Steal Alert: J. Crew Tees on sale and an extra 30% off

J. Crew: Extra 30% off Final Sale Styles w/ SALETIME
Been writing far too much in the first person lately (It’s hypocritical since I hate it), but, gonna drop into first person again.
I (the Joe guy) need to admit that Dappered sometimes covers the “big” stuff too much, often at expense of highlighting cheaper basics. We tend to burn a lot of digital ink on suits, sportcoats, cool shoes, and watches. And far too often we glaze over stuff like t-shirts, basic button ups, and socks.
So this one’s for those who have also noticed that flaw.
- Broken-in short-sleeve T-shirt – $16.09 FINAL ($36.50)
- Garment-dyed slub cotton pocket T-shirt – $13.99 – $18.89 FINAL ($29.50) shown top of post
- Garment-dyed slub cotton no-pocket T-shirt – $13.99 FINAL ($29.50)
- Garment-dyed slub cotton long-sleeve T-shirt – $17.49 FINAL ($39.50)
- Long-sleeve slub cotton T-shirt in stripe – $20.99 FINAL ($45)
- Long-sleeve Broken-in T-shirt – $20.99 – $24.99 FINAL ($45)
- Cotton-cashmere T-shirt – $34.99 FINAL ($69.50) allegedly 10% cashsmere? For real? Lay flat to dry.
J. Crew’s tees have a rabid fanbase (hi Adam!). For being such a basic, the brand’s choices in fabric and designs are subtly intentional. With fabrics like soft garment dyed slub (a slightly varied look to the depth of the fabric), and broken in/washed double-garment dye, they’re not some trash freebie that was shot out of a cannon at a minor league hockey game.
And now they’re on double sale.
Looks to be mostly if not all classic fits. Size selection varies depending on what color you’re after, but there’s a decent selection for now. All final sale though. No returns. No exchanges. Should ship free if you’re a member of their rewards club (which is a simple email sign up).
For a fit perspective and to see how they stack up to the competition, head here for our big t-shirt round up from the summer.
If you’re a tech-tee or merino tee guy (hi me too) then these might not be your favorite. Cotton holds onto sweat. So if you’re a bit beefier and perhaps perspire on occasion, cotton just isn’t gonna dry as fast as tech or merino.
So know that.
That’s all.
Carry on.