Style Scenario: Fall Temptation – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Earlier in the season we brought you a round up of the best in new affordable men’s style arrivals for the fall. So far we’ve put together a casual look utilizing the picks, but sometimes you need to dress a little nicer, without taking it to the nines. Here’s a look that falls in-between getting a pint with your buds, and heading to a job interview.

The Sportcoat: J. Crew Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Blazer in English Wool – $173.70 w/ FRIENDS ($328). Every year J. Crew teams up with the UK’s Moon Mills for a tweedy, unconstructed blazer. This year is no different. Unpadded shoulders. Charcoal or Navy wool Donegal. Patch pockets on the lower half. Wear it with everything. Another item getting 40% off at checkout if you’re a rewards member. So, sign in and use that FRIENDS code. Otherwise, it’s 30% off with FAMILY for non rewards members.

The Polo/Sweater: Spier & Mackay Merino Long Sleeve Polo – $68. Check out those collars. Purposefully larger & swept back so they tuck nicely under your sportcoat or suit jacket lapel. 100% Australian merino wool. Lay flat to dry. Don’t tumble dry these.

The Jacket: Banana Republic FACTORY Mac Jacket – $67.99 ($159.99). Simple mac jackets are weirdly difficult to find. So this one, in a perfect shade of blue for under $100, might just be the steal of the season. From BR Factory, not mainline BR. Mac jackets are all class. Less fuss than a true trench since there’s no belt our epaulets, and nicer looking than a field or puffer jacket. They also go with everything from a t-shirt and jeans, to a suit and tie. Not insulated and lighter than a wool topcoat, they’re a 3-season (or year round if you live in a warmer climate) coat that just looks handsome as heck.

The Pants: Banana Republic Slim Traveler Corduroy Pant – $98.50. BR’s annual cord crop inspired by the softness and hint of stretch that comes with their Traveler 5-pocket. Was just 40% off. Fingers crossed they get a big cut for Black Friday.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt – $26.97 w/ FRIEND ($44.95). Nothing too complicated here. A basic brown leather belt.

The Watch: Timex Expedition Sierra 40mm – $79. Pretty sure this Expedition Model or some highly similar incarnation of such has been around for years. But they sure nailed the colors this time. Orange seconds hand, EXPEDITION at six o’clock, and 12 o’clock indice. Brass case. Equipped with Indiglo. The matte case and hardware on the strap is pretty darn perfect too.

The Shoes: Clarks Desert 2 Chukka Boot – $150. Do you love the look of the oft-mentioned Sanders Chukka but you’re like “Joe you absolute nincompoop I’m not paying $250 for suede chukkas shipped in from England“… then here’s your alternative! Ships and returns free from Nordstrom, and they were a big winner in Adam’s round up of all the Clarks chukkas and desert boots. This new Desert 2 is a real winner, and the switch from a light crepe to a darker less textured sole means you can dress them up a little bit.

The Hat: Huckberry Made in Japan Acrylic, Wool, Nylon, Spandex Beanie – $28. Fabric is excellent. Just the right weight, and the knit also feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Perfect fall/winter hats here, and the price is nice and affordable too.

The Gloves: Orvis Battenkill Cashmere-Lined Gloves – $98. Two toned, full grain, cashmere lined. Just different enough.