Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Target Acetate Sunglasses Sale, AE F2 Parks and Strands for $210, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Target: New Acetate Sunglasses 30% – 50% off
- Tortoise Print Acetate Square Surf Sunglasses – $15 ($30)
- Yellow Tortoise Acetate Square Surf Sunglasses – $21 ($30)
- Clear Acetate Square Surf Sunglasses – $15 ($30)
- Green Acetate Round Frame Sunglasses – $18 ($30)
These got released last year, and seriously impressed our Tar-zhay expert Ryan. Full review here. Multiple styles, now down to the price point of the cheaper flimsy plastic line.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Factory 2nds
- Factory 2nd Park Avenue Cap Toe Oxford – $209.30 ($299)
- Factory 2nd Strand Cap Toe Oxford – $209.30 ($299)
- Factory 2nd Marin Double Monk Strap – $174.30 ($249)
Parks AND Strands? Get ready to gamble. $25 restocking fee if you return any of these, since they’re the Factory 2nds “slight cosmetic blemishes” models. And it’s a surprise. Meaning: you don’t precisely know what the blemish/whoops is until they show up. Some of us have had great luck with Factory 2nds (like, can’t even notice the manufacturing slip up). Some of us have had dreadful luck. That’s the gamble. Gotta say this though… there’s quite a bit more in the F2 section at present. Haven’t seen Park Avenues in there for a good long while. Tons of sizes too. You’ve got to wonder if these really are all “slightly blemished” models, or they’re using some other determining factor to push them into the F2 section? Major overstock? Floor models? Who knows.
UPDATE: Looks like the extra 30% off sale items (both F2s and regular sale) ends today, 2/14. Full original picks of non F2 models can be found here.
Nordstrom Rack: adidas Men’s Activewear Event
- Black 3S Long Sleeve Track Jacket – $36.97 ($50)
- Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Jacket – $39.97 ($50)
- Navy Trio Stripe Tricot Jacket – $39.97 ($50)
- Black 3-Pack Performance Boxer Brief – $19.97 ($30)
- Red/Gray/Black 3-Pack Performance Boxers – $19.97 ($36)
- Navy Sereno Pants – $36.97 ($45)
- Own the Run Tee – $24.97 ($35)
- Black Sereno Pants – $32.97 ($45)
Quite a bit of performance underwear in this one, along with joggers, tees, hats and gloves, etc. A good one for fans of the brand with three stripes. Nordstrom Rack here, not Nordstrom, so free shipping won’t kick in until $89.
BONUS Spier & Mackay: Up to 20% off Made To Order Sportcoats
- Zignone Wool Burgundy Birdseye Sportcoat – $448 ($548)
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Hopsack Sportcoat – $398 ($448)
It’ll take a little longer to get it to you, since these have more precise measurement options and you can also pick stuff like pockets, lining color, buttons, etc. But a few really nice fabrics here. For those who dress up quite a bit… and like it. Delivery dates are late April.
Also worth a mention…
- Bonobos: New spring colors of their Washed Chinos 2.0 are starting to come in. Head here for a review.
- Rancourt & Co.: Their latest crowdfunding push is live.
- Christopher Ward: $125 off any watch $625 or up w/ 125LOUPE24
- Suitsupply: Their spring 2022 line is starting to come in.