Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2021 Affordable Style Roundup

It’s not just a handful. It’s a hoedown! Why call these things a hoedown? Because unlike the usual, this one is too much to be called a handful. This post will be updated as more sales roll in. Enjoy the long weekend fellas.

Huzzah! Wasn’t sure if Bonobos was gonna do something for Labor Day or not. Good on full price stuff (and sale stuff, just not FINAL sale stuff). They haven’t run a sale on full price items in what feels like forever, so, if you’re a fan of Bonobos and you’ve got the budget for it, now’s probably a decent time to pounce on a new blazer or chinos. Everything ships and returns for free, as long as you don’t wander on over to the final sale section. That stuff is final sale. But yeah, standard policy for Bonobos = free shipping and returns. Code BONVOYAGE runs through Monday, 9/6.

Good grief man the shooooeeeees. Some final sale stuff in there. No returns. Be careful with that stuff. Especially the shoes. A tailor can’t fix poorly fitting shoes. But yeah, those prices. SPIER20 runs through this Monday, 9/6. BIG thanks to Mr. C. Alexander for the tip!!

Not the greatest from BR. Looks like a lot of their new collection is excluded. BUT some favorites like the Luxe Traveler jeans are in. For cardmembers, you guys get an additional 20% off at checkout instead of 10% as long as you use the code BRCARD20.

Pretty good deal from Chuck T. Breaks down to $34.75 per shirt. It’s been a little more difficult than usual to get their wheelhouse shirts on mega sale like this. They used to run crazy deals/promos all the time. But with costs rising and supply chains a mess, I suppose it’s no surprise those constant codes and promos are a thing of the past. Anywho, great deal for the Charles Tyrwhitt fans.

25% off on a few different color combos. Looks like this is a price match, so, no word on when this sale expires. Could be quick. Free shipping and free returns still applies.

In case somehow some missed it. Full picks here if you did and you’d like a rundown. Really good to see those Moon Mills blazers back.

Dappered Space alert! Target currently has a good selection of furniture marked down by up to 25%. If you didn’t get around to all the home refreshes you wanted to make in the past several months, maybe now is the time?

One of the biggest sales Bespoke Post has run in a while. Lots of stuff across plenty of categories in this one.

No discount, but a ton of guys swear by UNIQLO’s Extra Fine merino. It’s thin but strong, layers extraordinarily well, and clocks in at under forty bucks. V necks, crewnecks, cardigans, etc.

Seems like these new Seiko 5 Sports watches will bottom out at $200 from time to time, but low $200s like above really isn’t that bad. Full review of that new gray SRPE sports watch can be found here.

Only exclusions seem to be leather and moto jackets, the seavees stuff, giftcards, and the Nihon Menpu Selvage jeans. That ENDOFSUMMER code DOES stack for pre-order items in their “workshop” section. So you can double up there. You’ll just have to wait, because, pre-order. Certainly not cheap stuff here guys. But I know it’ll appeal to some, and the 20% off helps.

The already nicely-priced gets extra affordable. Final sale though. No returns on this stuff.

For those that are good with a cheap pair of kicks. New Republic makes no apologies for not being mega expensive and meticulously well crafted. Basics here. Nothing crazy going on.

Grays and taupe and green and brown. Not their entire f/w 2021 collection, but there’s more in there than there was. Everything ships and returns for free too.

Works on stuff that’s already on sale, so, pretty solid savings here. Not a bad time to take a look at your workout wardrobe and fall/winterize it. If that’s something you need to do.

It’s a big one. Can’t recall the last time Todd Snyder went an extra 30% off with their sale section. Careful. Lots of final sale stuff. No returns on those items.

Also worth a mention: