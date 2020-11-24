Black Friday 2020 Deals for Men + Picks

NOTE: We’ll be updating as more sales roll in/deals change. So check back. As with everything else, all bets are off this year. UPS/USPS are warning of shipping delays, and retail as a whole has taken a punch to the gut. So “Black Friday” sales are getting rolled out earlier than ever here in 2020. Got a tip on an extra good Black Friday Sale? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.
J. Crew: 50% off w/ EARLY
- Rugged merino wool-blend donegal cable-knit crewneck sweater – $69 ($138)
- Merino wool-blend donegal birdseye sweater-blazer – $99 ($198)
- 484 Slim-fit pant in corduroy – $44 ($88)
- Dock peacoat – $149 ($298)
- Highland Skye jacket with eco-friendly PrimaLoft – $124 ($248) in person look here
- 484 Slim-fit stretch chino pant – $39.75 ($79.50)
- Ludlow suede penny loafers – $149 ($298)
- Ludlow wing tips – $174 ($348)
- Kenton leather cap-toe boots – $149 ($298)
- Wool smartphone gloves – $34.75 ($69.50)
- Fair Isle knit beanie – $19.75 ($39.50)
- Abingdon briefcase – $79 ($158)
- Fair Isle ragg wool gloves – $39.75 ($79.50)
Exclusions? Of course there are exclusions. But it seems like there are less than normal this time around. Ludlow and Kenton shoes are getting the cut. And that EARLY code works for an extra 60% off sale items too.
Target: 30% off Men’s Sweaters
- Micro Striped Regular Fit Crew Neck Sweater – $17.49 ($24.99)
- Shawl Collar Cardigan Sweater – $20.99 ($29.99) (multiple colors)
- Regular Fit Pullover Shawl Sweater – $20.99 ($29.99)
Not a huge, across the board deal on their excellent Goodfellow brand… but it’s sweater season, no? Head here for a round up of the best of what their Goodfellow brand has for f/w 2020.
Banana Republic: 50% off
- Work From Home Pant – $49.25 ($98.50)
- Slim CORDUROY Traveler Chino – $54.50 ($109)
- Arley Leather Boot – $89 ($178) review here
- Nicklas Suede Sneaker – $74 ($148)
- Arley Charcoal Gray Suede Boot – $89 ($178)
- Italian Wool Melton Topcoat in Camel – $199 ($398)
- Supima Cotton Sweater Blazer – $74.50 ($149)
- Corduroy Puffer Vest – $84.50 ($169)
- Donegal Beanie – $24.75 ($49.50)
- Leather & Merino-Blend Gloves – $49.25 ($98.50)
- Recycled Cashmere Beanie – $44.75 ($89.50)
- Birdseye Jacquard Stripe Scarf – $39.75 ($79.50)
“Daddy? What was life like before the fall of civilization?” “Well child, sometimes when we’d wear trousers, they didn’t have any elastic in the waist!” “REALLY? Wowwwwww.” But BR is here to bridge that gap with their new WFH pant. A little elastic at the back. Zoom call appropriate polish. They’re calling it “work leisure.” Some of us are unsure. But some of you are ready to jump right in. Extra 10% off for GAP inc. cardmembers with the code BRC10. Runs through Saturday 11/28. Yes, They’ve been running 50% off promos quite a bit lately. But brands and retailers have had to pull out all the stops this year. So here we are again. Here we go again.
Allen Edmonds: “Cyber Styles” for $199
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords with Dainite Rubber Sole – $199 ($395)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords with Leather Sole – $199 ($395)
Maybe the steal of the week? USA made, timeless cap-toe oxfords for under $200. First quality, not 2nds, and they ship and return for free too. Not bad at all Allen Edmonds. Nicely done.
Lululemon: Black Friday “Teaser”
- Evolution Polo – $59 FINAL ($88)
- Metal Vent Tech Polo 2.0 – $49.00 – $59.00 FINAL ($98)
- Metal Vent Breathe Polo – $49 FINAL ($98)
Teaser? So there’s more to come? Lululemon is actually doing Black Friday stuff this year? Something to keep an eye on for sure. For now, their “Teaser” sale feels like a bit of an expansion on their usual “We Made Too Much” section. But good sizes and more than a couple colors on the polos shown above. Final sale though. All of it.
Bonobos: 30% off just about everything w/ FRIDAYWEEK
- Flannel Lined Chinos – $83 ($118)
- Merino Shawl Cardigan – $97 ($138)
- The Quilted Stretch Wool Vest – $139 ($198)
- Italian Knit Blazer – $245 ($350)
- Riviera Face Mask – $17.50 FINAL ($25)
Just another reminder: USUALLY Bonobos has a (slightly) better offer on Cyber Monday. They were founded as an internet-only retail company after all. But who knows this year. And with stock and supply chains and shipping being stressed to the nines, waiting might not be the best idea.
Christopher Ward: 15% off everything w/ BLACKFRIDAY
The Pick: C60 Trident Pro 600 – $820.25 ($965)
Christopher Ward has been making some fannnnncy watches lately. But their flagship, the C60 Trident Diver, still might just be, well, the business… for their business. No, it’s far from cheap. But when compared to a Rolex or an Omega? For what you’re getting? It’s a bargain.
Black Lapel: 10% off 1 item w/ CYBER10, 15% off 2 items w/ CYBER15, 20% off 3 items w/ CYBER20
- Gray Sharkskin Suit – $509.15 ($599)
- Blue Windowpane Shadow Check Suit – $594.15 ($699)
- Midnight Blue Tuxedo – $509.15 ($599)
- Cool Gray Blazer – $322.15 ($379)
For the hard to fit guys. Black Lapel seems to stand above in terms of service and quality when it comes to the online custom/you measure yourself, they make the suit (or blazer, or whatever) world. Big fan of Black Lapel. Great for those who don’t fall into the usual “drop” zones that come with most off the rack suits. And they just don’t run sales often. So, now’s a solid chance.
Jack Erwin: 20% off orders of $150+ w/ THANKS2020
- Reade Chukkas – $132 ($165)
- Baxter Wholecut Oxford – $188 ($235)
- Howard Loafers – $188 ($235)
Anyone else reading that code with a bit of sarcastic snark? Like “oh yeah THANKS twenty twenty. You’ve been GREAT. JUST. F*#Kin GREAT.” Anyway… a rare sale from Jack Erwin.
Ledbury: 35% off shirts w/ BIG35
- Blue Fine Twill Mid-Spread Dress Shirt – $87.75 ($135)
- White fine Twill Mid-Spread Dress Shirt – $87.75 ($135)
As good as it gets for Ledbury, which is top tier shirting. The fabrics, collars, and slightly lowered second button (perfect for going tieless) have made them legends in the shirt game. And they just don’t run sales that often. Their blue and white fine twill mid-spread dress shirts are, frankly, the bee’s knees. Perfect. Code is good through Friday.
Bombas: 20% off everything w/ Cheer20
- The Merino Wool Calf Socks 4-pack – $54.72 ($72)
- Their Dress socks 4-pack – $76 ($100)
- Single Pair Merino Wool Calf Socks – $14.40 ($18)
You could have a drawer full of nothing but Bombas wool calf socks, and you’d be set for anything (outside of summer if you’re the ankle or no show kinda guy, but they have those too). They’re that good. They’re the perfect weight, height, and come in single pairs, and four packs, and eight packs of the muted versatile colors that most of us reach for. They aren’t paper thin dress socks, but they aren’t super thick boot socks either. Dead square right in-between. Goldilocks territory. Wear them with everything. And they easily machine wash and dry too.
GAP: 55% off w/ GAPFRIDAY
- Vintage Soft Slim Sweatpants – $20.22 ($44.95)
- Shaker Cardigan – $35.97 ($79.95)
- Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket – $54 ($120)
- Corduroy Shirt in Slim Fit – $26.97 ($59.95)
- Sherpa Lined Jacket – $57.60 ($128)
- Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater – $31.47 ($69.95)
It’s a flat 50% off (mostly) site wide, and then the GAPFRIDAY code takes an additional 10% off at checkout. Net savings = 55% off.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 40% off everything, 50% off suits/blazers coats w/ TWENTY20
- Made In England Oxford Flex Sole Shoe – $209.40 ($349)
- Made in England Flexible Sole Wholecut Shoe – $209.40 ($349)
- Merino Knit Sweater Blazer – $119.40 ($199)
- Italian Wool Cashmere Epsom Coat – $249.50 ($499)
Charles Tyrwhitt is more than just shirts. Their outerwear and sweaters usually end up being pretty nice for the price, especially on a big sale like this. Now, not all of their shoes are made in England, but those two picks are.
Brooks Brothers: 50% off full price + additional 15% off w/ BC1818
- Made in the USA or Italy Regent Fit 1818 Suits in Navy or Charcoal – $424.15 ($998)
- Italian Wool Regent Fit BrooksCool Blazer – $211.65 ($498)
- Made in the USA White or Blue Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Regent Fitted Shirt – $59.50 ($140)
- Made in the USA Striped Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Regent Fitted Shirt – $59.50 ($140)
- Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses with Madras – $63.75 ($150)
- Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses with Madras – $63.75 ($150)
- Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses with Rep Stripe – $63.75 ($150)
Pandemic + Bankruptcy + people dressing more and more casually = a flat half off full price at Brooks Brothers. And the extra 15% off code BC1818 is still working. That works out to 57.5% off.
WP Standard: 15% off sitewide
The Pick: Full Grain Leather Military Duffle Bag – $335.75 ($395)
Really, really impressed with these folks. Especially the military duffel. And they just don’t run sales. Except for now. 15% off sitewide.
EXPRESS: 50% off Everything + Free Shipping
- Cable Knit Polyester/Acrylic/Wool Turtleneck Sweater – $44 ($88)
- Khaki Double Breasted Water-Resistant Wool-Blend Trench Coat – $149 ($298)
- Sherpa Collar Corduroy Bomber Jacket – $99 ($198)
- Solid Merino Wool-Blend Full Zip Sweater – $49 ($98)
- Merino Wool-Blend V-Neck Sweater – $35 ($70)
A flat half off, and free shipping. Excellent. Prices are as marked here. No code needed. An in person look with the double breasted topcoat can be found over here in our annual outerwear roundup.
Rancourt: 20% off full price w/ HOLIDAY20
- Read Boat Shoe – $200 ($250)
- Bartlett Oxford – $316 ($395)
- Oxford Boot – $316 ($395)
- Bennett Trainer – $236 ($295)
Made in Maine and built to last. They’re also running a few specials throughout the site, but you can’t double up with the code on those items.
Nordstrom: Select “Cyber Deals”
- Marc New York Holden Water Resistant Down & Feather Fill Quilted Coat – $137.90 ($275)
- Vince Camuto Water Resistant Wool Blend Peacoat – $79.90 ($165)
- adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe – $144 ($180)
- Nordstrom David Water Resistant Chelsea Boot – $79.90 ($134.95)
- Nordstrom Popcorn Stitch Nylon/Rayon/Wool Zip Cardigan – $49.90 ($79.50)
- Herschel Supply Co. Travel Backpack – $78 ($130)
- Nordstrom Signature Ribbed Merino Wool Blend Socks – $11.70 ($19.50)
Looks like they singled out a bunch of goods specifically for the holiday rush. Separate from their sale section. Still, as always, it all ships and returns for free.
Huckberry: Today (11/24) is their 7th annual “Pappy Day”
That means orders of $75+ are automatically entered into a drawing for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23 year family reserve. Which is, y’know, kinda sorta a massive deal in the bourbon world. Full terms can be found here, and no, no purchase is necessary to enter. Because, laws. Read the terms. You can enter that way without purchasing. But if you’ve got some holiday shopping to do at Huckberry? Now’s not a bad day to do it.
Todd Snyder: 20% off $200, $25% off $300, 30% off $500 w/ BLACKFRIDAYSALE
- Made in the UK Loake Pimlico Chukkas in Suede – $318.75 ($425)
- Made in Canada Italian Wool/Cashmere Sportcoat (+ some socks to trip the 30% off threshold) = $359.80 ($498)
- Champion Italian Wool Burgundy Stripe Joggers – $198.40 ($248)
- Italian Wool Cruiser Jacket – $299.25 ($598)
Steep tiers and lots of exclusions (items that don’t get the cut are noted as such on their site). And, well, spendy. But the quality and design really is there. Loakes? Loakes are in. Yes, they’re “only” $350 direct through Loake, but these ship and return for free. Through Loake, you’re on the hook for returns, via DHL, back across the pond.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic Factory: 60% off + an extra 15% off everything (that works out to 66% off)
- Club Monaco: 30% Off Everything w/ HOLIDAY30
- Arc’teryx: 25% off w/ INTONATURE (exclusions apply)
- OrientWatchUSA: 15% off sitewide w/ HOLIDAY20
- Randolph Engineering: They’re doing a select items Black Friday sale. Not Cheap since they’re RE’s, but they’re made in the USA and plenty swear by them. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!