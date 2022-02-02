Steal Alert: J. Crew Tees on sale and an extra 30% off

Been writing far too much in the first person lately (It’s hypocritical since I hate it), but, gonna drop into first person again.

I (the Joe guy) need to admit that Dappered sometimes covers the “big” stuff too much, often at expense of highlighting cheaper basics. We tend to burn a lot of digital ink on suits, sportcoats, cool shoes, and watches. And far too often we glaze over stuff like t-shirts, basic button ups, and socks.

So this one’s for those who have also noticed that flaw.

J. Crew’s tees have a rabid fanbase (hi Adam!). For being such a basic, the brand’s choices in fabric and designs are subtly intentional. With fabrics like soft garment dyed slub (a slightly varied look to the depth of the fabric), and broken in/washed double-garment dye, they’re not some trash freebie that was shot out of a cannon at a minor league hockey game.

And now they’re on double sale.

Looks to be mostly if not all classic fits. Size selection varies depending on what color you’re after, but there’s a decent selection for now. All final sale though. No returns. No exchanges. Should ship free if you’re a member of their rewards club (which is a simple email sign up).

For a fit perspective and to see how they stack up to the competition, head here for our big t-shirt round up from the summer.

If you’re a tech-tee or merino tee guy (hi me too) then these might not be your favorite. Cotton holds onto sweat. So if you’re a bit beefier and perhaps perspire on occasion, cotton just isn’t gonna dry as fast as tech or merino.

So know that.

That’s all.

Carry on.