Best Posts of 2021: Dressing Yourself & Your Space Well

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2021, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2021. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

Someday… SOMEDAY valued Dappered readers, we will be out of this pandemic and saying “remember when?” Alas, we’re not quite there yet, but hopefully in 2021 you were still able to maintain your style game, while adjusting to the casual nature of what the new norm has become. That was the gist behind this post that offered up 12 tips to dressing well without totally dressing up. Looks like we’ll still be able to rely on these tips in at least part of 2022?

And hey, if you’ve lost some of your style momentum and need some motivation heading into a new year? Here’s a list of 20 reasons for a guy to dress well, even when he doesn’t have to. And number 11 on that list leads us right into…

Joe took a little flack for this one from guys who had gained weight during the pandemic. Doesn’t matter which way your weight went. The point was that the pandemic was messing with us all, and it would be highly unfortunate to be caught off guard if you suddenly needed a suit to wear, and you didn’t have one in your closet to get the job done. Once again, number 11 from the list above.

This was a popular post last year, and plays into the origin story of Dappered. It all started with an ill-fitting suit from Macy’s, and a desire to LOOK like the suited guys in GQ and Esquire, but not pay designer prices for said suit. Joe had a lightbulb moment, and through the magic of the interwebs, here we are.

Brains are tribal. And during the great athleisure-casualization epoch of the pandemic, some of you guys may have started to experience some worry about dressing well, knowing that you would not fit into the cultural shift happening around you. As Joe put it on the post’s introduction: We all know a brash guy who proudly says “well I just don’t care what anyone thinks about me.” And that’s fine. But it’s almost certainly false. Because humans are programmed to desire at least tacit approval and acceptance from other humans. It’s part of the reason why a lot of us put some effort into dressing well. It helps in that area. Yet that axe can swing both ways. Because being a human is hard. Here are ten thoughts that might run through a well dressed guy’s head. And know that it’s okay.

The space you occupy, like the clothes you wear, is a reflection of the person you are and what you value. It might seem silly that this is so, but we monkeys put a lot of value on visual aesthetics. If you’re a regular Dappered reader you’ve likely already mastered your personal style skills, or at least are well on your way. But what about your personal space? Does it reflect the stylish person you are? If you’re not quite there, or not even close, here are skills to work on in order to give your home the same level of style your person enjoys.

Stuck at home, not being stuck at home, being stuck at home again… the past few years have forced a lot of us to take a good hard look at the space we inhabit. And if you’re a guy who is just recently getting his sense of decorative style under his GAP leather belt, understanding the essentials can be helpful, which is exactly what this post was designed to do.