Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Peacoats and Topcoats are in… and 30% off

The Spier & Mackay Italian Wool peacoat is a hell of a coat. It’s also $448, and basically sold out at post time (fingers crossed the “classic” Melton peacoats come in soon).

J. Crew’s Dock Peacoats have just landed. And they’re already 30% off with the SALEONSALE code, making them less than half the price of the Spier. And they also ship and return for free.

Also worth noting is their Wool/Cashmere ludlow topcoats have also just arrived, and an additional total random observation sees their wool/cotton knit blazers now at almost half off. Be prepared to get that blazer tailored though.

Could you get one of those peacoats or topcoats in a couple of weeks or maybe a month down the road for 40% off during a bigger sale? Maybe. But J. Crew is starting to run short on a lot of sizes on a lot of their fall line already. See their merino wool shawl collar cardigans.

Are restocks coming?

I don’t know. I don’t think anyone knows much this year. And yes, I fully admit that you’re probably (already) tired of hearing me say that. But that’s the truth. It certainly feels like a “bird in the hand is better than two in the bush” kind of year, if you really want something.

Alternatively, you could make a quick trip to your local army/navy surplus. But in past experience, surplus peacoats have been… stiff and short (easy now). Your mileage may vary of course.

That’s all. Carry on.

Stay warm (if it’s getting cold where you live).