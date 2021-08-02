Style Scenario: It Got Hot (Casual)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s a hot one this year, and while it’s totally understandable to revert back to the elastic waists of 2020 in the hot hot heat of 2021, throwing a “I dressed up/decent for the hell of it” twist in a few times a week (or, I dunno… once?) can do wonders for your self-confidence. Here’s one way to keep it casual, without totally throwing in the towel and doing the shorts/flip flops thing.

The Shirt: Old Navy Breathe ON Textured Henley Tee for Men – $20. From Old Navy’s super inexpensive workout line. So yes, it’s technically a workout shirt, but it’s plain enough to wear with chinos and sneakers/slip-ons too. Breathes. Wicks. The works. Yes it has those two little reflective strips on the sleeves for nighttime/early AM running, but since the body is gray, those blend in decently enough. Plus, it’s hot as heck out. Stick with stuff that breathes and wicks if possible.

The Chinos: J. Crew 484 Slim-fit or Straight Fit Five-Pocket Tech Pant in Catskill Green – $49.50 ($89.50). Yes, pants. In the heat. Why pants in the heat? Because we already have an entire series dedicated to shorts in the heat. Also, watch Lawrence of Arabia some time. Not a lot of dudes walking around the desert in shorts. Their legs would fry off in a second. Cuff the legs if you want to give off a more casual vibe.

The Shoes: OBRA 240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap Toe – $120. Better construction and feel than your average canvas slip-on. Made in an ethical, family-owned factory in Brazil.

The Sunglasses: Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses – $99.90 ($161). On sale as part of Nordstrom’s big Anniversary event. Looks to be the traditional wayfarer silhouette, and not the slimmer “New Wayfarer” option? Looks great though. Havana tortoise frames, and they’re saying those are blue lenses? Dark gray/blue? Nice. 50mm here.

The Watch: Hamilton Men’s Khaki Pilot Pioneer Automatic Watch, 41mm – $569.97 ($1145). SPENDY! But on big time sale at Nordstrom Rack, which is the little outlet brother of Nordstrom. So you should still be getting a factory warranty here, since Nordstrom is an authorized retailer. If you don’t want to drop more than half a grand on a wrist watch, try this also black-on-black alternative from Timex (and Todd Snyder).

The Belt: J. Crew Factory Embroidered Patterned Belt – $17.49 FINAL w/ BIGSALE. Shark Belt returns!!

Want a few other idea starters for what to wear when it’s friggin’ hot out? Head here for the entire series from this year.

Heading to a wedding and need ideas for that? Head here for a trio of style scenarios covering just that.