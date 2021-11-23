J. Crew 40% off Black Friday Event

And just like that, J. Crew has throw their (buckled pilgrim) hat into the Black Friday ring. But a couple of observations:

This SHOPEARLY code ends Thanksgiving night Does that mean a more generous offer is coming Black Friday? Don’t know. There are some notable exclusions (Kenton Pacer and CXL #8 Chelseas, Sussex jackets)… will THEY be included come Friday? Is that the “catch”? What’s in the plans for Cyber Monday?

Quite the game of chicken for something that ends on Turkey Day.

Our annual Black Friday sales round-up launches tomorrow. We’ll have this sale in there too, and will update as things roll into Friday since brands change their offers quick. Off we go with the picks for this SHOPEARLY 40% off promo…

Always a favorite, and one of those items J. Crew hasn’t messed with much in the past 10-15 years. Because it’s pretty darn good as it is. Authentic straight fit, because it’s a coat and you’re supposed to be able to layer it/wear it over sweaters and sportcoats. Alternatively, you could make a quick trip to your local army/navy surplus. But in past experience, surplus peacoats have been… stiff and short. Your mileage may vary of course. Size shown above in the in-person shot is a medium on 5’10″/185. Also available in a navy/black herringbone if you want a bit of pattern.

Italian suede. Has one of those tech-compatible doo-hickeys on the index finger, so you should still be able to operate your smartphone while wearing them. Also available in smooth sheepskin if that’s more your thing.

Festive button downs for festive festivities. But it’s not like you’re wearing a shirt covered in snowmen with blinking Christmas lights or anything. Festive, but classy. Flassy! Also available in classic fit and tall lengths.

Whoa! Okay, wasn’t expecting these to be included/up for the 40% off code. A basic in terms of winter accessories, but they’re usually excluded from sales and promos. 100% cashmere. More than a few colors to choose from.

Meaner than a box of badgers. Just wish they came with a slightly less aggressive sole. Like a micro lug or something (like the Pacers). Seems like they’d be more versatile that way. Just be warned that IF they’re built off the same last as the CXL #8 chelseas, the instep is going to be pretty slim/tight.

Pictured above on our pants man Brandon D., who’s wearing a 770 Straight Fit 36×32 and is 5’11″/200. Full review coming soon, but he reports that while cotton, these look very much like wool dress pants, and are office/dressed up party appropriate. 99% cotton and 1% elastane. 484s are a true slim, while the 770 have a slim enough cut for those with regular to larger sized legs, but still want a trim-ish cut. A little warmer than standard cotton chinos.

Also surprisingly getting the cut. Because no one likes an itchy neck, Stanimal. (In major defense of Stanimal, some of us just have more follicles than others. So deal with it, Jan from HR. Keep pounding them snickers, okay Ms. Thing?)

Brace yourselves. Lotta shawl collars in this post. The striped trim as well as the textured knit are nice touches. Merino wool/nylon blend.

Knit, boiled merino. One of those sweater/blazer hybrid things. Which is perfect for WFH life, or just life in general, being that it dresses up stuff like tees and long sleeve polos. Perfect to wear with jeans or chinos as a way to dress up, without really dressing up. Breathable but still has some density to the knit. Kinda the perfect final layer for a laid-back friends-giving or quiet/lazy/meandering holiday get-together.

Backordered until December 19th. And even though they’ve been on their site for a month now, someone in their copy-writing department still hasn’t noticed the following in the item description: “These handsome cap-toe boots…” Or, maybe I’m missing something? Wedge style Vibram sole. Horween Leather. Waxed suede from English tannery C.F. Stead.

Lotta colors. Lots. Love us some henleys around these parts. A henley’s placket is a lot like a pocket on a pocket-tee. It somehow adds just enough to keep it from looking plain and boring. Plackets and Pockets. Always welcome.

Thinner 14-wale fabric. Not some super thick frumpy stuff. That “plank rust” shade looks terrific… as long as the color is the same in person as it is online.

And now in a jogger like, drawstring equipped “Dock Pant” version. Just in case the Flint & Tinder 365s are too spendy. No elastic cuffs on these. UPDATE: Big thanks to Jim K. for writing in some feedback on these: “They are amaze balls. They fit somewhere in between the 484 and 770 fit which is GOOD because they don’t feel like they will fall off with the elastic waist. I normally take a 33 or 34 depending on measurements and the medium is perfect. I even had my friend sew up the draw string on the outside and put them on the inside to make them a bit easier to dress up with and i’ve been basically living in them.”

Somewhere between a bomber and a sherpa lined trucker, lies this thing . Lays this thing ? sits this thing. Insulated AND lined with that faux-fleece “sherpa”, which comes up and over the collar.

Something that’ll see a ton of use over the cold weather months. Unpadded shoulders. Charcoal or Navy wool Donegal. Patch pockets on the lower half. Wear it with everything. Fabric is from the UK’s Moon Mill. Something they make every year. And they nail it.

Italian suede uppers, stitched out welt construction, and actually made in Italy (not just sourcing the suede from Italy). Just be warned that crepe soles don’t do so well on wet surfaces.

“Think of it like your favorite blanket…only wearable”… awww whuttup Linus.

Certainly appears to be the sweats the model is wearing in the quilted shirt shot right above. But now the elephant in the room. From the reviews of these joggers: “Comfy. Not itchy.” Well there you have it.

And in blackwatch. But these aren’t branded as Wallace & Barnes? Also, a bit more expensive. Odd.

What a bomber. Or, more accurately, a varsity jacket. 100 percent Vitale Barberis Canonico double-faced melton wool. Interior is quilted with Primaloft insulation. For those that prefer short jackets to topcoats/peacoats/macs… this has got to be awfully tempting.

Polos have always been a menswear staple, but they’re really having a moment these days. Especially with a subtle, retro “tipping” detail as shown on these. These claim to be machine washable. Probably gonna wanna go with gentle cycle. Don’t want to beat them up too bad. Dress it down with jeans. Dress it up rat-pack style with some wool trousers. Mix in an unconstructed blazer over it (like the English wool one that’s also on sale). Yes really. Like this. Want to wear a jacket but not tuck in a shirt that day? Wear a polo. Lots of potential.

Impressive. Part of our best outerwear list of 2021. Knit fabric and soft construction makes it super easy to slip on and off, but it doesn’t feel like you’re just putting on a big-arse sweater. You’re putting on a coat. 42% wool, 41% poly, 17% acrylic fabric is super soft, and that check pattern is different & eye catching, without being obnoxious. Covered placket for a smooth look. No vent in the rear, but the fabric is so soft that the ventless design doesn’t inhibit movement. Straight fit, which is on-point for a car coat design. This thing is sneaky good. Size shown is a 40R on 5’10″/185.

On sale and getting an extra 40% off cut. Final sale though, so no returns. Washed for that well-loved feel. 100% more chest pocket than standard non-pocket henleys.

TRUE sweatpants. Also available in a dark charcoal. Liking that contrast waistband and cuffs. That’s a nice touch. Y’know, for sweatpants.

The ubiquitous shawl collar cardigan, in a merino/poly blend, with self fabric elbow patches and a herringbone fabric. Nice. One quick observation: The colors might not be accurate. If you look at the model image, it seems like the color is much less saturated. So it might show up looking a little different.

Their “harbor shirts” are made from knit slub cotton, which is the same fabric they use for some of their t-shirts. So these are a button up made from their slub t-shirt fabric. Additionally, these are lined with thermal-like waffle fabric on the inside. Expect a cozy feel and some squish.

Their foundation, shawl collar cardigan. They’ve been having a hard time keeping these in stock. Merino / nylon blend. Old-school-cool leather buttons. Full review here. Size shown above is a medium on Jason who is 5’7″ 180lb.

And now their annual pullover shawl collar sweater. Available in this marled indigo as well as a gray.

A sweater for the crew who can’t (allergies) or don’t want to wear wool. One of those crewnecks that would look great on its own with jeans or joggers, but could also look pretty good layered over an OCBD or button down poplin. Would give off a bit of a high/low thing.

Just like the chelseas, toothier than the other new Kenton boots. A more aggressive lug sole. English waxed suede uppers.

Trying to figure out why this looks like a throwback. Like, if you wore it with the boiled wool joggers you’d appear to be on some sort of barnstorming leather-helmet wearing football team, about to board a rickety old bus bound for the polo grounds.

Has that speckled Donegal thing going for it, only in a machine-wash friendly cotton-silk blend.

All kinds of right if you’re going for that English country look. But this is another item with some color confusion. The “Midnight Teal” shown above looks like a washed out blue gray in the solo-product image. But they’ve got a lifestyle image on their site where it looks much more teal/blue/colorful.

Backordered. Estimated ship date is December 8th (looks at watch). Not too bad. Made in England.

Got any trips planned? 13″H x 21 ½”W x 10″D = 2795 cubic inches. So not tiny tiny. But not huge either. A good weekender size for many.

This looks like the late night test pattern on Faroe Islands News Channel 2, “News Ewe can Use”.

Is this a fall/winter version of their excellent cotton/linen chore coats? If it is, expect it to be slightly short in the tail, and a little boxy. But that’s the workwear style. Think of it as a pretty unique layer. Part outerwear (which can be worn inside) part sportcoat, part cardigan.

Backordered until December 8th. J. Crew’s Wallace & Barnes line really is an upgraded branch of their inventory, which focuses on heritage workwear designs AND better construction and fabrics. Geeze I sound like a corporate shill. But look, with past experience (I’ve had this W&B boiled wool shawl collar for 7 years, have beaten the crap out of it, and it’s doing great), thems be the facts. And whereas some shirt jackets are really just shirts masquerading as outerwear, this thing is a wool/poly blend, has a quilted interior lining, and the all important hand warmer pockets up front. Even comes with a throat latch under the collar if you’re wearing it as outerwear, and some nasty, gusty winds kick up.

Goes with everything. Looks terrific layered under a lightweight merino cardigan. And the slub jersey fabric is a really nice point of differentiation. Classic fit only here. No slims.

Old School. Not gonna be for everyone. Checkerboard pattern in Irish wool.

The 40% off select full price code SHOPEARLY expires Thanksgiving night. We’ll update the upcoming Black Friday Sales round up post with whatever J. Crew decides to switch to on Friday morning.