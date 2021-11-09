Style Scenario: Fall Temptation – On the Casual side

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Earlier in the season we brought you our annual “Autumnal Temptation” post(s), which are a round up of the best in new affordable men’s style arrivals for the fall. With that in mind, here’s a way to create a casual leaning ensemble out of those cool-weather offerings. Wear this for a coffee date, happy hour with friends, or just for every day errands when you want to look put together.

The Sweater: J. Crew Rugged Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater – $82.80 w/ FAMILY ($138). Note that to use that 40% off code you have to be a J. Crew Rewards member. It’s an easy/free sign up (you’re just creating an account on their website), but if you don’t want to do that, use code FRIENDS for 30% off. J. Crew’s version of the wool shawl collar cardigan. Head here for a full review. Available in three colors. Of course, if you’re in the market for something fancy, Spier and Mackay still has some (some) stock of their 100% merino wool cardigan. And while you’re shopping at J. Crew…

The Henley: J. Crew Garment Dyed Slub Cotton Henley – $27 w/ FAMILY ($45). Henleys are casual but they look more intentional than some plain ol’ t-shirt. Offered in 9 different colors, so if that green doesn’t work for you, never fear.

The Pants: Flint & Tinder 365 Jogger – $98 (or two for $175). Flint and Tinder’s hugely popular 365 pant, only cut and sewn in a subtle chino/jogger hybrid. Choggers, if you will. Button + zip front with an internal drawstring. Elastic waist just in the back. Elastic just on the back of the ankle hems too. Four colors. Full review here.

The Watch: Dan Henry 1963 Pilot Chronograph – $280. Seiko Mecha-Quartz movement. Sapphire Crystal. 12-hour rotating GMT bezel. 40mm diameter. Lots of fun, for a reasonable cost.

The Socks: Flint and Tinder Made in Japan Camp Socks – $18. If a pair of socks could represent fall and winter, then these would be them. 78% acrylic/14% wool/7% polyester/1% spandex.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Polarized Weekender Sunglasses – $35 (or two pairs for $60) Lightweight but built to be used. Polarized, which is a nice plus. Inexpensive.

The Shoes: Nike Air Max Pre-Day LX – $140. For your athleisure days. These are George Castanza kicks if Seinfeld had been set in the year 2150. Hey Buck Rodgers. You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts!