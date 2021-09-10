10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Merino Half Zips, 007-ish Watch Straps, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Wool might be king, but some people are allergic (or just plain don’t like wool). And every time a cotton alternative for a sweater, hat, etc. gets mentioned, it’s well appreciated by those who don’t like ensconcing themselves in sheep fuzz. Taylor Stitch makes really nice, relatively affordable, upscale “workwear.” Ships and returns for free. Also available in navy or burgundy.

With No Time to Die finally approaching its release date, the 007 Product Promotion Machine has swung into high gear. There’s no official relationship between the movie and Crown & Buckle… and Bond’s Omega actually sports a double stripe on its strap… but the official one costs $320. Three. Hundred. and Twenty. Dollars. HAHAHAHAHAHA NOPE. The $34 single stripe suits many of us just fine.

Basic quarter zips. They look like they might be on the lighter weight side, so don’t expect some bulky thing (which many of us appreciate). On sale and getting an extra 50% off at checkout. Five colors to pick from.

A wisp of great smelling smoke curling up up and away is pretty on the (in the?) nose for fall. Made in New York. Sold/Ships from Bespoke Post.

Fall means layers, and you’d be surprised how often you’ll reach for a striped t-shirt like any of these. Simple. Classic. Wear it under a cardigan. Or a chore coat. Wear it with jeans, chinos, or cords. Much classier than some big designer logo something. Old-school. But old-school cool.

A rare sale on the Greys outdoor slipper boot, albeit in just the one color option shown here. Full review of these things can be found, by our man Adam, over this-a-way. Just a hair over the $75 limit, but they just don’t go on sale much, so, still worth a mention.

Those are different. In a good way. They’re still joggers, but they’re fancy joggers. For under twenty five bucks. 55% Cotton, 35% Recycled Polyester, 10% Polyester. Stay tuned for Ryan’s annual Goodfellow fall round up. Pretty sure these will be in there.

Charles Tywrhitt Smart Long Sleeve Jersey Polo – $89 (or $49.75 if you buy 4 polos and or shirts)

Wearing a polo under a suit or sportcoat is kinda like wearing a turtleneck with a suit or sportcoat. Only you are totally not wearing a turtleneck with your suit or sportcoat. That’s an advanced style move that requires a lot of confidence… of which not all of us possess. Polos are so much easier, and Tenet showed they look terrific worn this way. The CT long sleeve “smart” jersey polo is dressed up with it’s smooth cotton fabric, and the hidden button down collars (shown at the very top of the post) are perfect for keeping that collar in line and away from drifting, 70s dance floor style, over the lapels. Not gonna happen here. No sir, no ma’am.

“Zella” is Nordstrom’s in-house athleisure brand, and their “Pyrite” fabric is usually what their best sellers are made out of. Lightweight tech fabric. Zipper chest pocket. Kangaroo pocket up front that at least, from here, looks cut slim and subtle. And if you get it and you don’t like it? It ships and returns for free.

Because it looks great, and it’ll go on sale at some point.

