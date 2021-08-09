Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Sneaker Event, Chris Ward Sale Mini Restock, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Just a heads up that these are all “imported”. Yet our guy Adam was pretty impressed with the Courtside. So they got THAT goin’ for them. Which is nice. Sale ends today, 8/9/21.

From the Target Exclusive athleisure line All in Motion. It’s basically their attempt to do a super cheap lululemon-like brand. It won’t feel as good as the spendy stuff, but, it won’t be anywhere near as pricey either. And reviews since the launch of the brand have been surprisingly good. You’ve gotta be logged into your “Target Circle” membership to get the 20% off, but that’s a simple email/password sign up. Also, not quite sure when this ends. It says it ends today (8/9)… but… when? No time stated. So, any minute? Apologies if this expires quickly.

Cheap they are not. But compared to the big splashy luxury brands you see advertising in GQ and Esquire, Christopher Ward really does make a hell of a watch. Swiss made, great components, and the feel and finish in person is pretty darn impressive. And they just don’t run many sales. This Summer Specials event has been lingering for a bit, so it looks like they refreshed with a couple new options? Read: couple. Like 2 or 3. I think? Ships and returns for free with their 60 day free returns + 60 month movement guarantee. But do know that you might get tagged with some import duties (they ship from the UK). At least I did when I myself grabbed a watch during this sale. That was a surprise forty-ish bucks out the window.

Still going. Runs through tomorrow 8/10. Lots of exclusions because that’s what adidas does. Appears that most Ultraboosts and Stan Smiths are out. Most. Not all. But the NMD_R1s are in.

Gotta have a membership though. Head here for a review of the Devil Diver, and here for a review of the Surfboard. Authorized dealer and not some shady gray-market 3rd party Amazon seller, so, you’ll be getting a factory warranty. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!

UPDATE: Big thanks to Geoff G. for sending in the tip on Nordstrom Rack having three colors of the Devil Diver for… $330! Also authorized dealer there. Wow the pics on Nordstrom Rack are… unkind. But that’s the devil diver. Thanks again to Geoff G. for the tip.

Also worth a mention…