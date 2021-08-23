Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Huckberry Items Added to Sale, Last day for AE, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off select Sale Items
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford in Mahogany – $244.30 ($395) here’s how Mahogany looks on the Strand
- Williamsburg Chukka Boot – $139.97 ($445)
- Premium Shoe Polish – $3.48 ($9) won’t ship free unless your order is $100 or more
- Dalton Weatherproof Wingtip Dress Boots with Dainite Rubber Sole – $244.97 ($495)
- Handsewn Costa Brava Suede Camp Moc – $68.58 ($275) these are “imported”
- Park Avenue Weatherproof Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $209.97 ($445)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $230.97 ($445)
Last. Day. Couple new picks just for the heck of it, also because it’s a heck of a deal. Should still ship and return for free (on orders over $100) because these aren’t factory 2nds. No restocking fee.
Huckberry: Over 300 new items added to their sale section
- Criquet 58% cotton, 42% polyester Performance Pique Polos – $57.98 – $70.98 ($89)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweat Shorts – $44 – $54 ($68)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Slim Fit Summer Jean – $103.98 ($148)
- Wellen Fatigue Cord Shorts $44 – $51 ($68)
- Made in the USA “45” Textured Tee – $32 – $36 ($45) size shown is a medium on 5’10″/190
- Made in the USA Flint & Tinder 10-year Hoodie in Burgundy – $75.98 ($108)
- Pacifico Optical Yacht Master – $179.98 ($225)
- Merrell Hydro Slide – $27.98 ($40)
At least that’s what the email they sent out to all their subscribers said. It’s kinda hard to tell though since it all seems to be mixed up with the stuff that was already in there? Pretty sure the above are new markdowns. I think. Maybe.
Grant Stone: Two Diesel Boot Styles in Final Sale
- Diesel Boot in Dark Walnut Chromexcel – $255 FINAL ($340)
- Diesel Boot Coffee Suede – $213.75 FINAL ($285)
Grant Stone doesn’t run many sales, but they do have a (small) percolating sale section, and that Dark Walnut CXL Diesel Boot with the studded rubber sole just got dropped in there. Final means final though. No returns. Head here for a review of the Diesel (in a different shade) and Adam’s fit perspective.
BONUS Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale Styles w/ SWANSONG
- Riviera Short Sleeve Shirts – $33.60 ($78) select colors/patterns
- Extra Stretch Travel Jeans – $62.30 ($98)
- Italian Knit Blazer in Olive Texture – $240 ($350)
Ends tomorrow, Tuesday 8/24. Full original picks here if you’d like them, although a lot of this stuff went pretty fast.
BONUS II Nordstrom: Nike Air Tailwind 79 –
$55 ($90)
Stumbled across these in the price matched section. 38% off = pretty pretty good! Great for those who want a black and white retro sneaker, but more comfort than Chuck Taylors. Ships and returns for free. No clue when this sale ends being that it’s price matched from some other retailer. Sale could end soon. Real soon.
UPDATE: Annnnd that’s over. Nike has them on sale though for $61.97.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 40% off w/ BRSURPRISE (expires today, 8/16… exclusions apply of course)
- J. Crew: Up to 40% off select “summer picks” and an additional 30% off sale items w/ SALEONSALE