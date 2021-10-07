Flint & Tinder Cord 365 Savings, Spier keeps rolling, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Happy Columbo Day Weekend!
That’s not what’s on Monday? Well, on with the handful anyway.
Spier & Mackay: Even more new arrivals are live for purchase (moved off pre-order/waitlist)
- Corduroy Overshirt – $78 five colors
- Wool Tweed Overshirt – $228 three colors
- Down Blazer – $248 three colors
- Merino Wool Overshirt – $198 five colors
Totally understand that style is subjective, but good grief Spier seems to be having one heck of an autumn. Just a reminder that Spier returns are pricey. $15 pre-paid return label. But, they’re a smallish company, based in Canada, and shipping ain’t cheap these days.
J. Crew: Extra 50% off final sale styles & 30% off select sweaters & outerwear w/ SALEONSALE
- Garment-dyed slub cotton hoodie – $19.99 FINAL ($59.50)
- Slub jersey polo shirt – $17.49 FINAL ($49.50)
- Garment-dyed Harbor shirt – $24.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- Cotton-silk tipped-collar sweater polo – $55.65 ($79.50)
- Wallace & Barnes single-prong buckle leather belt – $48.65 ($69.50)
- Midweight flannel workshirt – $62.65 ($89.50)
- Utility jacket in Kinloch cloth – $166.60 ($238)
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured blazer in English wool – $229.60 ($328)
So in addition to the already mentioned 30% off select coats/sweaters/etc. deal, they’re running an extra 50% off final sale items. Be warned. It’s a bit of a mess in the J. Crew sale section right now. There are exclusions of course. And remember, final means final. No returns. Top row shown above are final sale stuff. Bottom six items are extra picks from that 30% off section that was mentioned the other day.
Huckberry: New F&T 365 Cords & Cord Joggers – 2 for $185 (normally $108 per)
The well loved 365 pants from Flint and Tinder have been autumnal/winterized by way of corduroy. Three fits: Slim, Straight, and Tapered. Meanwhile, they’ve also introduced corduroy joggers this year to the 365 family. And that buy 2 save $31 deal does seem to work if you buy one of each (cord & cord jogger). So, nice to know you can mix and match and still get those savings.
Old Navy: 35% off (expires 10/7/21)
- Slim Taper Built-In Flex Anytime Chino Pull-On Pants for Men – $22.74 ($34.99)
- Cozy Shawl-Collar Sweater for Men – $32.49 ($49.99)
- Water-Resistant Quilted Camo Shacket for Men – $38.99 ($59.99)
Not bad considering: A. Old Navy is already hyper affordable, and B. most brands have really tightened up the reins when it comes to running codes and promos.
Brooks Brothers: 25% off friends & family (exclusions apply of course)
- Milano Fit Plaid Knit Sport Coat – $373.50 ($498)
- Merino Striped Hoodie – $126 ($168)
- Henry the Sheep Graphic Sweatshirt – $88.50 ($118)
- Stretch Washed Cotton Track Pants – $96 ($128)
Here comes the Michael Bastian reboot. Will it work? That remains to be seen. $120 whimsy-sweatshirts and all that. Prices are as marked online.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale has launched
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $256.75 ($395)
- Higgins Mill Water Resistant Suede Boot with Lug Sole – $311.50 ($445)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Chromexcel Leather – $311.50 ($445)
- Randolph Penny Loafer – $276.50 ($395)
A few more picks in case you somehow missed it, in addition to the top 10 that ran yesterday. Original picks can be found here.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: 30% off full price (exclusions apply)
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Items
- Club Monaco: 25% off w/ WELCOMEFALL
- Amazon: Their Goodthreads Fall Line has dropped