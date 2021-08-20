Dappered

$20 Goodfellow Jeans, Suitsupply’s New Arrivals, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By |

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Target: Select Men’s Jeans 33% off & Select T-Shirts 20% off

Target menswear

Well that’s about as wheelhouse as it gets. T-shirts seem to be a select items deal, and the plain/solid ones aren’t getting the cut. Graphics and stripes and what not only. Plenty of cool leaning colors and fits for early fall though. Big thanks to our man Ryan for the tip here!

 

Huckberry: USA Made Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker Restock – $268

Flint and Tinder Trucker

No sale yet, but certainly worth a mention thanks to the restock just in time for jacket season. They are quite literally the most popular thing Huckberry sells. Made in the USA. Waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey which patinas to the individual wearer. Body and sleeves are lined with a soft, striped blanket lining. Gets better and better the more you wear it. Bit of a legend, these things.

 

TheTieBar: 3 Dress Shirts for $140 (normally $165/$55 per)

The Tie Bar dress shirts

A solid deal for those who are heading back into work and either sized up or sized down during the last year and a half. For starting out as a cheap tie emporium, TheTieBar really has excelled when they’ve branched out. Merino Sweaters? Great! Polos? Those too! Dress shirts? Really quite nice for the price. Lots of styles and multiple fits to pick from.

 

Nordstrom Rack: Barbour Flash Sale Event

Barbour Jackets

Not a ton of options in this one, but still worth a look if you like the Barbour, uh, look. Shipping is free over $89, and returns are free only if you can get it back to a physical Nordstrom Rack brick and mortar. Otherwise you’re on the hook for a pre-paid label.

 

Nordstrom Rack Part Deux: New Watch Arrivals? 

Watches

The Devil Divers from Monday’s Tripod seem to have been a bit of a clue that Nordstrom Rack has gotten some new and now discounted wristwatch arrivals in. And WOW is some of the photography atrocious. Check out the Timex Marlin and Devil Divers. Something weird is going on there with lighting. Here’s how the Devil Diver actually looks. Anyway, Nordstrom Rack = Nordstrom is the parent company, so, should be authorized retailers here and thus, you get the factory warranty. Big thanks to Duke P. for the tip here.

 

BONUS  Suitsupply: New Fall Arrivals are starting to roll in

Suitsupply menswear

No sale because Suitsupply doesn’t do sales save for an outlet once or twice a year… but yes. New fall arrivals? Worth a look. Especially if you’re sweating buckets dreaming of cooler days, gray skies, and blustery weather. *obligatory mention of pumpkin spice lattes*/can’t tell you the last time I had one, dark roast with a little room for cream no sugar thanks. Everything ships and returns for free.

 

Also worth a mention:

