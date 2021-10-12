J. Crew: 40% off + Even more new Fall Arrivals

Live look at me thinking J. Crew’s 30% off Columbus Day weekend offer was gonna be it for at least a little while.

The year of unpredictability + egg on the face that is 2021 continues. Sorry guys. I had no idea. J. Crew is zagging while everyone else is zigging this year.

Code GOBIG runs through October 18th. If they run 41% off on October 19th I’m throwing this stupid computer out the window. What’s worth noting is that there are more than a handful of new arrivals (lots of coats and sweaters) getting 40% off for the first time this season. So, we got that goin’ for us. Which is nice. Off we go with picks.

This is an outlier, but still know that these are pre-order for, wait for it… DECEMBER 19TH!

Man. I mean… man. Two months out. Interesting strategy for J. Crew to put these up the on their site now? You might not even get them until the new year. Also, there’s this in the description: “These handsome cap-toe boots…” *narrator voice* they aren’t cap toe boots. But, they’re lookers all the same. Wedge style Vibram sole. Horween Leather. Waxed suede from English tannery C.F. Stead.

Just in and sorta surprised it’s getting this big of a cut already. One observation though: It seems like J. Crew is struggling with their product photography right now. Specifically color & saturation. If you look at the model image, it seems like the color is much less saturated. And that situation (color saturation & accuracy looking different depending on the shot) doesn’t seem to be limited to just these sweaters. So be warned.

Always a favorite, and one of those items J. Crew hasn’t messed with much in the past 10-15 years. Because it’s pretty darn good as it is. Authentic straight fit, because it’s a coat and you’re supposed to be able to layer it/wear it over sweaters and sportcoats. Alternatively, you could make a quick trip to your local army/navy surplus. But in past experience, surplus peacoats have been… stiff and short. Your mileage may vary of course.

Italian suede. Has one of those tech-compatible doo-hickeys on the index finger, so you should still be able to operate your smartphone while wearing them. Fingers crossed these look as good in person as they do online. Also available in smooth sheepskin if that’s more your thing.

Their “harbor shirts” are made from knit slub cotton, which is the same fabric they use for some of their t-shirts. So these are a button up made from their slub t-shirt fabric. Additionally, these are lined with thermal-like waffle fabric on the inside. Expect a cozy (2020 word of the year) feel and some squish.

In case the Flint & Tinder 365s are just too spendy. No elastic cuffs on these.

Almost looks like bison leather (pretty sure it’s not). Hand sewn construction. Another pre-order. Estimated ship date is October 20th. Not bad. Certainly not December like the new Kenton boots.

Performance fabric (these are cotton/poly/elastane) in basic patterns AND they have hidden button down collars. Big potential for these if they really do deliver on the “performance” end.

Thinner 14-wale fabric. Not some super thick frumpy stuff. That “plank rust” shade looks terrific… as long as the color is the same in person as it is online.

And all the luxe swazer fans said “Amen.”

Pair these with the 100% cashmere swazer, and you have what our guy Brandon D. calls full “Fancy Kindergarten.”

All kinds of right if you’re going for that English country look. But there’s more color confusion on this “Midnight Teal.” Looks like a washed out blue gray in the above image. But they’ve got a lifestyle image on their site where it looks much more teal/blue/colorful.

More pre-order. Estimated ship date is October 17th (looks at watch). Well that’s Sunday. Before the code even ends. So that’s not bad. Made in England.

More confusion in the description. Title says they’re “tech”, yet the fabric description says “cotton/spandex”, and furthermore there’s a note that says the fabric includes recycled nylon or poly. Pretty sure we all just won Yahtzee.

Classy. Wool cashmere fabric comes from Italy’s Manifattura Tessile Risaliti mill. Alternatively, you could get the much cheaper option from UNIQLO, but those are nowhere near as substantial. Which oddly enough works (the thin UNIQLO option) if you happen to live in a warmer climate yet still want to wear a dashing as all heck-fire topcoat.

For some reason these are getting a 50% off cut with the GOBIG code. Why? No idea.

Most sizes are NOT backordered. Repeat. Most sizes are NOT backordered. Horween leather. Subtle lug sole. Goodyear welted.

A Drunk Uncle jacket if Drunk Uncle stuck solely to Laphroaig. Good grief have you ever had that stuff? Tastes like smoked toad. And yes, I know Laphroaig is Scottish and the jacket is Irish wool, but you get my point.

Pass the ribbit-hooch. Going in.

They sold out. And then they restocked. Full stock at post time. Stand by for a full review once they deliver the one that was purchased over the weekend at 30% off. Merino / nylon blend. Old-school-cool leather buttons.

And now their annual pullover shawl collar sweater. Available in this marled indigo as well as a gray, although the marled gray ISN’T getting the 40% off cut this time? Weird.

J. Crew’s flagship desert boot. Italian suede uppers, stitched out welt construction, three fall-ready shades, and made in Italy. Just be warned that crepe soles don’t do so well on wet surfaces. So once that fall drizzle starts to spit, keep these on the shelf.

A sweater for the crew who can’t (allergies) or don’t want to wear wool. One of those crewnecks that would look great on its own with jeans or joggers, but could also look pretty good layered over an OCBD or button down poplin. Would give off a bit of a high/low thing.

Nice to see it drop under $240. Professorial. Something Mr. Indy Jones would wear during his less-exciting day job.

Holy cow the white options are on sale! Lately been wearing some white sneakers with denim (dark and light) and tweedy blazers (like the just mentioned professorial number). It’s a bit of a clash, but on purpose. And it hasn’t gotten super nasty out weather wise yet. So, it seems to work. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Is this a fall/winter version of their excellent cotton/linen chore coats? If it is, expect it to be slightly short in the tail, and a little boxy. But that’s the workwear style. Think of it as a pretty unique layer. Part outerwear (which can be worn inside) part sportcoat, part cardigan.

THEY’RE BLEEPIN’ BACK ORDERED AGAIN.

The first batch did ship, but now this next batch has been delayed. Won’t ship until October 25th. Adam got his pair though, and he’s working on a full review. Here’s a preview: “Initial impressions: damn. These look pretty good. Fit is TIGHT. Overall they ARE recommended but suggest sizing up a half-size. The instep is very low.”

Goes with everything. Looks terrific layered under a lightweight merino cardigan. And the slub jersey fabric is a really nice point of differentiation. Classic fit only here. No slims.

Unpadded shoulders. Charcoal or Navy wool Donegal. Patch pockets on the lower half. Wear it with everything. Fabric is from the UK’s Moon Mill.

Has that speckled Donegal thing going for it, only in a machine-wash friendly cotton-silk blend.

J. Crew is riding the squares/checks hard this year. Knit wool blend fabric. Should lean and wear a little more casual than a structured topcoat.

The 40% off select full priced items code GOBIG expires October 18th. The free shipping no minimum deal expires today, 10/12/21. And remember, online returns will cost you a $7.50 pre-paid label.