Steal Alert: Seikos on (solid) Sale at Macys

Macy’s: Extra 15% off on-sale Seikos w/ code SALE
Maybe it was the supply/demand vortex that plagued the end of 2021, but it sure seems like it’s been awhile since these new-ish Seiko designs dropped in price to where Macy’s now has them with the extra 15% off code SALE :
- Black Dial Dive Style 5KX Automatic – $200.60 ($295)
- “New” Cocktail Time Presage Automatic – $289 ($425)
- Blue Dial Dive Style 5KX Automatic – $200.60 ($295)
- Gray Dial 5 Sports SRPE Automatic – $187 ($275)
- Black Dial 5 Sports SRPE Automatic – $187 ($275)
- Khaki Strap / Gray Dial 5 Sports Automatic – $187 ($275)
- Blue Presage Style 60s Automatic – $357 ($525)
- Cream Presage Style 60s Automatic – $357 ($525)
- Green Presage Style 60s Automatic – $357 ($525)
I’m pulling the following from the JoePricingMemory5000™, but I honestly believe those 5KX dive styles usually run in the mid $200s, while the Cocktail Time hovers in the mid $300s, if not more, depending on whether there’s a sale or not. SRPEs haven’t dipped under $200 in awhile, and the Style 60s are usually closer to $400.
- Review of the 5KX dive style line can be found here.
- Review of the SRPE line can be found here.
- Review of the Style 60s can be found here.
And as a reminder: Macy’s is an authorized seller. So you’ll get the manufacturer’s warranty with these, and no tomfoolery from gray market re-sellers on the web.
Still can’t get the black version of the Style 60s on this side of the Pacific (from an authorized seller). Drat.
Code SALE expires Sunday, 1/31/22.
That’s all. Carry on.