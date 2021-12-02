Extra 25% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, New Suitsupply Wardrobe Starters, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

When Suitsupply refreshes their half-canvas, nice wool, less-expensive suit line “wardrobe starters” with a bunch of new additions, it’s very much worth a mention. No sale, because Suitsupply doesn’t run codes or promos or any of that, and they only run a couple sale events (the online outlet, usually out of season/weird pattern stuff) a year. Shipping and returns are free too. Just remember that these come with functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Which is a nifty detail if they hit your arms just right, and a total pain in the backside to have the sleeves tailored if they don’t.

AE is running a “holiday sale” for their main, first quality stock… but it’s pretty standard stuff. Parks, Strands, and a bunch of other usually-excluded models are, wait for it, excluded. Yet over in the Factory 2nds (scratch and dent) section, they’re offering a quiet extra 25% off. Just remember that a $25 restocking fee applies to returns on these. So it’s hardly anything but risk free.

The Pick: Q Timex 1978 Reissue Day-Date 37mm – $118.30 ($169)

Most of these models were getting a 30% off cut during the Black Friday event, but I… don’t recall the 1978 (pictured above) getting that 30% off during the Friday – Cyber Monday corridor? Could be a faulty memory. Anyway, that thing is terrific. Full review here. Code GIFTED30 is good for just one day though. Expires today, 12/2/21

First, STOP IT WITH THE VELOUR. You are not a pill popping “real housewife” of *fill in your local overpriced insufferable gated community here*. Second, this is better than their Black Friday deal. Go figure. Expires today.

“But wait, didn’t they just run a 40% off Black Friday deal?” They did. Those Kenton Pacer Boots were excluded though. I know, hyper specific. But I believe those were the only notable exclusion which is now getting, for some reason, a surprise 40% off. CXL #8 Chelseas are still excluded though. Go figure.

Swiss made automatic timepieces that aren’t stratospheric (007 brand, Crown brand) in terms of prices. That and they ship and return for free, so you can get in person with one before you fully decide if it’s for you or not. This is a price matching situation, so the 25% off could expire at any time.

The calendar has turned to December, which means Bespoke Post has got new boxes. And just in time for the holidays, they’ve got two of their best. “Parlor” is a sweet little decanter + glasses kit, complete with a nice wood tray that even looks terrific in header images on Dappered (thanks Brandon!). “Dwell” is a 71″ x 51″ wool blend throw that looks great over the back of the couch, or over the top of you & a date for “netflix & chill” evenings. Big fan of the new “forest stripes” option.

Also worth a mention: