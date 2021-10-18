Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier’s Sweaters, Timex Savings, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A ton of Spier’s fall collection of sweaters have moved off the “coming soon”/waitlist section, and are now available for pre-order purchase. Estimated shipping dates are between October 22 – 27th.

Pretty standard stuff from Timex. Not a ton of styles getting the 20% off, but it’s nice to see some of those Q Reissues in hard to find color combos (“cola”, the rose-gold-tone) being up for the code.

Speaking of Quartz. Swiss Quartz movement with these though. GMT hand & 24 hour bezel. 200m water resistance. 42mm case diameter. Sapphire crystal. Offset crown. Not some fly-by-night goofball brand. Momentum makes solid watches. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip on these. It’s a pre-order, with shipping expected early November.

Ends today. Full picks here if you’d like them. Was honestly surprised they’re going a full 40% off with this sale. They were pretty quiet over the summer in regards to codes and promos, and to go 40% off during a peak season like autumn… especially during this supply chain crunch… was frankly, a bit shocking. But maybe they’re trying to sell what they can before the holiday rush hits. Could they go 45% or 50% off for Black Friday/Cyber Monday? Maybe. Here’s what they did last year. But 2021 isn’t 2020. So who knows what their plans are. And who knows what their stock/size selection will look like when we get there. 1st world “problems”, right?

Allen Edmonds runs sales pretty often, but their two biggest of the year are the Anniversary Sale in the spring, and the Rediscover America sale, which is running now. These are the sales where their flagship models (like The Strand) will actually get sizeable discounts, whereas normally, they don’t get much. Full picks here if you want them, and don’t forget that if you sign up for their email list, you’ll get an additional 15% off one-time-use code emailed to you. That code should stack on top of these sale prices.

Just in case the standard flannel lined trucker isn’t “toasty” enough for you, Flint and Tinder comes out with a wool lined option every year, ready for cold weather climates. No sale. Probably gonna be excluded from any and all promos (not that Huckberry runs many promos). But, here they are. They’re in.

Also worth a mention…