Most Wanted Affordable Style – February 2022

Comfortable, logo free, breathes, wicks, and cheeeeeeap. From their tech/athletic wear “Go-Dry Cool” line. A basic, but for those who run warm, these are miles ahead of any cheap cotton polo that’ll just soak up and hold onto sweat. Big thanks to Nirmal P. for the tip who said these are super comfortable, and “great for casual Friday, upcoming summer trip, or the golf course.”

Micro brand Nodus has been teasing the upcoming release of their new Nodus II on their instagram for a bit now. Pretty sure they said somewhere in their comments that February 25th was the tentative release date? Assembled in the USA, 300m water resistance, automatic movement, cushion case w/ 4 o’clock crown, and boy the lume sure looks good. Nodus is a favorite around these parts. They’re small, they do great designs, and they assemble and test their watches here in the USA Before they ship stuff out. Hard not to root for them. Sure it’s not Seiko on Sale cheap, but if this new Avalon makes some upgrades on the original (review here), then it could be right in the save-worthy splurge wheelhouse.

If mainline BR keeps their prices pegged to MSRP, then it’s gonna send a lot of us long time customers to their little brother BR Factory. BR Factory usually has the style but not quite the quality in construction or fabric as BR Mainline. But a smooth cotton sportcoat (in core-temp fabric no less) should be a relatively safe play. Navy or gray. Wear it with everything. Jeans now, lightweight chinos once it warms up. One of those essentials that a lot of us have leaned on (or some highly similar variation thereof) a ton over the years.

Affordable, lightweight, retro puffer goodness for late winter and spring. Hard not to like these.

Hundreds not included. Maybe it’s a twenty and a bunch of fives, or a wad of tens (the ten dollar bill is great, yet so rare!). Whatever the case, in our current environment of digital everything, pulling out some cash in a good looking moneyclip might as well be pulling a rabbit out of your hat. And it’s just as magical. Because with swipe fees going up and up, cash continues to be a quiet king… especially when it comes to tips. Those underpaid yet hard working service folks appreciate it when you don’t let the big credit card companies take a chunk outta their tips. Sold via J. Crew but shipped direct from the brand. Money. If we got it off our phone screens and physically in our hands every so often, maybe we’d all think about it a bit differently. *coughs* Final Sale boots? No?

If you’re getting married in the coming months and/or standing up/attending a black tie wedding, then buying a tux early and getting it to your tailor is a pro move. Not only will you look 100x better than the dudes sweating it out in ill fitting rentals, you’ll feel that much better too. And during high pressure events like wedding days, feeling good is priceless. Drink lots of water, and don’t lock your knees. Yes that little white “X” is supposed to be snipped off upon arrival. Same goes for gently opening the pockets, which will be closed with similar, supposed-to-be-removed thread. It’s one of those small old-school tailoring details that Spier is committed to. Currently on waitlist at Spier.

