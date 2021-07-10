10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Summer Shirts, Summer Trunks, Summer Reads, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Swimsuits are still suits. Meaning… try them on well in advance of actually needing them. Because if the day arrives and you’re headed to a beach or pool, you want it to fit. Because if it doesn’t, you’re gonna feel realllllly uncomfortable. This classy hibiscus print option from J. Crew would be a great replacement for those of us who lockdown snacked our way into a bigger size, or stressed our way into a smaller size.

New favorites. I even wear them (sometimes) as dress socks. Are they dress socks? Nope. Are they just a bit thicker and more comfortable than standard thin dress socks? Absolutely. Plus, they’ve got a bee with a crown over its head right where your foot meets the ankle, so if you’re wearing dress shoes, that’s what shows right above the tongue. And what says “I care but I don’t care that much” quite like a freaking bee with a crown over its head peeking out from your Allen Edmonds and just under your dress slacks/suit pants? 48% Merino Wool, 48% Nylon, 3% Spandex.

If you weren’t one of the “cool kids”, but desperately wanted to forge your own identity, this’ll speak to you. Written by one half of Men in Blazers, Roger Bennett is unflinchingly honesty and vulnerable in this memoir of growing up in 1980s Liverpool, where he spent his youth worshipping the land of neon and sunglasses… America. It is a terrific read, especially for the summer, although again if you weren’t one of the “cool kids”, it might trigger some horrifyingly embarrassing memories of your own. Raise a Budweiser to Rog this summer. He quotes Langston Hughes to begin, “O, let America be America again – The land that never has been yet – And yet must be.” Perhaps Roger Bennett is just the man to lead the way, as we once again set out to figure out just who the hell we’re trying to become. “Send my love to Judy Woodruff… Courage.“ Indeed, Rog.

Holy rat pack vibes! Check out the vertical stripe options too. Looks like something The Chairman of the Board would wear on his down time. Mercerized cotton, so these should be super smooth. Dry clean only though. You don’t want to throw them in the wash, beat them up, and have them lose their shape.

A surprise gift from Mrs. Dappered. Cleans, lathers up great, the charcoal absorbs odor, and it has just enough exfoliating bits in there to scrub but not rip at your skin.

Another pick from the Huckberry Summer Sale. 83% poly, 17% spandex is an activewear blend, but they’re still heavyweight overall. Front pocket(s) design varies slightly depending on what color you’re after.

Via our man Aaron K.: Well, it’s the middle of summer, and that means it’s hot & sweaty, out there. For those of us with dress watches, that presents a bit of an issue, since leather watch straps and sweat generally aren’t a good mix. To keep your watch looking fine, while also allowing your wrist to cool off, enter the mesh or Milanese bracelet. More refined than the beefier ‘shark mesh’ type bracelets for dive watches, this $49 Vollmer model from Island Watch was custom-designed for the Orient Bambino (which is no stranger around these parts). The bracelet features a 21mm lug width, curved end links, and a low-profile snap clasp, which can be positioned anywhere along the bracelet for a perfect fit. It comes with two spring bars which fit best when bent ever so slightly (as seen in another one of Island Watch’s helpful videos). Removing the bracelet can be tricky, since it’s hard to get a spring bar tool between the lugs & the bracelet, but that’s the only downside I’ve found. Overall, the bracelet is a great look and extremely comfortable, particularly in the heat, where its breathability is most helpful. There are a wide variety of other mesh bracelets out there, but given the near ubiquity of the Bambino, and the dearth of 21mm lug width bracelet options, this is a very welcome offering from Island Watch, especially at this time of year.

For those who want to try the print/fun short sleeve button down thing, but don’t want to invest in a Bonobos Riviera. Might take a couple tries to get the fit dialed in (Old Navy can run big sometimes?) but sticking with yee ole’ navy could net serious savings. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip here.

Thanks to wind patterns, much of the east coast is under a cloud of west coast wild fire smoke. For those of you on the eastern seaboard who are thinking “what the f*#k is this?”… imagine what the west is going through. So it seems like a (sadly) appropriate time to recommend this short, insightful read from fire-watcher and former Wall Street Journal Reporter Philip Connors. He delves deep into both the science of our worsening annual wildfire crisis while also providing a thoughtful look at what it means to do the lonely job of being a firewatcher. Equal parts introspective narrative and scientific deep dive, this is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand what can be done to prevent future fire seasons from being even more devastating than what we’ve been going through in recent years.

Gustin does it again. Making some on-trend stuff out of high quality materials here in the USA. Love the burnt orange, green-grey, and “hunter” colors here. Once again though, you have to wait. Won’t ship until September… which for many of us, is the start of “non shorts” season.

