Steal Alert: Bespoke Post’s Shetland Wool Shawl Collar Cardigans for $45

Shawl collar cardigans. They can get very expensive. They can be moderately expensive. But if you’re looking for an intro to the genre without breaking the bank, it can be hard to find one for under $50 that’s not made of some sort of weird poly acrylic blend.

(Drops needle on Mighty Mouse theme).

Hey look, it’s Bespoke Post.

Bespoke Post is the world leader in men’s subscription box services. You know, you sign up for the service, they send you an email once a month tempting you with a box of stuff you may or may not want, you judge whether or not it’s worth it to you, and you click “opt out” if you don’t want it. Here’s their elevator speech. Neat. And they really do make it easy to opt out. They’re not trying to sneak stuff past you like the copy-cats/wannabes in their space. And every once in a while, they come up with something like this:

All wool. Four colors. Forty-five bucks.

100% Shetland wool. Double layered placket and cuffs, with tortoiseshell resin buttons. They also claim it comes with a bit of a tapered cut to it, so this “Grandpa” sweater doesn’t look… y’know, super Grandpa-y.

No personal experience here. And it’s almost certainly made in China, and it sure as heck ain’t gonna feel as luxurious as the Spier & Mackay option (which is also made in China for fairness sake… also, your fancy zillion dollar cell phone is made in China as well).

But for $45?

Maybe not heirloom worthy, but could become a consistent cold weather companion all the same?

Seems worthy of a steal alert. Especially considering the competition in this price range. (Full disclosure: Amazon makes an all Lambswool one for around $40. It’s just okay. Not great).

You do have to sign up for their service to get one though. You can opt out of future boxes, and cancel at any time. But yeah, that’s a hoop not everyone will want to jump through for a sweater. 100% acknowledged. Shipping is $3.95 (used to be free, a recent-ish change to adapt to rising shipping costs). And their return policy ain’t Nordstrom:

Exchanges or returns in exchange for an account credit are free. If you’d prefer a refund to your credit card, $6 plus any shipping charges will be deducted from the refund to cover return shipping and restocking. Any discounts applied to an order will be deducted from a return. All returns include a shipping label with return postage via USPS.”

Eek.

So check that size chart.

That’s all.

Carry on.