Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2021 Affordable Style Roundup

It’s not just a handful. It’s a hoedown! Why call these things a hoedown? Because unlike the usual, this one is too much to be called a handful. This post will be updated as more sales roll in. Enjoy the long weekend fellas.
Bonobos: 25% off w/ BONVOYAGE
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $300 – $337.50 ($400 – $450) lots of colors, and some new fall patterns
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer – $300 – $337.50 ($400 – $450) ditto ^^
- Wool/Cotton Knit Cardigan Blazer – $223.50 ($298)
- Premium Stretch Jeans – $111.75 ($149)
- Extra Stretch Travel Jeans – $74.25 ($99) review here
- The All Week Flex Pant – $89.25 ($119)
Huzzah! Wasn’t sure if Bonobos was gonna do something for Labor Day or not. Good on full price stuff (and sale stuff, just not FINAL sale stuff). They haven’t run a sale on full price items in what feels like forever, so, if you’re a fan of Bonobos and you’ve got the budget for it, now’s probably a decent time to pounce on a new blazer or chinos. Everything ships and returns for free, as long as you don’t wander on over to the final sale section. That stuff is final sale. But yeah, standard policy for Bonobos = free shipping and returns. Code BONVOYAGE runs through Monday, 9/6.
Spier & Mackay: New Additions to Sale + Extra 20% off sale items w/ SPIER20
- Navy Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Blazer – $262.40 ($348)
- Steel Blue Super 120s Hopsack Wool Sportcoat – $222.40 ($348)
- Neapolitan Cut Navy Flannel Suit – $319.12 ($548)
- Goodyear Welted Suede Double Monks – $118.40 FINAL ($248)
- Goodyear Welted Suede Loafers – $118.40 FINAL ($248)
- Goodyear Welted Suede Cap Toes – $118.40 FINAL ($248)
Good grief man the shooooeeeees. Some final sale stuff in there. No returns. Be careful with that stuff. Especially the shoes. A tailor can’t fix poorly fitting shoes. But yeah, those prices. SPIER20 runs through this Monday, 9/6. BIG thanks to Mr. C. Alexander for the tip!!
Banana Republic: “Up to” 50% off + Additional 10% off w/ BRLD10
- Slim Luxe Traveler Jean – $69.30 ($129)
- Hemp-Cotton Shawl-Collar Cardigan Sweater – $90.90 ($169)
- Slim Traveler Pant – $61.20 ($98.50) select colors
- Vegan Suede Bomber Jacket – $68.39 ($179)
Not the greatest from BR. Looks like a lot of their new collection is excluded. BUT some favorites like the Luxe Traveler jeans are in. For cardmembers, you guys get an additional 20% off at checkout instead of 10% as long as you use the code BRCARD20.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 shirts for $139, plus 25% off everything else w/ LBDAY
- Sky Blue Non-Iron Poplin Shirt +
- White Non-Iron Poplin Shirt +
- Royal Blue Check Egyptian Cotton Twill Shirt +
- French Blue Mini Gingham Button-Down Collar Non-Iron Stretch Poplin Shirt = $139 total
Pretty good deal from Chuck T. Breaks down to $34.75 per shirt. It’s been a little more difficult than usual to get their wheelhouse shirts on mega sale like this. They used to run crazy deals/promos all the time. But with costs rising and supply chains a mess, I suppose it’s no surprise those constant codes and promos are a thing of the past. Anywho, great deal for the Charles Tyrwhitt fans.
Nordstrom: Select adidas UltraBoost 21 – $135 ($180)
25% off on a few different color combos. Looks like this is a price match, so, no word on when this sale expires. Could be quick. Free shipping and free returns still applies.
J. Crew: 40% off select reg. price + additional 50% off sale items w/ HELLOFALL
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured blazer in English wool – $196.80 ($328)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton “Color 8” Chelsea boots in Horween Chromexcel leather – $178.80 ($298)
- Primaloft Quilted Sussex Vest – $58.80 ($98)
- Waxed-canvas duffel bag – $118.80 ($198)
In case somehow some missed it. Full picks here if you did and you’d like a rundown. Really good to see those Moon Mills blazers back.
Target: save up to 25% on Furniture
- Sunnydaze Indoor Industrial Modern Faux Wood and Metal Square Nightstand – $55.95 ($67.99)
- Tertia Modern Farmhouse Accent Cabinet – $172.49 ($229.99)
- Lexicon Damala Collection Retro Inspired Wood Frame Accent Chair 2 pack – $559.98 ($749.99)
- Franklin 4 Drawer Dresser Walnut – $222.94 ($342.99)
- Costway 47” Computer Desk – $199.99 ($349.99)
- Fritz Round Tray Top Coffee Table – $207.99 ($268.99)
- Olivia Lawson Square Arm Sofa – $932.24 ($1,242.99)
- 68″ Glass Door Storage Hutch with Drawers – $382.49 ($509.99)
Dappered Space alert! Target currently has a good selection of furniture marked down by up to 25%. If you didn’t get around to all the home refreshes you wanted to make in the past several months, maybe now is the time?
Bespoke Post: Up to 60% off end of season sale in their Shop
- Shoe the Bear Suede Cap Toe Boot – $116 ($195)
- Madera Wooden Airpods – $24 ($32) or Airpods Pro Case – $26 ($34)
- Jones Sports Ranger Shag Bag and Cooler – $40 ($50)
- The Modest Vintage Player Retro 12 LB Leather Medicine Ball – $160 ($229)
One of the biggest sales Bespoke Post has run in a while. Lots of stuff across plenty of categories in this one.
UNIQLO: Their Extra Fine Merino Sweaters have arrived – $39.90
No discount, but a ton of guys swear by UNIQLO’s Extra Fine merino. It’s thin but strong, layers extraordinarily well, and clocks in at under forty bucks. V necks, crewnecks, cardigans, etc.
Macys: Extra 15% off select watches w/ LABOR
- Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Gray Dial Watch – $210.38 ($275)
- Seiko 5 Sports Blue Dial Automatic Dive Style Watch – $225.68 ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports Black Dial Automatic Dive Style Watch – $225.68 ($295)
Seems like these new Seiko 5 Sports watches will bottom out at $200 from time to time, but low $200s like above really isn’t that bad. Full review of that new gray SRPE sports watch can be found here.
Taylor Stitch: 20% off, minimal exclusions, w/ ENDOFSUMMER
- 95% Merino Wool / 5% Lycra Tees – $54.40 ($68)
- All Day Pants in Cord – $102.40 ($128)
- Goodyear Welted Chukkas in Weatherproof Loden Suede – $238.40 ($298)
- The Ojai Jacketin Washed Charcoal – $150.40 ($188)
Only exclusions seem to be leather and moto jackets, the seavees stuff, giftcards, and the Nihon Menpu Selvage jeans. That ENDOFSUMMER code DOES stack for pre-order items in their “workshop” section. So you can double up there. You’ll just have to wait, because, pre-order. Certainly not cheap stuff here guys. But I know it’ll appeal to some, and the 20% off helps.
TheTieBar: Their FINAL SALE Style Steals section is back
- Gingham Grey Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $38.50 FINAL ($55)
- Solid Leather Brown Belt – $24.50 FINAL ($35)
- Newton Plaid Navy Pocket Square – $5 FINAL ($10)
- Polished Chambray Grey Dress Shirt – $38.50 FINAL ($55)
The already nicely-priced gets extra affordable. Final sale though. No returns on this stuff.
New Republic: End of Summer Sneaker Sale
- Kurt Leather Sneakers in White – $88.20 ($98)
- Kurt Leather Sneakers in Black – $88.20 ($98)
- Stanton Recycled Suede Sneakers – $39 ($78)
For those that are good with a cheap pair of kicks. New Republic makes no apologies for not being mega expensive and meticulously well crafted. Basics here. Nothing crazy going on.
Suitsupply: More New Fall Arrivals are in
Grays and taupe and green and brown. Not their entire f/w 2021 collection, but there’s more in there than there was. Everything ships and returns for free too.
Under Armour: Extra 25% off Outlet items w/ LDW25
- Fitted Men’s UA RUSH Seamless Short Sleeve – $20.99 ($60)
- Men’s UA Seamless ½ Zip – $31.49 ($54.99)
- Men’s UA Sportstyle Pique Jacket – $19.49 ($50)
- Men’s UA Tech™ 6″ Boxerjock – 2-Pack – $22.49 ($35)
Works on stuff that’s already on sale, so, pretty solid savings here. Not a bad time to take a look at your workout wardrobe and fall/winterize it. If that’s something you need to do.
Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off sale styles w/ LABORDAY30
- Made in the USA Camo Popover Hoodie – $58.80 FINAL ($178)
- Timex Marlin Manual Wind Blackout 34mm – $97.30 ($199)
- Made in Canada Wool Donnegal Navy Sportcoat – $135.80 FINAL ($498)
- Made in the UK Goodyear welted Loake Cap Toes – $209.30 ($450)
- Timex Q + Todd Snyder Exclusive Watch – $90.30 ($179)
- Made in the UK Goodyear welted Loake Pimlico Suede Chukkas – $209.30 ($450)
- Made in Canada Knit Chore Coat – $107.80 FINAL ($348)
- Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 41mm – $69.30 ($158)
- Italian technical fabric Deck Jacket – $174.30 ($368)
It’s a big one. Can’t recall the last time Todd Snyder went an extra 30% off with their sale section. Careful. Lots of final sale stuff. No returns on those items.
Also worth a mention:
- EXPRESS: 40% off everything
- GAP: 30% off or an extra 50% off sale styles w/ SALE
- Club Monaco: 25% off sitewide w/ BYESUMMER
- Banana Republic FACTORY: 50% – 75% off most everything + an additional 15% off (they say no code needed, but just in case it doesn’t work at checkout try the code REFRESH)
- Brooks Brothers: Up to 70% off during their end of season sale (pretty sure they just added some stuff to their old sale section)