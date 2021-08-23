Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Huckberry Items Added to Sale, Last day for AE, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off select Sale Items

Allen Edmonds Shoes

Last. Day. Couple new picks just for the heck of it, also because it’s a heck of a deal. Should still ship and return for free (on orders over $100) because these aren’t factory 2nds. No restocking fee.

 

Huckberry: Over 300 new items added to their sale section

Huckberry menswear

At least that’s what the email they sent out to all their subscribers said. It’s kinda hard to tell though since it all seems to be mixed up with the stuff that was already in there? Pretty sure the above are new markdowns. I think. Maybe.

 

Grant Stone: Two Diesel Boot Styles in Final Sale

Grant Stone Diesel boots

Grant Stone doesn’t run many sales, but they do have a (small) percolating sale section, and that Dark Walnut CXL Diesel Boot with the studded rubber sole just got dropped in there. Final means final though. No returns. Head here for a review of the Diesel (in a different shade) and Adam’s fit perspective.

 

BONUS  Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale Styles w/ SWANSONG

Bonobos menswear

Ends tomorrow, Tuesday 8/24. Full original picks here if you’d like them, although a lot of this stuff went pretty fast.

 

BONUS II  Nordstrom: Nike Air Tailwind 79 – $55 ($90)

Nike Air Tailwind 79

Stumbled across these in the price matched section. 38% off = pretty pretty good! Great for those who want a black and white retro sneaker, but more comfort than Chuck Taylors. Ships and returns for free. No clue when this sale ends being that it’s price matched from some other retailer. Sale could end soon. Real soon.

UPDATE: Annnnd that’s over. Nike has them on sale though for $61.97.

 

Also worth a mention…

