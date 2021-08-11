Style Scenario: Chinos Chukkas Polo – Navy, Gray, and Suede

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething salesman in the HVAC and hydronics industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, raw denim, and working on his dad bod father figure.

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: Rhone Delta Pique Hidden Button Down Collar Polo in Navy – $88 (or $76 when you buy 3). I was actually the guy who introduced Joe to these things, and now he won’t stop talking about them. But they really are pretty great. Pique tech fabric, anti-stink tech, and the hidden button down collar keeps your collar from curling even after a long day of wear. Want something much cheaper? Try the UNIQLO airism.

The Watch: Seiko SZSB012 Automatic – $440. Timeless in regards of style for a dependable time keeper. 39.9 mm diameter shouldn’t go out of style any time soon either. Pictured at the very top of the post is the discontinued Seiko SARB, which gained many fans during its existence. Maybe the SZSB012 is the attempt to replicate that success? Ships and sold by Amazon at post time.

The Sunglasses: Ray-Ban New Wayfarer – $89.99. Classic good looks without the bulk of the original wayfarer design. These have been famously slimmed down a bit.

The Chinos: J. Crew 484 Slim-fit tech pant in Bedford Coal – $89.50. Chinos shown at the very top of the post are actually the regular stretch chino 484 fit in a medium gray… but that color seems out of stock right now? Close enough here. And darker gray chinos do weirdly well with lighter suede. The contrast really helps the boots stand out. If you want something a little lighter in shade, try Bonobos for their “graphites” gray shade.

The Belt: Made in the USA Tanner Goods Standard Belt – $110. As Dappered’s resident promoter of “buy less buy better”, it’s really hard to go wrong with the Tanner Goods standard belt. Far from cheap, but miles better than the GAP basic belt that Joe recommends all the time. At least, to me. And you’d be hard pressed to not feel a major difference yourself. Popular enough that common sizes can be difficult to come by.

The Chukkas: Huckberry Rhodes Tyler Chukka – $175. Perhaps some of you picked these up during Huckberry’s big sale last month? That’s when they dropped to $114. A steal at that price, and still worth your time at full retail (imagine hearing that on this website). Head here for a full review.

The Socks: Darn Tough Merino Wool Hiker Micro Crew – $24. Made in the USA, durable, and comfortable. Make the switch and you’ll never go back to cheap cotton socks.

Want more of these Chinos/Chukkas/Polos outfits? Head here for the archive.