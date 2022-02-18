Dappered

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off Winter Sale picks for Men

By |

Nordstrom: Winter Sale 2022

And just like that, Nordstrom drops a ten-thousand item sale.

Some of it is price matched, so who knows when those items will head back to full price, but the vast majority of that 10K should be on sale through February 27th, which is when this thing is set to end. And (wait for it, say it with me…) it all ships and returns for free.

Save the ligaments in your scrolling finger. Here’s what we think is the best of the best. Just know that we’re in that end-of-season clearance window. So there’s some odd ducks in there.

 

adidas Supernova Running Shoe – $80 ($100)

adidas Supernova Running Shoe

Sleek, modern trainers that don’t look overly space-age. That and they’re called the Supernova (… goes pop?). Nothing like starting with a Powerman 5000 reference. Sorry. Been a long week. This might get weird.

 

Barbour Regent Quilt Jacket – $210 ($280)

Barbour Regent Quilt Jacket

The end (hopefully) of winter usually means shelving the heavy wool outerwear for another year, and moving towards something a little lighter and more “field-y”. Hardly anyone does it better than Barbour when it comes to those characteristics.

 

Made in Canada Reigning Champ Contrast Stitch Long Sleeve Cotton Crewneck – $54.97 ($110)

Made in Canada Reigning Champ Contrast Stitch Long Sleeve Cotton Crewneck

The cool kids dig Reigning Champ. Or at least that’s what I’ve heard, being that I don’t always/usually sit at that lunch table. Don’t expect those to last long.

 

Mountain Hardwear Microchill 2.0 Jacket – $51 ($85)

Mountain Hardwear Microchill 2.0 Jacket

Just a fleece. But a fleece from a trusted outdoors brand now down to a nicely affordable price.

 

Nordstrom Trim Wool & Cashmere Sportcoats – $279.30 ($399)

Nordstrom Trim Wool & Cashmere Sportcoats

Full review here. Really good. Unconstructed like a Bonobos blazer, but has a super soft, brushed feeling wool/cashmere fabric instead of the airy Hopsack of Bonobos. That and the tails are more traditional in length, instead of the slightly shorter Bonobos. Trim fit. Five colors. Size shown above is a 40R on 5’10″/185.

 

Good Man Brand Skully Recycled Cashmere Beanie – $61.60 ($88)

Good Man Brand Skully Recycled Cashmere Beanie

Hard not to like that bit of cable knit running along the edge.

 

Nordstrom Textured Merino Wool Blend Polo Sweater – $53.70 ($89.50)

Nordstrom Textured Merino Wool Blend Polo Sweater

Lotta time left if you want to try the long sleeve polo under a suit or sportcoat look.

 

Nordstrom Maddox Chukka Boot – $87.96 ($109.95)

Nordstrom Maddox Chukka Boot

Aye Nordy, BRING BACK THE SUEDE PLEEEEASE. Smooth leather here. Those’ll do nicely for the price.

 

Billy Reid Shawl Collar Pullover – $138.60 ($198)

Billy Reid Shawl Collar Pullover

It’s the suede elbow patches, right? For the buy less buy better crowd. Not cheap, even on sale, but that’s Billy Reid for you.

 

Nike Crater Impact Sneaker – $75 ($100)

Nike Crater Impact Sneaker

More sneakers, but these decidedly lean space age, with those unicorn puke recycled soles.

 

Good Man Brand Jetset Cashmere Joggers – $148.80 ($248)

Good Man Brand Jetset Cashmere Joggers

Save on those Nike sneakers, splurge on the sweatpants? “Cashmere sweats. They come out next year but these my last year sweats” – Jay- Z. I seriously can’t see a reason to get these over a pair of adidas Tiros, and yes I’m aware they’re cashmere. Gotta be dang fancy for these. But more power to you if that’s your deal.

 

Fjallraven Canada Padded Wool Blend Jacket – $141 ($235)

Fjallraven Canada Padded Wool Blend Jacket

Made in Portugal. Wool blend exterior. Lined with wool-blend insulation. Seems like it could be a real steal for those that dig the rugged look.

 

Nordstrom Men’s Tech-Smart Stripe Merino Wool Blend Sweater – $48.65 ($69.50)

Nordstrom Men's Tech-Smart Stripe Merino Wool Blend Sweater

Stripes are rarely a bad decision. 50% merino, 50% CoolMax Poly to help regulate your temperature.

 

Magnanni Mancera Double Monk Strap Shoe – $396 ($495)

Magnanni Mancera Double Monk Strap Shoe

Fannnncy. Made in Spain. Super slim rubber sole bit to help keep you upright. Great shape on these.

 

Zella Puffer Jacket – $59.40 ($99)

Zella Puffer Jacket

Maybe a more affordable alternative to Lululemon’s Down for it All puffer? No hood on this one either. Some of us prefer that. From the Nordstrom house athletic-wear brand “Zella”.

 

Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge Endurance Class Training Shoe – $84 ($140)

Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge Endurance Class Training Shoe

“Designed for tread, row, floor.” Sounds like a heck of an indoor triathalon there. Pretty well reviewed. ZoomX foam apparently has good bounce.

 

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown 700 Fill Power Down Hooded Jacket – $165 ($275)

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown 700 Fill Power Down Hooded Jacket

I was today-years-old when I realized that Mountain Hardwear was spelled Mountain HardWEAR and not Mountain HardWARE. It’s like an upscale granola version of Mens WEARHouse. I also just realized last week that Eminem goes by Eminem because his name is Marshal Mathers (M. & M.). Been a heck of a week. Heck of a week I tell you!

 

Nordstrom Cable Crewneck Cashmere Sweater – $157.50 ($225)

Nordstrom Cable Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

A chunky cable knit that doesn’t really look all that chunky. Could be good for those who don’t like swimming in their knits. Been at this price for a couple months now.

 

Bonobos Italian Flannel Jacket – $240 ($400)

Bonobos Italian Flannel Jacket

Down to $175 through Bonobos direct, but it’s final sale at Bonobos. Here you can send it back if it doesn’t work out. Technically a suit jacket, but Bonobos uses soft enough construction, and flannel is casual enough as a fabric, that this could easily be worn as a sportcoat. Say with medium gray chinos, or navy dress slacks, or dark wash jeans.

 

adidas Quarter-Zip Training Top – $38.50 ($55)

adidas Quarter-Zip Training Top

Quarter zips are perfect for working out in cool to cold mornings. Zipped all the way up to start, and then let it breathe more and more as you heat up.

 

Made in Canada Jack Victor Sage Feather Wool Flannel Pants – $135 ($225)

Made in Canada Jack Victor Sage Feather Wool Flannel Pants

Flannel… 5 pockets? Those are a bit unusual. Jean-style pocket layout instead of the usual dress trousers style pockets. You’ll need to get them hemmed upon arrival.

 

Bonobos Shawl Cardigan Wool Blend Blazer – $138.60 ($198)

Bonobos Shawl Cardigan Wool Blend Blazer

AKA the Cozy Shacket. Sold out in this color over at Bonobos, and was final sale before that. Not final sale here.

 

Nike Air Max Genome Sneaker – $136 ($170)

Nike Air Max Genome Sneaker

Mega major ALLLL the Air cushioning with an early 2000s/late 90s ACG style black/orange/gray color setup.

 

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer 2 Packable Hooded 800-Fill-Power Down Jacket – $195 ($295)

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer 2 Packable Hooded 800-Fill-Power Down Jacket

Wow that packs down small. Recycled ripstop shell. Responsible Down Standard fill. Just the navy is getting the cut. But a significant discount it is.

 

Ghost Whisperer 2 Packable 800-Fill-Power Down Jacket – $180 ($300)

Ghost Whisperer 2 Packable 800-Fill-Power Down Jacket

Or there’s the hood free option.

 

Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers – $44.25 ($59)

Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers

From their in-house, upgraded athleisure (so not discount junk) brand. The “pyrite” fabric is the stuff that has been consistently high rated by their customers. So, should be a solid bet here. 90% polyester, 10% spandex. That’s a lot of stretch.

 

Nordstrom Cashmere & Wool Fringe Scarves – $62.30 ($89)

Nordstrom Cashmere & Wool Fringe Scarves

It is the most clearancey- time of the year for scarves. 50% wool and 50% cashmere with these.

 

Nordstrom V-Neck Cashmere Sweater – $99.90 ($145)

Nordstrom V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

These have been pegged at this price since Boxing Day. Still worth a mention. 100% cashmere. Still ships and returns for free. Available in seven colors.

 

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck or Quarter Zip – $99.90 ($145)

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck or Quarter Zip

More cashmere sweaters. Here in basic crews and quarter zips. Luxury norm-core.

 

Nike Dri-FIT Performance Boxer Briefs – $16.75 ($25)

Nike Dri-FIT Performance Boxer Briefs

Been singing the praises of tech-fabric underwear for more than a few years now, but it seems like whenever Nike or Under Armour or whatever gets a mention in the under-pants sphere, it’s always as some sort of multi pack deal. That isn’t ideal for those who are interested in giving tech underwear a shot, but aren’t totally sure. Here’s a sale on Nike’s popular dri-fit performance boxer briefs. And they’re sold one pair at a time. Neat.

 

Nordstrom Side Tab Wool Blend Pants – $122.50 ($175)

Nordstrom Side Tab Wool Blend Pants

Are those flannel? It’s hard to tell. 90% wool, 10% cashmere, which is actually quite a bit of cashmere for a pair of relatively attainably priced trousers. And the side tabs are slick. Yet they also have belt loops. I’m confused.

 

Rodd & Gunn Whitmore Street Plain Toe Derby – $106.80 ($178)

Rodd & Gunn Whitmore Street Plain Toe Derby

A basic blucher/derby with a stitched welt. No idea where these are made.

 

Rhone Commuter Men’s Quarter Zip Pullover – $89.60 ($128)

Rhone Commuter Men's Quarter Zip Pullover

Some of us are hooked on Rhone’s spendy Delta Pique polos (both short and long sleeve). Ninety bucks for a quarter zip though… and that’s ON sale. Spendy here still.

 

Nike Sportswear Woven Drawstring Pants – $67 ($100)

Nike Sportswear Woven Drawstring Pants

Pretty sure this is a price-match. So who knows when the sale price expires. Could be soon. Sizes seem to have moved quick on these already.

 

Hart Schaffner Marx Bryce Raincoat  – $276.50 ($395)

art Schaffner Marx Bryce Raincoat 

Allegedly more of a “light winter coat” than a hyper-light mac. Good for those who live in colder climates where a trench or mac just isn’t warm enough in February, March, and April.

 

Vince Camuto Long Hooded Parka – $161 ($230)

Vince Camuto Long Hooded Parka

Awfully close to a wearable sleeping bag. If you got smacked around by Old Man Winter this season, perhaps this is your revenge.

 

Corbet Quilted Joggers – $51.45 ($98)

Corbet Quilted Joggers

Anyone been comin’ round these parts long enough to remember when Dappered refused to cover joggers? Lost that battle. These look… scrumptious. Yes, I said it. Scrumptious. I’M SORRY ABOUT NOT LIKING JOGGERS AT FIRST OKAY GEEZE.

 

UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe in Black or Gray – $135 ($185)

UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe in Black or Gray

These are the 21s. Not the 22s. You will not be surprised to find out that adidas has excluded the new 22s from their currently running 30% off code. I know, shocking.

 

Zella Thermal Short Sleeve Henley – $20.97 ($49)

Zella Thermal Short Sleeve Henley

Wait, are these supposed to be tech-wear? Because Zella is that in-house athletic brand. 93% polyester, 7% spandex. Interesting. Could be a bit of everything. Another mega-clearance item with very limited sizing at post time.

 

Nordstrom Trim Stretch Wool Trousers – $105 ($175)

Nordstrom Trim Stretch Wool Trousers

Warning: VERY Limited sizes on these. But you may get lucky if you’re in the market for some proper wool dress trousers. Crease down the front of the leg + stretch wool fabric delineates them from acres of more casual chinos and other pants out there. 97% wool, 3% elastane. 15″ leg opening on a size 32. You’ll need to get them hemmed.

 

Zegna High Performance Wool T-Shirt – $357 ($595)

Zegna High Performance Wool T-Shirt

HOW MUCH. Somewhere out in the ocean, the person who buys this sorta thing has a Bently on fire. We are such a weird species.

This Nordstrom Winter Sale is set to expire on February 27th, but again, lots of price matching going on right now with the holiday weekend, so some of these prices might go back to full well before then.

