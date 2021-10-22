Restock Alert: Spier & Mackay’s Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigans are back

Note: These are technically a “pre-order” with an estimated shipping date of October 27th. That’s this Wednesday. So, not bad!

They’re back. Again.

These sold out almost immediately when they hit the Spier site about a month ago, and for good reason. Because they’re kinda the perfect house sweater.

Eight colors. Est. shipping is this Wednesday, October 27th.

Made from crazy soft, 100% Australian merino wool in a chunky knit. Double-knit collar for that extra “hug” around your traps. They’re substantial without being cumbersome. They’re handsome. They’re cozy. They are extraordinarily well executed… with one quirk.

Chunky knit. 100% Merino wool. Quirky “for looks only” closure button.

Some (but not all) shawl collar cardigans come with a button on the chest and a loop on the opposite lapel for closing the thing up extra tight when it’s extra cold. Sorta like a throat latch on a trench coat or mac. These Spier shawl collar sweaters have that style of button, but the loop on the opposite lapel (squint and you might be able to see it in the shot above) is just WAY too small to make the thing functional. It’s strange that this happened, but it won’t be the first or last time buttons are included on a piece of menswear that are for “looks only.” Like, when’s the last time you used all the buttons on a peacoat? Or the sleeve cuff buttons on a suit jacket? Yet if it bothers you, you might be able to snip the button threads VERY. VERY CAREFULLY with a sharp nail scissors, to turn that small button free.

But do this at your own risk. I know a lot of us have put holes in garments trying to get tags or buttons off, only to fumble the scissors and BANG… extra “ventilation.” Just isn’t worth the risk here if you ask me. These sweaters are that good. Also, that button might not show on all wearers, depending on shoulder shape/slope, etc.

Update: holy crap I did it! Got that button off. But…

…have you ever done something, survived it, and thought “okay, got through that but never ever gonna do that again…“? That’s what I felt like cutting off this button. That thing is ON there. And the risks of snagging the knit of the sweater, or worse, is just too great. I wouldn’t recommend it. It’s like defusing a nuke. Totally the same.

Anyway. They’re back in stock. For now.

Size shown in this post is a medium on 5’10″/185. Fits great.

That’s all.

Carry on.

P.S. If cotton is more your speed and/or more palatable on the budget, they just launched some cotton shawl collar cardigans for $78.