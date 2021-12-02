Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Extra 25% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, New Suitsupply Wardrobe Starters, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Suituspply: New “Wardrobe Starters” Suits are in – $359 – $499

Suitsupply suits

When Suitsupply refreshes their half-canvas, nice wool, less-expensive suit line “wardrobe starters” with a bunch of new additions, it’s very much worth a mention. No sale, because Suitsupply doesn’t run codes or promos or any of that, and they only run a couple sale events (the online outlet, usually out of season/weird pattern stuff) a year. Shipping and returns are free too. Just remember that these come with functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Which is a nifty detail if they hit your arms just right, and a total pain in the backside to have the sleeves tailored if they don’t.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Factory 2nds

Allen Edmonds shoes

AE is running a “holiday sale” for their main, first quality stock… but it’s pretty standard stuff. Parks, Strands, and a bunch of other usually-excluded models are, wait for it, excluded. Yet over in the Factory 2nds (scratch and dent) section, they’re offering a quiet extra 25% off. Just remember that a $25 restocking fee applies to returns on these. So it’s hardly anything but risk free.

 

Timex: 30% off Select Q Reissues w/ GIFTED30

The Pick: Q Timex 1978 Reissue Day-Date 37mm – $118.30 ($169)

Most of these models were getting a 30% off cut during the Black Friday event, but I… don’t recall the 1978 (pictured above) getting that 30% off during the Friday – Cyber Monday corridor? Could be a faulty memory. Anyway, that thing is terrific. Full review here. Code GIFTED30 is good for just one day though. Expires today, 12/2/21

 

Old Navy: 60% off Select “cozy favorites” (expires 12/2)

Old Navy menswear

First, STOP IT WITH THE VELOUR. You are not a pill popping “real housewife” of *fill in your local overpriced insufferable gated community here*. Second, this is better than their Black Friday deal. Go figure. Expires today.

 

J. Crew: 30% – 40% off select w/ FESTIVE

J. Crew boots

“But wait, didn’t they just run a 40% off Black Friday deal?” They did. Those Kenton Pacer Boots were excluded though. I know, hyper specific. But I believe those were the only notable exclusion which is now getting, for some reason, a surprise 40% off. CXL #8 Chelseas are still excluded though. Go figure.

 

BONUS  Nordstrom: 25% off select Mido and Rado Watches

Mido and Rado watches

Swiss made automatic timepieces that aren’t stratospheric (007 brand, Crown brand) in terms of prices. That and they ship and return for free, so you can get in person with one before you fully decide if it’s for you or not. This is a price matching situation, so the 25% off could expire at any time.

 

BONUS II  Bespoke Post: “Parlor” and “Dwell” Boxes are Back – $45

Bespoke Post goods

The calendar has turned to December, which means Bespoke Post has got new boxes. And just in time for the holidays, they’ve got two of their best. “Parlor” is a sweet little decanter + glasses kit, complete with a nice wood tray that even looks terrific in header images on Dappered (thanks Brandon!). “Dwell” is a 71″ x 51″ wool blend throw that looks great over the back of the couch, or over the top of you & a date for “netflix & chill” evenings. Big fan of the new “forest stripes” option.

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »