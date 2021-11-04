BR’s Next Sale is Coming, New Peacoats, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

These got moved off “preview” straight into “pre-order” this week. Estimated shipping date is this upcoming Wednesday, 11/10. So, not too far in the future.

So BR cardmembers are getting “early access” to a 40% off sale with the code BRCARD40, with the fine print saying the early access ends today, and… “Main Event: Offer valid 11/5/21 from 12:01 a.m. PT through 11/8/21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.” So that means for the first time in a good long while, BR is actually gonna offer up a decent sized discount tomorrow. Working on a post for that sale, to launch tomorrow, as this is being typed (tabs tabs so many tabs open in the browser).

Not the highest quality footwear, but a recognizable name and some good savings none the less. And they don’t appear to be final sale yet? I don’t think? Doesn’t appear to be that way. So you should be able to return them, but it looks like they charge a $9.00 (ouch) restocking fee.

I know we just hit Bespoke Post the other day, and this isn’t technically a sale, but the scarf, hat, and money clip are all made in the USA. AND you get to pick (for now, unless they sell out) your colors between three different scarves, two different money clips, and three different beanies. Scarves are cotton flannel made in Minnesota. Beanies are 100% acrylic and from New York. Metal money clip is via Schott NYC.

Goes live to everyone else tomorrow, 11/5. Will only work on red-tagged clearance stuff, and even then, sometimes it can be a moving target because one color will be clearance, while another won’t be. This is a tough one. Apologies if this road leads to disappointment for some. We’ll try and stay on top of it. At first blush, it looks abnormally solid compared to other “clear the racks’ events of the past. Still mega clearance. Don’t get your hopes crazy up. But, yeah. Also, what the heck? Aldens?

Last day for this. Full picks here if you’d like them.

Also worth a mention: