one is down to seventy five bucks.

The Pants: Flint & Tinder French Terry Sweatpants in Charcoal- $62. You’re alone at home, so indulge in some soft comfy pants as opposed to dark wash denim, traveler pants, or chinos. Those would certainly work here, but this pair of french terry sweats leans into the cozy-done-right look. Only available in Medium and up at time of post, so if you’re looking for a smaller sizes, or want a more unique color, this deep cocoa pair of slim fit french terry sweatpants from J.Crew hits the mark.

The Shoes: L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins in Kelp Green – $79. No date, so no need for a fancy pair of shoes. Slip on these uber-warm and coddling moccasins from L.L.Bean to keep your feet warm. A durable outsole provides protection when stepping out the door to get your delivery order.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Calf Sock in Jade – $19. Toss on a pair of supportive, soft, breathable merino wool socks to keep your feet warm all night long. When it comes to mostly non-activewear socks (think outdoors, hiking, gym wear), Bombas makes some of the best in the game. Tons of colors to choose from, but this Jade color is an exceptionally striking shade of green.

The Drink: Knob Creek 12 year Small Batch Bourbon – $75ish. This is my personal go-to quiet night at home drink, but choose whatever your favorite kickback and relax for some “me time” beverage may be. No alcohol necessary. Maybe it’s a nice fruit kombucha, a slow-brewed cup of coffee, or artisan tea. Relax, sip it slow, and enjoy your evening.

The Entertainment: Predator – free for Amazon Prime members, $3.99 to rent. This is a bad movie. This is also a fun movie. For your solo guy’s night in, fire up an ostentatious display of violent masculinity and have fun watching Arnold shoot guns and blow things up. You’ll laugh at how ridiculous it is, while delighting in man’s victory over a vastly more capable alien species.

The Unsolicited Annual Advice: If you can’t find a way to ever be happy with only your thoughts for company, then you’ll never truly be happy in a relationship. Better to be single and smart than stupidly attached for the sake of having companionship.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He believes in curating a timeless, classic wardrobe with subtle modern touches for today. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a hoppy New England IPA.