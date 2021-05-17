Style Scenario: Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt – No Blues

Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts is a riff on our ongoing series for Chinos, Chukkas, Polo. Incredibly basic? You bet. So basic that you’d almost think this is satire (it’s not… I don’t think). But crazy designer logo tees, grubby cargo shorts, and mattress/sneaker hybrids (snatresses!) can all push this seemingly basic combo off the rails. There’s a million ways to do it and look sharp, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Below are picks to help break out of the Spring and Summer blues we so often rely on and add some other colors to your closet. Got a suggestion for Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The T-Shirt: Banana Republic Supima Pocket Tee in Chocolate Stout – $17.07 w/ BRSOLVEIT ($34.50). Early favorite for t-shirt of the year. A pocket and vented sides keep it from looking like an undershirt, while 100% genuine Supima cotton guarantees softness. Not super slim – this offers a strong athletic cut. This Chocolate Stout shirt is a delicious, rich shade of brown. 50.5% off code BRSOLVEIT expires today, 5/17. But you probably already knew that.

The Shorts: Goodthreads 9″ Inseam Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Shorts in Burgundy– $25. Amazon calls these a slim-fit, but they aren’t. These will fit thick-legged gents with ease, as there is plentiful stretch to help with flexibility and movement. Deeper red shorts like this burgundy color are a great way to shake off the blues and add variety to your wardrobe for the summer. They don’t shout like a fire engine red, and being that they’re shorts instead of pants, they’re inherently more casual/easier to wear. These performed exceptionally well in our Goodthreads Spring/Summer 2021 collection review, which is coming up tomorrow. Stay tuned for that.

The Sneakers: Adidas Continental 80 in White and Blue/Red Stripe – $33.73 ($80). An absolute steal at this price, although they’re close to sold out at post time. And they’re quickly becoming hard to find. Are they getting phased out? If your closet is filled with Stan Smiths, or white sneakers with similar builds, the Continental is an ideal shoe to keep the same general look but add a sportier aesthetic. A toe rand and a retro-heel clip produce a throwback athletic look and added layers for more texture. These look every bit as much of an old-school tennis shoe as the Stan Smiths, especially with their subtle pebbled leather. Full review here.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Polarized Weekenders in Black – $35. Man, $35 for these seems too good to be true. These could be a real winner for this summer and, in the event you lose them at a barbecue, on the lake, on the trails, or otherwise, you won’t be too upset given the low cost. Stylish looks with all-situations utility. A bargain buy from the minds at Huckberry. For those that want to spend a bit more/reach a bit in quality, the sunglasses shown at the very top of the post are actually the Warby Parker Barkley. Highly recommend those.

The Watch: Casio Stainless Steel Quartz Diver in Blue/Black – $50. Alright, I cheated. A little blue. But it’s a dive-watch, so of course there’s going to be some blue! Ok, I’m a fraud. But for $50, Casio offers a reliable quartz timekeeper with a stainless steel case, date window, and 200M water resistance. Can you blame me for including this? Full review here, in the original black color scheme. Watch shown at the very top of the post is this Christopher Ward C60 600 from the previous design generation.

The Belt: Mile High Life Braided Stretch Elastic Belt in Light Grey – $11. Basic. Cheap. Does the job while adding texture and a visual pop. Braided belts are great for the summer due to their light weight and availability in a variety of colors. This light grey number works wonders on this no-blues outfit to break up the deeper colors for a lighter touch. The key in deeply colored outfits like this is adding some brighter balance. The shoes and this belt do the trick.

The Socks: GAP No-Show Socks in White – 2 pairs for $9.57 w/ FRIEND ($16). The best budget pick in our recent no-show sock review. Our guy Ryan found these to be a great buy for the price, and despite being cotton socks (usually a bad move in the heat of the summer), quite comfortable and secure on foot. Ideal for early mornings or late nights when the sun (and heat of the day) have yet to hit their peak. Going with white to match the lining/the shoe leather just in case they DO end up showing a bit.

The Water Bottle: Hydroflask 32oz Insulated Water Bottle in White -$50. Temperatures are rising, so staying hydrated is key. Drink your water in a sustainable way by avoiding single-use plastics, and get an insulated water bottle like this Hydroflask to keep you cool, and keep plastics out of streams. An investment, but you’ll use it forever.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He believes in curating a timeless, classic wardrobe with subtle modern touches for today. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a hoppy New England IPA