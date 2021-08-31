J. Crew: 40% off + Additional 50% off Sale Items

After a pretty quiet spring and summer in regards to codes and promos, J. Crew has hit the turbo button in the last couple of weeks. And this sale is the best of ’em yet.

Fall is coming up quick. Arguably the best season for dressing well. And they’ve got a bunch of new arrivals in. Also, the HELLOFALL code knocks an additional 50% off select final sale items, in case you live in an area where summer isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Lots of warm weather stuff in the sale section. Enough with the dilly dallying. Off we go with the picks. Exclusions apply of course. We’ve dodged those below…

Every year J. Crew teams up with the UK’s Moon Mills for a tweedy, unconstructed blazer. This year is no different. Unpadded shoulders. Charcoal or Navy wool Donegal. Patch pockets on the lower half. Wear it with everything.

You know fall is on the way when shawl collar cardigans start hitting the stores. The ubiquitous cable-knit “house” sweater. Fisherman’s vibes. Tell me ye like me lobster. 100% cotton. Some of us are holding out hope for a re-stock/re-boot of Spier’s merino chunky shawl collars from last year. We’ll see. Just a heads up that these won’t ship until September 8th. Right around the corner, but still.

Very, very high hopes here. Goodyear welted, made out of Horween’s famous burgundy #8 shade, and a subtle lug sole to keep you upright on all the slickery-ness that is fall (and winter) weather. Backordered until Setpember 6th, but… that’s a week away. Not so bad. Boot of the season contender.

One of those jackets (and vests) that J. Crew makes year after year. Because they’re good.

TRUE sweatpants. Also available in a dark charcoal. Liking that contrast waistband and cuffs. That’s a nice touch. Y’know, for sweatpants.

Lotta colors. Lots. Love us some henleys around these parts. A henley’s placket is a lot like a pocket on a pocket-tee. It somehow adds just enough to keep it from looking plain and boring. Plackets and Pockets. Always welcome.

Lots of time left for sneakers. Canvas uppers, recycled cotton interior linings, and Vibram ECOSTEP outsoles, which are apparently made with a minimum of 30% recycled rubber.

Somewhere between a barn jacket and a hunting style jacket. Corduroy collar. Tartan lined interior. And lots of pockets.

Quarter zips but with the quilted touch. A little nicer looking than a hoodie, but still very relaxed.

Toothier than the other new Kenton boots. A more aggressive lug sole. Natural CXL from Horween is something else though. Backordered for about a week. Estimated ship date is September 6th.

Polos have always been a menswear staple, but they’re really having a moment these days. Especially with a subtle, retro “tipping” detail as shown on these. These claim to be machine washable. Probably gonna wanna go with gentle cycle. Don’t want to beat them up too bad. Dress it down with jeans. Dress it up rat-pack style with some wool trousers. Mix in an unconstructed blazer over it. Yes really. Want to wear a jacket but not tuck in a shirt that day? Wear a polo. Lots of potential.

Thinner, 14-wale fabric. Not some super thick frumpy stuff. Looks like they nailed the color options this season, with that “Plank Rust” reddish hue a particular stand out. Two fits.

Jersey knit construction but the wool in the blend should help keep it from looking too much like a sweatshirt. Yes, they sell matching pants. But I think a lot of us are gonna favor wearing a knit jacket with jeans, cords, or chinos, and avoid the entire knit “suit” look. Love knit jackets. Not so sure on the full knit suit thing though. Super nice price for a versatile wool blend knit jacket. Decent sportcoats and blazers are getting hard to find for around $100 these days.

Indy boots for the still quite fortunate, but not quite as fortunate as $500 Aldens requires. Note that the estimated ship date isn’t until October 11th.

They introduced these things back in the spring… and then a mega hot summer hit. So yeah, bad timing. But the time is now. Peak luxe swazer. Really, really nice knit Italian wool. Soft construction. Mid-weight in terms of thickness, so that’s probably why it got lost in the shuffle over the warmer months. Size shown above is a 40R Ludlow fit on 5’10” / 190. Full review here.

From the sale section, and thus, final sale. Twenty bucks! Slim fit here. Well made basics in super versatile colors. Sizes are scattered depending on what size you’re after.

For when a sweater would be too thick but a hoodie would be a little too frumpy. Slub cotton fabric. J. Crew sure loves their stripes. Chest pocket on all of these except for the “mountain white” with navy stripe.

Perfect for that WFH lifestyle. When you want to feel relaxed, but also feel more put together than sweats. Boiled wool is great too. Feels noticeably denser than a standard wool knit. Yet still should breathe great and be plenty flexible.

For those crisp fall weekend away adventures. Go somewhere and put your feet up and just enjoy the air.

Casual but not forgettable. From their Wallace & Barnes line, which usually feels and wears a little tougher than the mainline stuff.

Garment dyed for that lived in/washed look and feel. Also available in blue.

A little intention, but still laid back. Boy, J. Crew REALLY likes these colors this year, don’t they?

Back to the sale section for more affordable, casual trousers. These are their “tech” pants for 2021. Never got in person with these, but a cotton nylon blend sounds like it could be BR Core Temp like. Maybe. That’s perhaps a reach, since the core temp is so good. But who knows. Final sale here since it’s already in the sale section.

100% wool. Appears, at least from here, to not be SUPER bulky. Which is great for those of us who are either a bit bulky, or, run warm, or, both. Cable knit torso, with regular knit shoulders and sleeves.

Yep they put a pocket on a henley. Squeeeee.

THE J. Crew belt. They were selling these back in their heyday, and they’ve made a return. Leather is just 1″ wide, so, dressier than you’d think. They’ll often style this with suits.

Haven’t seen these yet. Can’t speak for them in terms of quality, but usually J. Crew’s Wallace & Barnes line feels, wears, and looks a bit more rugged/upgraded than the rest. And those suedes look terrific.

Another one of those items that weirdly got excluded over much of (but not all of) the summer. No slim fits here. Just the classic fit. Good year-round basics to have on hand.

Whoo hoo! Under $100! J. Crew’s flagship desert boot. Italian suede uppers, stitched out welt construction, three fall-ready shades, and made in Italy. Just be warned that crepe soles don’t do so well on wet surfaces. So once that fall drizzle starts to spit, keep these on the shelf.

Has that speckled Donegal thing going for it, only in a machine-wash friendly cotton-silk blend.

Because it ain’t fall yet for everyone.

The 40% off select full price + additional 50% off sale items code HELLOFALL expires Monday 9/6.