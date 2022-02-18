Nordstrom: Up to 60% off Winter Sale picks for Men

And just like that, Nordstrom drops a ten-thousand item sale.

Some of it is price matched, so who knows when those items will head back to full price, but the vast majority of that 10K should be on sale through February 27th, which is when this thing is set to end. And (wait for it, say it with me…) it all ships and returns for free.

Save the ligaments in your scrolling finger. Here’s what we think is the best of the best. Just know that we’re in that end-of-season clearance window. So there’s some odd ducks in there.

Sleek, modern trainers that don’t look overly space-age. That and they’re called the Supernova (… goes pop?). Nothing like starting with a Powerman 5000 reference. Sorry. Been a long week. This might get weird.

The end (hopefully) of winter usually means shelving the heavy wool outerwear for another year, and moving towards something a little lighter and more “field-y”. Hardly anyone does it better than Barbour when it comes to those characteristics.

The cool kids dig Reigning Champ. Or at least that’s what I’ve heard, being that I don’t always/usually sit at that lunch table. Don’t expect those to last long.

Just a fleece. But a fleece from a trusted outdoors brand now down to a nicely affordable price.

Full review here. Really good. Unconstructed like a Bonobos blazer, but has a super soft, brushed feeling wool/cashmere fabric instead of the airy Hopsack of Bonobos. That and the tails are more traditional in length, instead of the slightly shorter Bonobos. Trim fit. Five colors. Size shown above is a 40R on 5’10″/185.

Hard not to like that bit of cable knit running along the edge.

Lotta time left if you want to try the long sleeve polo under a suit or sportcoat look.

Aye Nordy, BRING BACK THE SUEDE PLEEEEASE. Smooth leather here. Those’ll do nicely for the price.

It’s the suede elbow patches, right? For the buy less buy better crowd. Not cheap, even on sale, but that’s Billy Reid for you.

More sneakers, but these decidedly lean space age, with those unicorn puke recycled soles.

Save on those Nike sneakers, splurge on the sweatpants? “Cashmere sweats. They come out next year but these my last year sweats” – Jay- Z. I seriously can’t see a reason to get these over a pair of adidas Tiros, and yes I’m aware they’re cashmere. Gotta be dang fancy for these. But more power to you if that’s your deal.

Made in Portugal. Wool blend exterior. Lined with wool-blend insulation. Seems like it could be a real steal for those that dig the rugged look.

Stripes are rarely a bad decision. 50% merino, 50% CoolMax Poly to help regulate your temperature.

Fannnncy. Made in Spain. Super slim rubber sole bit to help keep you upright. Great shape on these.

Maybe a more affordable alternative to Lululemon’s Down for it All puffer? No hood on this one either. Some of us prefer that. From the Nordstrom house athletic-wear brand “Zella”.

“Designed for tread, row, floor.” Sounds like a heck of an indoor triathalon there. Pretty well reviewed. ZoomX foam apparently has good bounce.

I was today-years-old when I realized that Mountain Hardwear was spelled Mountain HardWEAR and not Mountain HardWARE. It’s like an upscale granola version of Mens WEARHouse. I also just realized last week that Eminem goes by Eminem because his name is Marshal Mathers (M. & M.). Been a heck of a week. Heck of a week I tell you!

A chunky cable knit that doesn’t really look all that chunky. Could be good for those who don’t like swimming in their knits. Been at this price for a couple months now.

Down to $175 through Bonobos direct, but it’s final sale at Bonobos. Here you can send it back if it doesn’t work out. Technically a suit jacket, but Bonobos uses soft enough construction, and flannel is casual enough as a fabric, that this could easily be worn as a sportcoat. Say with medium gray chinos, or navy dress slacks, or dark wash jeans.

Quarter zips are perfect for working out in cool to cold mornings. Zipped all the way up to start, and then let it breathe more and more as you heat up.

Flannel… 5 pockets? Those are a bit unusual. Jean-style pocket layout instead of the usual dress trousers style pockets. You’ll need to get them hemmed upon arrival.

AKA the Cozy Shacket. Sold out in this color over at Bonobos, and was final sale before that. Not final sale here.

Mega major ALLLL the Air cushioning with an early 2000s/late 90s ACG style black/orange/gray color setup.

Wow that packs down small. Recycled ripstop shell. Responsible Down Standard fill. Just the navy is getting the cut. But a significant discount it is.

Or there’s the hood free option.

From their in-house, upgraded athleisure (so not discount junk) brand. The “pyrite” fabric is the stuff that has been consistently high rated by their customers. So, should be a solid bet here. 90% polyester, 10% spandex. That’s a lot of stretch.

It is the most clearancey- time of the year for scarves. 50% wool and 50% cashmere with these.

These have been pegged at this price since Boxing Day. Still worth a mention. 100% cashmere. Still ships and returns for free. Available in seven colors.

More cashmere sweaters. Here in basic crews and quarter zips. Luxury norm-core.

Been singing the praises of tech-fabric underwear for more than a few years now, but it seems like whenever Nike or Under Armour or whatever gets a mention in the under-pants sphere, it’s always as some sort of multi pack deal. That isn’t ideal for those who are interested in giving tech underwear a shot, but aren’t totally sure. Here’s a sale on Nike’s popular dri-fit performance boxer briefs. And they’re sold one pair at a time. Neat.

Are those flannel? It’s hard to tell. 90% wool, 10% cashmere, which is actually quite a bit of cashmere for a pair of relatively attainably priced trousers. And the side tabs are slick. Yet they also have belt loops. I’m confused.

A basic blucher/derby with a stitched welt. No idea where these are made.

Some of us are hooked on Rhone’s spendy Delta Pique polos (both short and long sleeve). Ninety bucks for a quarter zip though… and that’s ON sale. Spendy here still.

Pretty sure this is a price-match. So who knows when the sale price expires. Could be soon. Sizes seem to have moved quick on these already.

Allegedly more of a “light winter coat” than a hyper-light mac. Good for those who live in colder climates where a trench or mac just isn’t warm enough in February, March, and April.

Awfully close to a wearable sleeping bag. If you got smacked around by Old Man Winter this season, perhaps this is your revenge.

Anyone been comin’ round these parts long enough to remember when Dappered refused to cover joggers? Lost that battle. These look… scrumptious. Yes, I said it. Scrumptious. I’M SORRY ABOUT NOT LIKING JOGGERS AT FIRST OKAY GEEZE.

These are the 21s. Not the 22s. You will not be surprised to find out that adidas has excluded the new 22s from their currently running 30% off code. I know, shocking.

Wait, are these supposed to be tech-wear? Because Zella is that in-house athletic brand. 93% polyester, 7% spandex. Interesting. Could be a bit of everything. Another mega-clearance item with very limited sizing at post time.

Warning: VERY Limited sizes on these. But you may get lucky if you’re in the market for some proper wool dress trousers. Crease down the front of the leg + stretch wool fabric delineates them from acres of more casual chinos and other pants out there. 97% wool, 3% elastane. 15″ leg opening on a size 32. You’ll need to get them hemmed.

HOW MUCH. Somewhere out in the ocean, the person who buys this sorta thing has a Bently on fire. We are such a weird species.

This Nordstrom Winter Sale is set to expire on February 27th, but again, lots of price matching going on right now with the holiday weekend, so some of these prices might go back to full well before then.