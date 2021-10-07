Flint & Tinder Cord 365 Savings, Spier keeps rolling, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Happy Columbo Day Weekend!

That’s not what’s on Monday? Well, on with the handful anyway.

Totally understand that style is subjective, but good grief Spier seems to be having one heck of an autumn. Just a reminder that Spier returns are pricey. $15 pre-paid return label. But, they’re a smallish company, based in Canada, and shipping ain’t cheap these days.

So in addition to the already mentioned 30% off select coats/sweaters/etc. deal, they’re running an extra 50% off final sale items. Be warned. It’s a bit of a mess in the J. Crew sale section right now. There are exclusions of course. And remember, final means final. No returns. Top row shown above are final sale stuff. Bottom six items are extra picks from that 30% off section that was mentioned the other day.

The well loved 365 pants from Flint and Tinder have been autumnal/winterized by way of corduroy. Three fits: Slim, Straight, and Tapered. Meanwhile, they’ve also introduced corduroy joggers this year to the 365 family. And that buy 2 save $31 deal does seem to work if you buy one of each (cord & cord jogger). So, nice to know you can mix and match and still get those savings.

Not bad considering: A. Old Navy is already hyper affordable, and B. most brands have really tightened up the reins when it comes to running codes and promos.

Here comes the Michael Bastian reboot. Will it work? That remains to be seen. $120 whimsy-sweatshirts and all that. Prices are as marked online.

A few more picks in case you somehow missed it, in addition to the top 10 that ran yesterday. Original picks can be found here.

Also worth a mention: