Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Target Acetate Sunglasses Sale, AE F2 Parks and Strands for $210, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

These got released last year, and seriously impressed our Tar-zhay expert Ryan. Full review here. Multiple styles, now down to the price point of the cheaper flimsy plastic line.

Parks AND Strands? Get ready to gamble. $25 restocking fee if you return any of these, since they’re the Factory 2nds “slight cosmetic blemishes” models. And it’s a surprise. Meaning: you don’t precisely know what the blemish/whoops is until they show up. Some of us have had great luck with Factory 2nds (like, can’t even notice the manufacturing slip up). Some of us have had dreadful luck. That’s the gamble. Gotta say this though… there’s quite a bit more in the F2 section at present. Haven’t seen Park Avenues in there for a good long while. Tons of sizes too. You’ve got to wonder if these really are all “slightly blemished” models, or they’re using some other determining factor to push them into the F2 section? Major overstock? Floor models? Who knows.

UPDATE: Looks like the extra 30% off sale items (both F2s and regular sale) ends today, 2/14. Full original picks of non F2 models can be found here.

Quite a bit of performance underwear in this one, along with joggers, tees, hats and gloves, etc. A good one for fans of the brand with three stripes. Nordstrom Rack here, not Nordstrom, so free shipping won’t kick in until $89.

It’ll take a little longer to get it to you, since these have more precise measurement options and you can also pick stuff like pockets, lining color, buttons, etc. But a few really nice fabrics here. For those who dress up quite a bit… and like it. Delivery dates are late April.

Also worth a mention…