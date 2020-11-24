Black Friday 2020 Deals for Men + Picks

NOTE: We’ll be updating as more sales roll in/deals change. So check back. As with everything else, all bets are off this year. UPS/USPS are warning of shipping delays, and retail as a whole has taken a punch to the gut. So “Black Friday” sales are getting rolled out earlier than ever here in 2020. Got a tip on an extra good Black Friday Sale? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Exclusions? Of course there are exclusions. But it seems like there are less than normal this time around. Ludlow and Kenton shoes are getting the cut. And that EARLY code works for an extra 60% off sale items too.

Not a huge, across the board deal on their excellent Goodfellow brand… but it’s sweater season, no? Head here for a round up of the best of what their Goodfellow brand has for f/w 2020.

“Daddy? What was life like before the fall of civilization?” “Well child, sometimes when we’d wear trousers, they didn’t have any elastic in the waist!” “REALLY? Wowwwwww.” But BR is here to bridge that gap with their new WFH pant. A little elastic at the back. Zoom call appropriate polish. They’re calling it “work leisure.” Some of us are unsure. But some of you are ready to jump right in. Extra 10% off for GAP inc. cardmembers with the code BRC10. Runs through Saturday 11/28. Yes, They’ve been running 50% off promos quite a bit lately. But brands and retailers have had to pull out all the stops this year. So here we are again. Here we go again.

Maybe the steal of the week? USA made, timeless cap-toe oxfords for under $200. First quality, not 2nds, and they ship and return for free too. Not bad at all Allen Edmonds. Nicely done.

Teaser? So there’s more to come? Lululemon is actually doing Black Friday stuff this year? Something to keep an eye on for sure. For now, their “Teaser” sale feels like a bit of an expansion on their usual “We Made Too Much” section. But good sizes and more than a couple colors on the polos shown above. Final sale though. All of it.

Just another reminder: USUALLY Bonobos has a (slightly) better offer on Cyber Monday. They were founded as an internet-only retail company after all. But who knows this year. And with stock and supply chains and shipping being stressed to the nines, waiting might not be the best idea.

The Pick: C60 Trident Pro 600 – $820.25 ($965)

Christopher Ward has been making some fannnnncy watches lately. But their flagship, the C60 Trident Diver, still might just be, well, the business… for their business. No, it’s far from cheap. But when compared to a Rolex or an Omega? For what you’re getting? It’s a bargain.

For the hard to fit guys. Black Lapel seems to stand above in terms of service and quality when it comes to the online custom/you measure yourself, they make the suit (or blazer, or whatever) world. Big fan of Black Lapel. Great for those who don’t fall into the usual “drop” zones that come with most off the rack suits. And they just don’t run sales often. So, now’s a solid chance.

Anyone else reading that code with a bit of sarcastic snark? Like “oh yeah THANKS twenty twenty. You’ve been GREAT. JUST. F*#Kin GREAT.” Anyway… a rare sale from Jack Erwin.

As good as it gets for Ledbury, which is top tier shirting. The fabrics, collars, and slightly lowered second button (perfect for going tieless) have made them legends in the shirt game. And they just don’t run sales that often. Their blue and white fine twill mid-spread dress shirts are, frankly, the bee’s knees. Perfect. Code is good through Friday.

You could have a drawer full of nothing but Bombas wool calf socks, and you’d be set for anything (outside of summer if you’re the ankle or no show kinda guy, but they have those too). They’re that good. They’re the perfect weight, height, and come in single pairs, and four packs, and eight packs of the muted versatile colors that most of us reach for. They aren’t paper thin dress socks, but they aren’t super thick boot socks either. Dead square right in-between. Goldilocks territory. Wear them with everything. And they easily machine wash and dry too.

It’s a flat 50% off (mostly) site wide, and then the GAPFRIDAY code takes an additional 10% off at checkout. Net savings = 55% off.

Charles Tyrwhitt is more than just shirts. Their outerwear and sweaters usually end up being pretty nice for the price, especially on a big sale like this. Now, not all of their shoes are made in England, but those two picks are.

Pandemic + Bankruptcy + people dressing more and more casually = a flat half off full price at Brooks Brothers. And the extra 15% off code BC1818 is still working. That works out to 57.5% off.

The Pick: Full Grain Leather Military Duffle Bag – $335.75 ($395)

Really, really impressed with these folks. Especially the military duffel. And they just don’t run sales. Except for now. 15% off sitewide.

A flat half off, and free shipping. Excellent. Prices are as marked here. No code needed. An in person look with the double breasted topcoat can be found over here in our annual outerwear roundup.

Made in Maine and built to last. They’re also running a few specials throughout the site, but you can’t double up with the code on those items.

Looks like they singled out a bunch of goods specifically for the holiday rush. Separate from their sale section. Still, as always, it all ships and returns for free.

That means orders of $75+ are automatically entered into a drawing for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23 year family reserve. Which is, y’know, kinda sorta a massive deal in the bourbon world. Full terms can be found here, and no, no purchase is necessary to enter. Because, laws. Read the terms. You can enter that way without purchasing. But if you’ve got some holiday shopping to do at Huckberry? Now’s not a bad day to do it.

Steep tiers and lots of exclusions (items that don’t get the cut are noted as such on their site). And, well, spendy. But the quality and design really is there. Loakes? Loakes are in. Yes, they’re “only” $350 direct through Loake, but these ship and return for free. Through Loake, you’re on the hook for returns, via DHL, back across the pond.

Also worth a mention…