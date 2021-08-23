Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Huckberry Items Added to Sale, Last day for AE, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Last. Day. Couple new picks just for the heck of it, also because it’s a heck of a deal. Should still ship and return for free (on orders over $100) because these aren’t factory 2nds. No restocking fee.

At least that’s what the email they sent out to all their subscribers said. It’s kinda hard to tell though since it all seems to be mixed up with the stuff that was already in there? Pretty sure the above are new markdowns. I think. Maybe.

Grant Stone doesn’t run many sales, but they do have a (small) percolating sale section, and that Dark Walnut CXL Diesel Boot with the studded rubber sole just got dropped in there. Final means final though. No returns. Head here for a review of the Diesel (in a different shade) and Adam’s fit perspective.

Ends tomorrow, Tuesday 8/24. Full original picks here if you’d like them, although a lot of this stuff went pretty fast.

Stumbled across these in the price matched section. 38% off = pretty pretty good! Great for those who want a black and white retro sneaker, but more comfort than Chuck Taylors. Ships and returns for free. No clue when this sale ends being that it’s price matched from some other retailer. Sale could end soon. Real soon.

UPDATE: Annnnd that’s over. Nike has them on sale though for $61.97.

Also worth a mention…