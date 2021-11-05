Banana Republic: 40% off with tons of new arrivals

It’s been almost two months since BR ran any sort of significant sale or code.

We’re talking about BR here. Let that sink in. What the hamburgers is going on?

Now, could BR go 45% or 50% off on Black Friday/Cyber Monday? I honestly have no idea, and have no inside information. Scout’s honor. But the holidays are approaching fast. Which means crunched delivery times, uncertainty on stock, etc. So yeah. Balancing want, value, and certainty here.

Bottom line: 100% understood if you’re in the market, but still sit this one out for the big Black Friday/Cyber Monday corridor. Yet there have been a ton of new arrivals in the last seven weeks. So, bear with us as we get on with some picks. Exclusions apply of course. Cashmere is out. But a lot of the new collection is good to go:

Early candidate for sportcoat of the season. This would look terrific at all sorts of holiday parties. (If you live in an area that isn’t a hotspot… One more reason to get vaccinated if you haven’t yet. Do it for the parties!) 80% recycled wool from the Italian mill Mario Bellucci. A bit of pattern to liven things up, but muted enough to still be dashing/sehxzay/mysterious. Backordered by two weeks (11/20). Considering the state of things, not bad.

BR’s annual cords crop inspired by the softness and hint of stretch that comes with their Traveler 5-pocket. Seven different colors, including a red option, as well as “honey gold.” Nice to see they’re also available in Athletic Tapered. #TeamLegDay !

The (pirate voice) Arrrrrrrley is back, in a tough, waxed-looking nubuck? AHOY! Head here for a full review of the previous, smooth leather version.

No clue what makes it “utility”… but it sure looks great. Fabric is from Italy’s Filpucci mill, with the mix being 80% recycled wool and 20% nylon. Zig-zag stitch at the shoulders, cuffs and collar for a bit of extra texture.

OG price is ninety? Prices really are going up everywhere aren’t they. But they’re claiming these are a bit heavier than their other flannels, the fabric is super soft, AND they come with a detail a lot of other flannels lack: a button down collar. That can be a deal breaker for some of us (casual shirts with soft collars and no button down function). Keeps your collar points from winging out/looking goofy. In a world of chaos, some of us want just a little bit of order… with our shirt collars. Appears to be an untucked fit (zoom in on the tags). Which is good. It’s a casual flannel. Tucking in can look a little Al Borland.

Even those of us who aren’t exactly members of the joggers fanclub would have to admit these look like they’ve got lots of potential. According to the product description, the “feels” are: Stretchy, smooth, and lightweight. That should do. They look contemporary without looking “fashsion-y”.

It’s now, firmly, jeans season. And these dark wash jeans from Banana Republic are really, really good. Size shown above is a 33×30 on 5’10″/190. So what’s the difference between these “luxe” traveler jeans and the traveler jeans they had been making forever? They do wear the same and look pretty similar, but the fabric has been changed from cotton/poly/stretch blend, to something different: 44% cotton, 42% Tencel, 13% polyester, 1% elastane. Still super stretchy, but these are even softer. Yet they still look like jeans. To me, they’re an improvement over the original.

Sold out when it was released a couple months back, but it looks like they were able to restock in time for the cold weather. Italian 80% recycled wool, 20% nylon yarn used for the knit. Fit is “relaxed.” Or as BR says, “almost oversized.” So know that.

Looks close to identical to the nubuck gloves they made last year. Those ran a touch large, but, these could be a new template/new design? Nice all the same, and a great look for both casual and dressing it up a bit.

Athletic tapered too! Yay! 4.7/5 stars after 2300+ reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. Comfortable as your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Full review here. Also available in a traditional chino-style with the welt pockets at the side and rear. Although those are priced a touch higher.

Won the Best in Show “Dressed Up” category in our big annual outerwear round up. B.R. consistently does more than a few things well, and one of those things is make dynamite wool and wool blend topcoats. 2021 is no different. This thing is nails. Italian 72% wool, 21% nylon, 7% polyester fabric. Herringbone pattern is noticeable, but it’s not a full black vs white pattern. Those can be hard on the eyes. This isn’t. Extra details like a deep red felt undercollar, and corduroy trimmed interior pockets. Dress it up but don’t be afraid to wear it dressed down either. Topcoats look good with everything. It’s your coat. It’s meant to be worn a lot. Don’t stash it and save it for special occasions. Wear it. Wear it well. Big thanks to Zac K. for the tip here. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

And also made in navy. Hard not to love those subtle camel accents. Still Italian milled fabric, but this time the blend is 45% recycled wool, 35% virgin wool, 15% nylon, 5% recycled nylon.

Because topcoats + a nice scarf are a classic combination. NOT cashmere. Cashmere is excluded. All wool. So they’re up for the 40% off.

And after a year off, it might just be time to break out the velvet evening jackets once again. Olive green or burgundy. No satin lapels or anything, so you should be able to dress it down with cords or even jeans if you’d like.

We live in a world where these exist. What a time to be alive. 100% wool.

And now for some texture. Raglan sleeves. Wide, ribbed knitting. Italian yarn is 80% recycled wool, 20% nylon. Six colors to choose from.

Fall & Winter = henleys. Classic, masculine, and looks good on everyone. Wear it on its own with jeans, or layer up under cardigans, truckers, etc.

And something for those who prefer a waffle/thermal style, and no henley style placket & buttons. More fall basics. Brushed inside and out for softness. Tons of colors.

Because navy gingham is hardly just a spring and summer thing. Wear it with a flannel suit, or tweedy blazer, or flannel blazer, or tweedy suit, or… you get the idea.

Snap front with patch pockets. Could be a real winner for those that live in warmer climates, or, always keep a lighter jacket around and on hand for the odd not-freezing day.

It’s the obligatory slim-fit non-iron dress shirt mention. Because sometimes you need one in crisp white or sharp pale blue.

Stripes. No idea why they can make someone look 10% more handsome, but they sure can. Maybe it’s because they’re timeless and stylish without smashing someone over the head with something trendy or loud. They’re subtle. Classy. The bar is so low right now that if you throw this on instead of a hoodie, you’ll catch some eyes at your local coffee shop. Also, BR’s Italian Merino is always some of the best-bang-for-the-buck wool on the market every year.

Don’t sleep on these. BR’s shoes often perform great for the price range they’re in. Are they gonna carry with them the hallmarks of higher priced footwear like really nice leather and substantial welts? Nah. But they don’t cost nearly as much either.

Those are some tall necks on those sweaters. Another 80% recycled wool / 20% nylon Italian yarn.

Waffle knit, but there’s a rib knit stitch that sweeps up and over the shoulders. Kinda a neat detail there.

Chore coats are surprisingly great. Even if you’re a long time hold out on them (like I was), this is worth a try. They’re great to have around when a cardigan seems too heavy, yet you’re in short sleeves and you could use an extra layer. 100% organic cotton here. Garment dyed then washed for softness.

The Italian wool BR uses in their annual crop of basic fall/winter sweaters is always really, really nice. Warm without being stuffy. Soft without costing cashmere levels. V-necks have limited colors at post time. But the crewnecks, as shown above, come in a LOT of colors this year. V-necks not so much.

Joggers in a decidedly non-performance fabric. Brushed both inside and out for softness. 60% organic cotton, 40% recycled polyester.

Monochrome gray. Not bad. Modern but in a classic court sneaker shape.

Back to the office. 99% wool, 1% elastane. AND they’re sold in various inseam sizes, so you can skip the tailor with these. Wear it with a polo and some bluchers (like the Hinto) to channel your inner dressed-down Cary Grant.

More non-iron dress shirts. Standard fit though. No slims with these patterns? That midnight herringbone option on the right could look good under a suit for a night out.

Yes they offer the standard black to dark brown reversible combo that many other brands do. But they ALSO offer a cognac to chocolate brown option. Which is brilliant, since most of us spend more time in various shades of brown shoes, not just black and dark brown anymore.

Affordable Blackwatch (or close to it) for the holidays. Just be aware that the trousers are backordered until November 25th.

The long sleeve polo, especially in sweater form, is having a nice renaissance. Wear it under a blazer or suit jacket on days you don’t want to tuck a shirt in.

Not Excluded! Great for those who might need a suit in the coming months, finally tried on their old ones (tailored pre-pandemic) and were… surprised. So yeah. If you need a suit, fast, these could deliver. 99% wool / 1% Elastane from the Italian mill Marzotto. Sold as separates so you can mix and match your sizes. Trousers come pre-hemmed. A Spier or Suitsupply suit will always be more high quality, but BR’s Italian wool suit separates are great for guys on a budget and a tight timeline.