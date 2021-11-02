Nike: 20% off Select Styles Members Days Sale

Seems like things are heating up a bit across retail. With Black Friday looming, yet stock in short supply + fears of not being able to fulfill holiday orders… some brands and shops are getting out ahead of the rush. If they can.

Yes, you need to create an account with them to use this 20% off select MEMBERS code. Which is kind of a pain. But they want you on their list, right? That’s sorta the point for them here.

Note that this sale can be color specific. So while one pair of shoes or shirt or joggers is getting the 20% off, not ALL colors will be. It’s easy to tell though. The note about the 20% off will disappear if you select a color that’s not up for the code. Looks like shipping AND returns are free for Nike Members, which you have to be to use the code. There’s quite a bit up for the 20% off that hasn’t had a sniff of their sale section yet. So it seems like a pretty solid sale. Off we go with some picks.

Well executed running tops from the swoosh. You can obviously use these for more athletic or athleisure inspired activities. Thumb holes. Some guys like those, some hate them. Soft and stretchy dri-fit fabric.

OOH. Well it is sweater season after all, so why not AF1s with FlyKnit uppers? Speckled crater foam midsole.

Sock shoes! Laceless design. Which is frankly pretty weird. But some people love them.

One of those color-specific items. Not all of the colors are up for the code. Far from it. The three colors shown above are though.

Retro runners with that famous Nike waffle sole. You couldn’t pay me enough to go for a 10k in these (considering how far running shoe technology has come). BUT. They’d look awesome with joggers and a track jacket or quarter zip on a laid back/athleisure kinda day. These are no longer the shoes you play the game in. These are the shoes you wear on your way to the game.

Basic training shorts that don’t feel like cheap training shorts. Because bad workout shorts are just… they’re the worst.

Welcome to crazy-town, population, these shoes. Looks like all colors are up for the code.

Think of these as the less crazy Hippie alternative.

Camo with an overlaid grid. Nike is getting dangerous with their pattern mixing.

One of the stars of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (remember that? back in July?) But the only model in this Nike sale getting the 20% off is the Santa Red version. Ho Ho Ho. Train Train Train.

I think most of us would agree that that’s not a “polo”, even though more than a few brands (lululemon too) have been calling these henleys with raised band collars “polos” in the last couple of years. But I’ll give ’em this. They’re comfortable. And they can pull some duty across your wardrobe. Dri-Fit fabric too, which breathes and moves great.

Sneaky good as a basic t-shirt if you want something made out of tech-fabric. Soccer gear is usually cut a little slimmer than other stuff, and these, at least to me, follow that pattern. Got a couple myself, and a size large on my 5’10″/185 frame fits pretty close to perfect. Just the white with black, and the black with white, are getting the 20% off.

More soccer gear, great for whether you play the beautiful game or not. Zippers at the ankles. Expect a trimmer fit than your average bloomin’ out joggers. Not all colors are 20% off, but more than a few are up for the code.

Not quite the Vaporfly, and they claim durability too. So maybe an all around trainer. Spendy. Even with the code.

No experience with these, but maybe they’d be a less-expensive alternative to lululemon? That swoosh is pretty subtle on the back right pocket. And they’re claiming these are a slim fit.

Made with upgraded materials. “Broken” swoosh on one side, smooth swoosh on the other.

A fall/winter basic. Because it’s cold these days in the garage, at 5:15 am. Code works on four colors.

BUT. There’s no sizes left. Just 12, 13, 14, and 15 at post time. What’s up big feet guys!

Have we reached the point where some Jordans, specifically these mid or low top re-issue inspired Jordans (and their many brethren), have become… Dad shoes? You know, comfortable shoes. All day support. Probably favored by guys who were raised in the 80s, came of age in the 90s, and are now middle age. MJ is pushing 60 afterall. Eat your heart out New Balance mall walkers.

WOOOO NOW WE TALKING TWENTY FIRST CENTURY DAD.

STYLIN’…

PROFILIN’

Hit that music.

Let’s gear up for the 2-for-1 early bird at the municipal golf course clubhouse grill. Where my white frame sunglasses at??

The 20% off select for Nike members code MEMBERS runs through Thursday 11/4.