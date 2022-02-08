Style Scenario: Valentine’s Date Night At Home – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and three style scenarios will be tackled in the next few days (staying in but dressed up, staying in casual, & staying in solo). Yes, we’re staying in this year. Because even on the best of years Valentine’s Day (and the days surrounding it) are a MESS out on the town. And this year, it might not just be overcrowded… but omicron-y. But don’t mail it in! Dressing up a bit, even at home, earns you extra points. Plus it can be a lot of fun. (Top photo credit)

The Sportcoat: Suitsupply Navy Havana Jacket in Italian Wool – $399. Or whatever your favorite modern navy blazer (no gold buttons) happens to be. Because jeans and a jacket is basically formalwear in 2022. Could you wear a suit? Absolutely! And you could even wear a suit with a polo to dress it down a little. But wearing a suit on Valentine’s risks giving off a “here comes an elaborate proposal” vibe. The Cheaper Alternative: Try Banana Republic Factory’s Core Temp cotton/poly/spandex blazer for $130ish. Unlined in the back. Should be smooth.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Extra Trim Fit Non-Iron Solid Stretch Dress Shirt – $49.50. Norstrom was low/flat sold out of dress shirts for quite a while there. Thems be the times. Glad to see these back. Ships and returns for free.

The Jeans: BR Luxe Slim Traveler Denim – $129. Or go with whatever your favorite pair of dark wash jeans happens to be. Been a while since BR’s Luxe Travelers have gone on sale, so 100% understandable if you balk at that price. $130 is spendy. The Cheaper Alternatives: GAP’s slim jeans in resin rinse ($5oish), Amazon’s Goodthreads (40ish), or Target’s Goodfellow jeans ($30) should all play well here.

The Shoes: Jack Erwin Reade Chukka w/ City Sole – $129.50 FINAL ($185). Part of Jack Erwin’s end of season sale, and we’ve got an in-person mini review from our man Brandon: “These are really good. Got them in brown suede from Bloomies a while back. I wear a 10D in AE Strands and Daltons, and a 10.5D in Cornwallis. 10 fits perfectly here. But yeah. Final sale shoes are always a mega risk.” Indeed they are.

The Socks: Taylor Stitch Italian Merino Socks in charcoal dot – $22.50. The best. Perfect amount of cushioning, easy to wash and dry, and made in Italy.

The Belt: Banana Republic Reversible Leather Dress Belt – $65. Nothing too complicated here. A basic brown leather belt that’s reversible with black on the other side.

The Watch: Orient Men’s 2nd Gen. Bambino Ver. 2 – $126.50. Still one of the best bang for the buck items in the men’s watch world, if not men’s style as a whole.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar Burgundy Linen with White Border – $12. It’s Valentine’s. Wear a little red. It’s not the world’s most serious holiday, so, lean into it a bit.

The Gift For Her (if your Valentine is a her): Julia Szendrei “Little Gemstone” Necklace – $48. Since Valentine’s is kinda a goofy holiday, going way over the top is probably not in the cards. Keep it light and fun, and USA jewelry maker Julia Szendrei’s collection excels at that sort of thing. Pretty, delicate, versatile. If your valentine is a she, she might wear something like this all the time with just about everything. And if you swing and miss with the gift? You’re not out thousands!