Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Shoes Flash Sale, Assembled in Canada Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Goodyear welted. Made in Portugal. Nice, full grain leathers and German suede. And remember, if it’s your first shoes, sportcoat, or suits purchase from them, they’ll take care of the returns cost. But if you’ve already bought one of those categories before, it’ll be a $15 return label in case they don’t work out. So be warned. Sizes are a bit scattered, because Spier just doesn’t carry tons of stock. Still, it’s Spier doing what they do best. High value, great looking, reasonably priced menswear goods. Code FLASH20 expires today, 11/8/21.

Ends today. No clue if they’re gonna go back to the “no codes for you!” policy of the last month or two, or, this signals them ramping up promotions for the upcoming holiday rush. Could be one. Could be the other. Could be something in-between. Full picks here if you want them.

Those Aquamatics have a lot going for them. Assembled in Canada. Miyota 9015 automatic movement. Exhibition case back. Anti-reflective sapphire crystal. 120-click unidirectional bezel. Swiss SuperLuminova. Offset crown that delivers 200M water-resistance and no “wrist-bite”. And it looks terrific. Big thanks to our guy Brandon D. for the tip on this one.

Gotta be honest guys. I have no idea what’s going on here. It certainly does appear that there’s some extra “deals” that have been added to their sale section… but that’s precisely what they did. Them deals be strewn about in the sale section, which was already cooking with a few thousand (clearance-y feeling) products. What complicates things even more, is that some of this stuff appears to be price-matched? So those deals could end, I dunno, like now. It’s confusing. But as always, everything ships and returns for free.

You have to be signed up for their rewards club/email list to use it, but it’s free to sign up, and then you’ll also get free outbound shipping (returns will still cost $7.50 if you do it through the mail). More than a handful of exclusions here. Kenton Pacers and Chelseas are out. We’re also pretty close to Black Friday. And maybe this is a sign J. Crew will do something steeper for the Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor? Understood if you’re sitting on your hands (and wallet) until then. But maybe there are those who want something snazzy for the Thanksgiving holiday, and the annual unofficial reunions that happen the night before at townie bars, cocktail lounges, and people’s houses all over the country. If that’s the case, you’re running short on time.

Also worth a mention…