Steal Alert: Seikos on (solid) Sale at Macys

Macy’s: Extra 15% off on-sale Seikos w/ code SALE

Maybe it was the supply/demand vortex that plagued the end of 2021, but it sure seems like it’s been awhile since these new-ish Seiko designs dropped in price to where Macy’s now has them with the extra 15% off code SALE :

I’m pulling the following from the JoePricingMemory5000™, but I honestly believe those 5KX dive styles usually run in the mid $200s, while the Cocktail Time hovers in the mid $300s, if not more, depending on whether there’s a sale or not. SRPEs haven’t dipped under $200 in awhile, and the Style 60s are usually closer to $400.

And as a reminder: Macy’s is an authorized seller. So you’ll get the manufacturer’s warranty with these, and no tomfoolery from gray market re-sellers on the web.

Still can’t get the black version of the Style 60s on this side of the Pacific (from an authorized seller). Drat.

Code SALE expires Sunday, 1/31/22.

That’s all. Carry on.

