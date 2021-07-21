Huckberry: Up to 35% off during their annual Summer Sale

It’s been said before but it’s worth a reminder. Huckberry doesn’t perpetually run sales, codes, and promos. So when they DO do a sale, it’s worth sticking your digital attention above the parapet to see what they, purveyors of high performing & great looking gear, are up to.

There’s a lot of warm weather gear in this sale, but there’s plenty of year-round stuff too. Over 1400 items are in their sale at launch. Free shipping kicks in at $98, and while there are sometimes a small amount of final sale items kicking about, the vast majority of it should return for free. Which is nice! Off we go with some of our favorites from this event.

Tech shorts for guys who don’t want to go the super-cheap/flimsy route. Made from breathable, two-way stretch Japanese Toray tech twill. Soft hand-feel is comparable to midweight chino. Matte black hardware. Treated with breathable DWR water-resistant coating to keep spills and surprise storms at bay. Available in either 9″ or 7″ inseams. One of the more popular items in Huckberry’s catalog of great looking, extremely well performing gear. Ships free at $98, so, might be worth picking up a couple of colors (but only if you need shorts) to keep it risk free. Returns are free in case they don’t work out.

Tech e-waist pants made for anything. No elastic at the cuffs for a less casual look, but they do have draw-cords down there in case you want to cinch them up to keep water/bugs/rogue chipmunks out.

Hot dang those chukkas. They are legitimately something. Head here for a full review. The “Caliber” collection is a new addition to the Rhodes line of boots by Huckberry. Soles are inspired by workwear boots that cushion, and look pretty darn good. Especially if you’re the type who loves to wear boots year round, and the heavier lug soles of winter just look too out of place in spring and summer.

One of those pairs of shorts that can do the swim/store/beach bar/run/beer run/back to the beach bar thing. All while looking good and feeling great. Boxer brief liner keeps things in check. Made from a pretty interesting fabric blend: 45% coconut husk fiber, 42% polyester, 13% spandex.

One of those easy blazers that should look good with just about anything. ANOTHER item (like the Rolfex Chelsea/Chukka/Hybrids) that should help bridge that gap between dressed down and kinda sorta dressed up. Shell is 58% cotton and 42% nylon and a 3-ply waterproof, breathable laminate. Lightly structured. From their hugely popular field line, so it’s got details like a throat latch & game pocket. Wear the crap outta it.

Absolutely love these things. Got the suede pair and I find myself having to find excuses NOT to wear them every single day. They go great with tech chinos and a polo in the heat. They’ll do great with jeans and sweaters in the fall. A mashup of a chelsea boot and a desert boot, with sneaker like comfort. Perfect for dressing up a bit without looking like you’re really dressing up. For a fit perspective, I’m normally a 10.5 D and the size 10 here (no half sizes with this model) fits me perfect. They suggest sizing down if you’re in-between.

Great googly moogly! Lululemon, in wheelhouse basic colors, on sale AND you can return it? That doesn’t even happen direct through Lululemon (their sale section is always weird colors and final sale). Their metal vent tech stuff is terrific too. No cotton here. All tech. Fights stink, wicks, breathes like crazy.

Steep savings on timeless Barbour beauts. Sure, it’s not “weathery” out right now. But it will be at some point. Both ship and return for free.

More Barbour. “A more tailored version of their famed Bedale riding jacket.” Ah. That helps. Also ships/returns for free.

Still running these buy three save ten bucks deal. Slub pocket crews. Curved hem tees. Basic crews made out of Supima cotton. They’re not a $9 Target t-shirt, but that’s not what they’re going for. Reviewed over here in our best tees of the summer round up.

If you’re gonna “sweat pants“… do the sweat pants thing right. And this is right. Made in the USA. Midweight French terry. These ain’t crappy bargain fast fashion sweats.

Was tempted by these as soon as they landed, but $175 is steep. Now, $140 is nothing for ZZ Top to sing about, but it’s still something.

Classic good looks. Made in the USA. Waxed for a bit of weather resistance. Lined in chambray. Fair price, especially considering you’re investing in a USA made good.

I swear this thing was in my Sophomore year Chemistry Class. Mrs. Muncie HATED Eric Taylor and I. And we were both, really, really good kids. But when we got together we’d never shut up. Because Eric was hilarious, and always riffing on something. Hard to learn about isotopes when Eric’s cracking wise about the latest nonsense/gossip making the rounds of your average American High School. We had to be separated. It was sad. I still didn’t understand a thing.

Speaking of School. Made in Chicago! Has a laptop sleeve, a super smart quick-access EDC pocket up top, and waterproofing throughout.

It’s a traditional style pocket knife, so, no locking mechanism. But hot heck on toast does it look gorgeous. Maybe a gift for someone? A substantial reward for yourself? Even on sale, that’s a heavy price to pay.

Chino/jogger hybrids. So you get the cool crispness of chino, with the comfort and looks of a jogger. Marine Layer stuff just isn’t cheap (more than a few of us have had sticker shock opening up a snail mail catalog of theirs and seeing prices…) So, nice to see at least some sort of a price cut here.

GORPcore fighter jets for your feet, without the huge Salomon brand upsell price. Sorta a hybrid trail sneaker/future shoe.

Mighty mean looking boot there. Also available in a waxed gray. Don’t sleep on gray as a shoe/boot color. It’s more versatile than you think.

Mrs. Dappered got me one of these for my birthday, and I’m a convert. For the note takers. The doodlers. The worriers. Helps clear up clutter (be gone post-it notes!), is easy to erase when tasks are done, and heck if it all gets too much? Close it. Close the damn cover. Close. It.

NOT tech shorts. So, great for guys who don’t like tech shorts! Gotta buy two pairs, but once you do that the price drops to $108 total ($54 per, usually $64 per) and Huckberry ships for free at $98 too. So yeah, free shipping + returns = always a good thing. Available in either 7″ or 9″ inseams.

New favorites. Lightyears more substantial feeling than Chucks, but still super easy to wear and pair with just about anything. The materials and feel of the solid construction really are a noticeable few steps up. No full rubber cap toe like Chucks, but the extra reinforced rubber around the edges gives it a nice look, and really does feel solid. Supportive cushioning. Extra padding around the collar. Made from industrial grade canvas that is slightly rigid right out of the box, breaks in shockingly well within 48 hours (at least they did for me, after I picked up my black pair a few months back). I thought the blue heel tab would look/feel cheesy, but it’s anything but. It’s a high quality, soft, grosgrain style fabric, and I think it adds quite a bit to the look. Made in a family owned factory in Brazil. Total convert here. Love ’em.

Annnnnnnd the slip on version, if that’s more your thing.

It’s the spring/summer/early fall version of their hugely popular made in the USA waxed trucker from Flint and Tinder. No toasty flannel or wool lining to these. Unlined. Still made in the USA. Made from British Millerain’s Tekwax Evolution 6 fabric, which is lightweight and breathes. Four colors to pick from here: Black, Brown, Field Tan, and Forest, although colors are starting to move fast. Was $150 during the long weekend sale back in May. Now an extra $20 off.

Those look terrific. A true boardshort though. That means no liner. So you better be good with letting your dingle dangle.

A nifty little “happy light” you can easily move around your house, or travel with. Exposure to sunlight is what sets your circadian rhythm and boosts hormones like vitamin D and serotonin. If you’re stuck inside a lot of the day, or live in a really cloudy climate, your Suprachiasmatic Nucleus, the cells that set your body clock, can make that clock a little wonky. Light therapy from a full spectrum light can help get your body clock back on track, and they provide nice bright light for online video meetings. That said, the battery doesn’t last super long, so, be prepared to leave it plugged in.

For those that really value Made in the USA. Because $62 for a henley is pushing the budget for some of us (if not flat out breaking it). But Flint and Tinder really does make nice stuff.

More (spendy) F&T. Flint and Tinder’s famous chinos, only in a lighter weight with stretch for the warmer weather. And these are still made in the USA. Full review here if you’d like it.

Not your average drawstring short. Double layered construction with a stretchy cotton micro-perforated outer and a spandex/modal interior. Wide stripes on the waistband.

Relaxed slip on sneakers. Prints are big. Big enough that they’ve moved to shoes.

Now, that’s a lot of money. But if you want a sporty, tough, do anything and go anywhere watch without the bulk that usually comes with divers and other tool style watches? This 36mm option is about as good as it gets. Swiss made. 300m water resistance. Sapphire crystal.

FINALLY. The “roughout” option goes on sale at long last. These are great boots, but the smooth leather option just doesn’t look as good as the roughout does. Something about the shape being somewhere between slim dress boot and hard wearing work boot. Roughout just looks better here. Full review can be found over this way if you want it, albeit in the smooth leather option. Fit is a half size large. So, size down by half and you should be good.

From their in-house, excellent brand PROOF. They of the 72-hour merino collection and also of the already mentioned NOMAD tech shorts. All poly that they say is soft and stretchy and good for four season wear.

Free Fly’s bamboo stuff is weirdly soft. Not sure of the science behind it, but whatever they’re doing, it’s impressive. 68% viscose (the baboo stuff), 29% polyester, 3% spandex blend.

Boot season will be here before you know it (please let it be so). Made in the proud shoe & boot hub that is Leon Mexico, these are Goodyear Welted and seriously impressed our shoe man Adam.

For the Apple fans. This thing is an organizer and charging hub all in one. Stackable layers organize your accessories while the power bank lets you charge up to three devices at once. Nifty.

“But I want a sweatshirt.” “But I want a henley.” Well here you have both. Made in the USA too. French terry, rubber buttons, chest pocket. Nicely done. Also available in a washed navy.

I think the entire WFH thing introduced a lot of guys to the world of house shoes. Temperature regulating wool blend uppers. Leather footbed molds to the shape of your foot over time for a personalized fit. UPDATE/WARNING: Thanks to reader Wyatt who sent in the following warning: “I purchased these and within a month, their advertised foot bed that molds to your feet started to fold up and become detached. They generously provided another pair despite the no returns policy. The second pair did the same thing and they just provided me with a store credit. I would not recommend.”

Warmer than the already mentioned waxed version. Could be a terrific investment for the fall weather coming in a couple of months., From our man Ryan: You’ve got classic pilot looks, but a little more warmth, and zero bulk. It’s about as bulky as a packable down jacket. That kind of versatility pays big dividends when you’re not sure what kind of weather you’ll be up against. I mean, classic flight jackets were designed for fighter pilots in open WWI cockpits, so.. it should probably be able to handle a cool afternoon into a past-chilly night with ease, right? Full review here. Also available in Navy.

More Astorflex, this time in true Chelsea boot form. Natural rubber sole. Still made in Italy.

It’s two (two!) two sweatshirts in one. Made in the USA too.

Big fan of PROOF. The Huckberry exclusive brand is modern without looking spacey, and rugged while still looking awesome in the city. Super lightweight here. Nice to know that the down is certified by the Responsible Down Standard. Vest season, like boot season, will return before you know it. Hopefully.

That’s friggin’ brilliant.

The big annual Huckberry summer sale runs through this upcoming Monday, 7/26. We miss something that should have been included in the above picks? Send those tips to joe@dappered.com.