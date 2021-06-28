Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Target 30% off Shorts Sale, Sunscreen Incentives, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Target: 30% off Shorts, Free $5 Gift Card with $20 sun care purchase

Target shorts and sunscreen

Two separate promos going on here, both of which are pretty good. Take it from someone who’s had a sun cancer scare (cells ended up being dysplastic not cancerous, but smelling your own flesh burning under cauterization to deeply remove them was super fun!). Put the effort in when it comes to sunscreen. Whether you’ve got a dark complexion or you’re pale and freckled. Use sunscreen. Do know that a lot of that sunscreen stuff won’t ship until you trip a $35 cart balance. Don’t want anyone to be disappointed.

 

J. Crew: Extra 50% off Final Sale Styles w/ BESTSALE

J. Crew menswear

Some new items added here. Looks like they dumped some swimwear in there yesterday. (Note: dock shorts are not swim trunks. Don’t get confused there.) Being that the sale runs clear through July 5th, it might be a good idea to keep an eye on the sale section for new stock to show up and get that extra 50% off. Final sale though. No returns. Full original picks here if you’d like them. Lots going on in there right now.

 

Rhone: Up to 50% off Final Sale

Rhone men's shirts

MORE final sale. So no returns on any of this stuff either. Can’t speak for the commuter shirts, but can speak for the delta pique tees. They’ll get another mention in best bets (coming up later today). Same fabric as the delta pique polos, only cut in a t-shirt with a slight, thankfully not that deep notch. Commuter shirts could have potential. Reviews are solid. Model is 6’2″ on those, so hopefully for those of us who are more of average height, these will stay tucked in? Looks a little short on the model for tucking in.

 

BONUS  Allen Edmonds: New markdowns added to their sale section

Allen Edmonds Shoes

Worth another mention because Strands (in cigar no less) just don’t go on sale that often. Some real wheelhouse stuff here. Can’t say enough good things about the weatherproof park avenues. The leather is weirdly soft, super comfortable, and great for year round wear. Shown above is the brown option, which really is a true brown in most light but can show some reddish hues in direct sun.

 

Bonus II:  Abercrombie & Fitch: 50% off Select Airknit Curved Hem Tees – $12.50 ($25)

These are from their”96 hours collection” which is sorta kinda their athleisure/performance gear that they billed as what to wear when “you need to get stuff done.” They’re good. 88% Polyester, 12% Elastane. 4 way stretch. Wicks. More info over here in a big round up of some of their 96 hrs collection.

 

