Steal Alert: Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Sale Items

Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale Items
These are first quality goods. No 2nds featured below (although they’re running an extra 30% off those F2s too), so that means there’s no $25 restocking fee if you return any of this stuff mentioned in this steal alert post. (Factory 2nds cost you a $25 restocking fee.)
Free outbound shipping kicks in at $100. So, much of this stuff ships and returns for free:
- Strands in Cigar, Burnished Copper, or Burnished Olive – $174.97 ($395)
- Fifth Ave. w/ Dainite Sole in Black, Coffee, Walnut, or Dark Chili – $244.30 ($425)
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford in Mahogany – $230.30 ($395)
- Barbour Wool/Cotton Diamond Half Zip Sweater – $90.97 ($175)
- Made in the USA Walker Slim Straight Leg Jean in Overdye Raw by Civilianaire – $118.97 ($255)
- Grey 98% wool / 2% lastol Textured Blazer – $104.97 ($395)
- Made in the USA Shark Pattern Merino Cool Dress Socks – $5.57 ($19.50)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $279.30 ($475)
- Costa Brava Camp Mocs – $68.57 ($275)
Look at all that magical, timeless, simple goodness.
That’s all.
Carry on.