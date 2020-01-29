In Review: The Spier & Mackay Jumper Boot

About the Author: Adam Terry is Dappered’s resident shoe & denim expert. He’s a thirtysomething Technical Trainer in the heating and manufacturing industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, and raw denim. He’s also a new(ish) dad!

We’ve covered Spier & Mackay’s Goodyear welted shoes before with a pair of their excellent Double Monks, as well as their 2018 medallion toe oxfords. For 2020, the Canadian brand known for suiting, sport coats, and dress shirts has added some “dressy business casual” chukkas in suede and jumper boots in dark brown and black leather. Today we’re looking at the jumper boots to see how they stack up. Read on to find out!

Available in Dark Brown or Black

Details:

Brand: Spier & Mackay

Style: Cap-toe jumper boot

Size: 10.5 D

Last: N/A

Construction: Open Channel 360° Goodyear Welt

Leather: Full grain box calf from Weinheimer Leder (Germany)

Sole: One-piece studded rubber sole and heel

Details: Leather-covered foam heel pad, leather pull tabs, five eyelets and three speedhooks

Extras: One cotton flax-like shoe bag for storage and a plastic shoe horn

Country of Origin: Portugal

Price: $278 USD

About Adam’s Scoring System: The Adam Shoe Scale of Justice (A.S.S.J.) is as follows: 5 – Excellent! No issues and highly recommended. 4 – Good. Above average, but not perfect. 3 – Average. Minor issues, might be good at the right price. 2 – Fair. Below average due to defects, flaws, or imperfections. 1 – Poor. Significant issues, not worth purchasing at any price.

Ordering/Delivery/Returns:

This pair of boots jumped out of the S&M warehouse on a Friday and parachuted onto my doorstep three days later. After ordering three different pairs of boots/shoes from them over the years, I remain impressed at S&M’s shipping and delivery speed.

FYI: Spier & Mackay offers a 30 day return or exchange guarantee with free shipping and free return shipping on your first suit, sport coat, or shoe order.

Score: 5/5 Stars

World famous, obligatory box shot.

Packaging:

My pair arrived in a solid tan cardboard box with simple Spier & Mackay branding on the sides and lid. Inside, there’s one large branded cotton shoe bag for storage and a plastic tortoise shell shoe horn. While I’d prefer two storage bags – one for each boot – the one provided is large enough for both boots. There were no spare laces in my box but I’m not *that* disappointed.

Score: 4/5 Stars – Throw in some spare laces and/or an extra boot bag!

OOH. Okay. Those are something.

First Impressions:

When unwrapping the boots from the tissue paper envelope, I had to do a double take. The color and shine of the dark brown calfskin upper looks very similar to Horween’s Shell Cordovan in Color #8 – there’s a hint of deep eggplant or burgundy to the color in certain lighting conditions. The full grain, chrome tanned hide from Germany is firm and meticulously polished, including the conservative cap toe up front and leather pull tabs around back. There were no visible defects or issues with the leather.

Simple cap toe.

The tan leather lining seems to be high quality and the leather-wrapped heel pad has some foam cushioning underneath. The non-removable leather insoles feel dense and durable enough to last years.

The antique bronze eyelets and polished speed hooks add a little pop of color against the swath of dark brown. The round, waxed laces are also dark brown and feel good in the hand – just the right width for the dress boots.

Studded rubber sole. Goodyear welted.

The studded rubber sole and heel combo is essentially a knockoff of Dainite’s excellent design from 1894, but in a softer and bouncier execution. The soles are cleanly machine stitched without error. Of note, I believe the heels are simply glued on. I don’t see any nails in the molded nail hole locations.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Great! Well made from above average materials and construction.

Fit, Comfort, and Sizing:

The S&M last runs long and lean, as it’s a sleek dress shoe last. It features a snug heel, slightly wider toe box, and a subtly rounded “almond” toe similar to Allen Edmond’s 65 last used for their Strand and Park Avenue models. Spier & Mackay recommends that you try a half-size up from your regular dress shoe size for these jumper boots, and I agree. This pair in 10.5D feels slightly tight with medium weight Darn Tough dress socks, but feels fine with thinner dress socks. Those who prefer thick socks or those with significantly wider fittings may feel cramped in these as they do run a little narrow. They’re currently only available in a standard D width fitting.

A sleek, lean shape. Try a half size up.

Comfort is entirely subjective. The jumper boots were a little stiff out of the box, but started to soften up after 15 minutes or so. Over time, the leather insole and cork filling will break in and mold to your feet.

For reference, I am a 10.5 D/E on a Brannock device and usually take a 10 D in most dress shoes, including Alden’s Barrie last and Grant Stone’s Leo last. I take a 10.5 E in Allen Edmonds 65 last, as that last runs too narrow for me. I also take a 10.5 in Vans and an 11 in most Adidas or Nike sneakers.

Score: 5/5 Stars – They run long and lean, so you may need to size up if you’re a wide width.

Final Thoughts:

I highly recommend the Spier & Mackay Jumper boots. They’re beautiful, well-made boots at a solid price point. Another win for Spier, and another great addition to their growing line of shoes (and now boots). If you end up trying these, let us know what you think! They’re probably best paired with slim or tapered dress slacks, dress chinos, or “nice” jeans.

Avg. Score: 4.75/5 Stars – Very good and highly recommended!